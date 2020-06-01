Bolton prepared to testify in Trump impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said he is willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed.
Bolton says he may testified during the Senate's impeachment trial president trump. The former White House national security advisor issued a statement today saying quote. If the senate issues a subpoena for my testimony. I am prepared to testify. The announcement comes after the courts did not rule on whether Bolton would be compelled to testify during the house's impeachment proceedings. Democrats in both the house and senate have pushed for testimony.

