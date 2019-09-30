Transcript for Bolton blasts Trump's North Korea policy

I am delighted to be here today. I'm also sure the leadership of North Korea is delighted I'm here today in a private capacity. At least that's what I've read. That perhaps they'll be a little less delighted. It now that I can speak in unvarnished terms. About the grave and growing threat. That the North Korean nuclear weapons program poses to international peace and security. I think the strategic decision. That Kim Jung on is operating. Through. Is that he will do what ever he can to keep. A deliverable nuclear weapons capability and to develop and enhance it further. He may try to get relief from international sanctions he may make some concessions. But under current circumstances he will never give up the nuclear weapons voluntarily. Time works against those who oppose nuclear proliferation. And a relaxed attitude to time is a benefit to the likes of North Korea and Iran. So then is is so called. Romance diplomacy. The best way to try to get to that point I'm not gonna comment on the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.