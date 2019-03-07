Board of Elections begins counting paper ballots for Queens DA race

Melinda Katz said she will not concede to Tiffany Caban until after the votes are counted.
0:23 | 07/03/19

Transcript for Board of Elections begins counting paper ballots for Queens DA race
Today the board of elections began counting paper ballots in the race for queens district attorney. Melinda Katz says she will not concede to Tiffany's the bond until every vote is counted there are nearly 3600. Absentee ballots. And about 2800 provisional ballots to still be considered. After last week's democratic primary could bond was leading by 1119. Bills.

