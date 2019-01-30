Transcript for Border security talks begin as Congress grapples with scope of negotiations

Brown to a border security talks are underway on Capitol Hill the conference meeting. Around come through later this time a group of seventeen legislators from both chambers. And both sides of the aisle have been tasked with crafting a border security proposal we can all agree. That we must do everything we can. To prevent another. Unnecessary. And destructive government shutdown and they have less than three weeks to do it to avoid another partial government shut down. But hours before the bipartisan group even enter the negotiation room the president sending out this warning. No walls no deal. Opera Border Patrol tells us that they need physical barriers to help them do their job. Not from coast to coast but strategically place where traffic is highs. The president telling the committee without a deal including a five point seven billion dollar down payment for is border wall. The are quote wasting their time. But whatever works. Which means avoiding a shut down and avoiding. The president feeling. If you declare a national emergency. Congressional leaders also seemed divided in the scope and nature of these discussions with Democrats looking to narrow the conversation. By taking the topic of dreamers off the table. After today the group isn't expected to meet at the member level until next Tuesday but their staff will continue discussions until that February 15 deadline. Politico surrounding NBC news Washington.

