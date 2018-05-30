Transcript for Boy asks school safety question during White House press briefing

And that young colleague in the back. Hopefully. Hopefully today's artists tough is bring your kids to work day questions. He needs me I'll walk out. I think that. As a kid and certainly as a parent. There is nothing could be more terrifying for a kid go to school in capsules say so I'm sorry that you feel no way. This administration takes it seriously. And at the school safety commission that the president convened is beating this week again an official meeting. To discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids and our schools. And to make them feel safe enact their parents feel good about dropping them off.

