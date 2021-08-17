The Breakdown: Biden admin defends Afghanistan withdrawal as Taliban takes over

More
Plus, the battle over mask mandates rages as kids head back to school and the death toll in Haiti rises to more than 1,400 after a devastating earthquake.
56:58 | 08/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: Biden admin defends Afghanistan withdrawal as Taliban takes over

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"56:58","description":"Plus, the battle over mask mandates rages as kids head back to school and the death toll in Haiti rises to more than 1,400 after a devastating earthquake.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"79506646","title":"The Breakdown: Biden admin defends Afghanistan withdrawal as Taliban takes over","url":"/Politics/video/breakdown-biden-admin-defends-afghanistan-withdrawal-taliban-takes-79506646"}