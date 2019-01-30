In break with past policy, US tells first asylum seeker to wait in Mexico

Homeland Security spokeswoman Katie Waldman said the person seeking asylum was turned back to Tijuana at the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego.
0:27 | 01/30/19

The US has launched its new hardline immigration policy forcing asylum seekers to way to Mexico while their cases are decided officials turned. Baca 55 year old Honduran man at the country's busiest border crossing between San Diego and Tijuana. The -- administration said the new measure will prevent up migrants from disappearing into the US Mexican officials insist the policy won't be extended beyond that busy crossing. Immigration advocates are now in a court challenge.

