New book ‘A Warning’ gives an inside look into Trump administration

A forthcoming book by an anonymous author identified only as “a senior official in the Trump administration" makes unflattering, behind-the-scenes claims about the president.
1:51 | 11/08/19

Transcript for New book 'A Warning' gives an inside look into Trump administration

