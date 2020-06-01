Transcript for Bolton prepared to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Bolton says he may testified during the Senate's impeachment trial president trump. The former White House national security advisor issued a statement today saying quote. If the senate issues a subpoena for my testimony. I am prepared to testify. The announcement comes after the courts did not rule on whether Bolton would be compelled to testify during the house's impeachment proceedings. Democrats in both the house and senate have pushed for testimony.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.