Yeah. Hi everyone thanks for streaming with us on the break down I'm Diane Macedo. And I'm cured Phillips in for Terry Moran the 22 when he election is now officially broken the record for voter turnout she. The United States elections project confirms more than 152. Million Americans voted this election. That's nearly 64%. Of those eligible and with a 96%. Of all votes counted. That number will climb even more. The drug campaign has wild at least eighteen lawsuits challenging the results of the election so far. But many of them have already been dismissed meanwhile president elect Joseph Biden is pushing slower with the transition talking with foreign leaders about what operating. On the corona virus pandemic climate change and other issues he's also named his longtime advisor Ron Klain as the next White House chief of staff. England the Obama administration's response Ebola Virus and served as Biden's chief of staff when he was vice president. ABC White House correspondents Karen Travers and Rachel Scott join us now for more on this trip would know that Ron Klain and what does this say about Biden's plans war. Me how old guy and this has won that first decision that president elect makes choosing a chief of staff Ron Klain she is included my surgeon Joseph Biden hadn't been sober for years now she served as the chief of staff to him when he was vice president during the Obama administration and she was dubbed the bullet czar during the M Obama administration when you're tackling should not virus leading the United States' efforts separate tax should protect the country and so she does reflects what Joseph Biden is focusing on in and sources close the transition process which. Should tell us that at these positions continue to be rolled out you'll see it sort of reflect and work schedule and want to do in his first 100 days of office Leno that endemic isn't clear priority for him should that follows health care action so bringing in Ron Klain and has experience combating the virus is definitely underscores Joseph Biden's point church to try and control and control the spread of the corona virus and we know that he's also should expect to announce his cabinet picks later this month. And Karen Georgian. Bush's daughter Jenna Bush shared photos on social media her showing Obama girls around the White House when their father had been named president elect I know you covered that transition and the transition from Obama to trump. What do you make of what's happening now. Oh what's happening right now Diana is unprecedented. And experts I spoke to this week's say this is doing very dangerous time for the country that right now this transfer of power is in the country is at its most vulnerable when adversaries could try to strike just because there is chaos going on in this country you mentioned George W. Bush in 2000 and not declared the winner until mid December of that year after the Supreme Court ruling should really tight timeline and later they say hurt and they were not starting off on the right -- it took them awhile to get settled an inch of flash forward eight years later and the Bush Administration really wanted to make sure that did not happening and -- what did you do everything they could to help the incoming Obama administration that was on a personal level with the bush daughters welcoming the Obama daughters and telling them where to get a late night snacks in the big canisters to slide down but it is also on the government level and later. Obama reflected on. And -- and he said that should the week the Bush Administration did it was a model for how it should be done that they were professional that they were gracious he said in 2016. He wanted to do the same thing for the trump administration. Is and there are a lot of bruised feelings and really upset people in the Obama White House because Hillary Clinton did not win. But yet they still went ahead with C a transition and they tried to make sure everything went smoothly. How does that. Contrast to what we're seeing now what do you what do you think the repercussions. Could be I didn't seem pretty relaxed about it when he was asked about it yesterday. Biden did he said we have everything we need right. If they need more and they'll certainly ask about it I thought that was an interesting message and most of reassurance to Americans right now we're very concerned that this is so volatile and that he's teen is not going to be able to hit the ground running on day one on January 20 but a lot of concerns about intelligence briefing that they're not getting and what that means. Sure when they do take over in January. And -- back to the Bush Administration that was something that was cited in the nine elevenths commission report that said that because that transitions are short because it was so rocky everything that slipped through the cracks that perhaps. Read you what we saw on September 11 that there are things it did not get done that should have been addressed long before in the beginning of the bush administration and Rachel this. I think the fact in new president trump has not conceded and the GSA has not. A acknowledged Biden as the president elect and Joseph Maddon is continuing ahead. She's already been speaking with world leaders what are they saying. Yeah and the rest of the world has already -- -- they are reacting to this Joseph Biden has speaking to world leaders such we know that secretary I'm paying out tomorrow will be visiting five countries to do not that trench the leaders of all five of those countries that he is scheduled to visit acknowledged nobody in the presidential. Shot Boris Johnson who -- of residents from that should come out Tuesday that he looks forward to finding common how shall with Joseph Biden even calling him the transitional acting so should you have this situation here where the rest the world is moving Forward Air moving on here recognizing reality is that Joseph Biden has won this election and then shoot back here at home and the president's own party as situation where you only have about should for senate Republicans that have come out and acknowledged Joba in the present a lacked even the president himself she has refused to concede the election that he has clearly lost at this point. And Karen while Washington seeing still focused on the election the pandemic is surging we have record hostile nations a record number of new cases. It's a happening. Behind the scenes either the White House or in congress to try to do something about nothing at the White House right now Diana it is really striking to see how absent the president has been. On the -- pandemic. Spoken out publicly at all on anything since last Thursday she's done a couple of tweets about the -- of a vaccine but otherwise no comments no statements about the corona virus pandemic from president trump and and it really fits a pattern from the president in the final weeks in this campaign where his message out there on the campaign trail was should ignore the pandemic he said that the United States had rounded the -- the corner and things were getting better he is said that the media was going to stop covering -- on November 4 came around that of course did not happen but still it's striking to see how quiet the president is on this given the situation across the country also closer to home for the president and they're now more than a dozen aides and advisors to president trump who -- tested positive in the last couple of days any of these cases stemmed from that election night party at the White House hundreds of people were there indoors crowded -- watching the election returns and Diane has surprised many of them were not wearing masks and I Karen Travers and Rachel Scott thank you ladies. Fuzzy talk about the bike here is transition there are still at least eighteen lawsuits out there are challenging this election brand center for justice president Michael Waldman which joining us now for more in this Michael besides the obvious a lack of evidence how why haven't these lawsuits filed by the China campaign gone anywhere to this point. Well you're right the lack of evidence is the main reached. These are really rather shockingly flimsy. For the judges look at them and toss them out. I'll. You know and there are judges appointed by Democrats are judges appointed by Republicans or electric. By the people. I pay increased. Rate and looking at this and saying what is the problem here and there. Insisting that there's a lot of rhetoric. From you know the presence tweets. When you look at the legal means they don't even allege ness and it's. It's all rather odd and it just seems as if it's just designed to kind of keep things stirred up rather than actually. Two win. Well instantly doing that things administered since election night per share net Michael of course were talking. About the recounts also. That are coming forward which it. Can that change the outcome in any of these key states. Old recounts are natural part of politics they happen every once and while a lot of states. Have laws that say minutes the margin is women certain range and can you can ask for a recount. They bury bury rarely change results. They usually moves she 200 boats here there are none of the states here are close to bet. Are littered be. The recount in Georgia. What's being done in Georgia. Secretary of state that it's entirely clear why he or she need to do it it's it's the first. The biggest cal re count by hand and has ever been done. In American politics that it's a challenged. Because it's a state that is not used to. Paper ballots. More broadly these things happen and the these will change anything and I won't Harris one pretty handily. On at this point it's the biggest margins for a challenger in a presidential race. Since FDR in 1932. They were than Reagan in 1980. So. You know there's no reason to think anything's gonna. Changed but say what I don't know where you work but I remember. The hanging chads and I remember Schmidt the famous slash infamous picture remember where it could be I you know close enough exciting to see that he is gone down in history and for that hanging she added I can't even remember his name now Michael. On this friend Chris that was much much much much closer there was a few hundred votes in one step right irks many states and tens of thousands of votes we're Biden is that it. I think it's important to point that out definitely. Also Michael at give you would trumps advisors tell me that he. Has no end game right now bitten trump has no end game in sight so for the moment the presidential transition is not going to play out the way it has in the past so she do you think that this delayed process. Could be dangerous for our country and anyway. Well as you've just reported in 2001 it was considered armed and dangerous so again that was. For a legitimate reason or truth I didn't know who won the election. This is just a presidential chance from. And you can see how would be dangerous but I would also say that the corona virus is a national crisis it is raging out of control. And who now have the outgoing lame duck administration and the new administration. Be able to talk. Not have you Biden transition team be able take full advantage. Of state public health information from the government. Puts lives at risk this is dark period were entering into we're. But hasn't gone away in most countries it's getting much worse. And we really need them the national government. We part of the solution and not just sending reached tweets out about. Reach. Share and the president elect these to get tuned in to those presidential briefings and of course all the leaders and then national security right now Michael Waldman with the breaded center thank you so much. Thank you. And as we mentioned there are two special elections in Georgia coming up in January that will decide control of the US senate. Now headed that we caught up with some voters in Georgia about their state slipping it. From red to blue and what they think of the ongoing recount. Yeah come on the wrong way. It is coming it's. Coming and yeah. I know yeah. So much and over. Hello listen. Comes our presidents. That's not to listen. It's whether I can support their positions are not easy going teams like us. Stop calling one another name I think tank each of us. I'm beginning to listen I want a matter of understanding and appreciating. What our differences aren't. I'm valuing county painting business. The only do you have we're in takes a reality and sincerity and where I didn't notice. For now nice red. And our democracy. CNBC. Tonight it's not a primary and I am proud. Oh definitely nail biter and he hey just had a history. So who wins and an honest and winds and what is supposed to happen happen it's rather that is. Yeah we vandalism and number eleven yeah. We wanted not solve on. Take place an argument. People here. Even knew about that anything you hear that you don't have to. All along with the status quo college I harms black people unharmed marginalized community. Coming up the next the coming nineteen pandemic continues CBS. Nearly 2000 people died from Kobe yesterday. In the US alone the highest number since may many states and cities continue to warn that if numbers keep going up to. Hospitals may not be able to handle the surge from. British talk to leaders from parts of the country hardest hit the mayors from new time New Jersey. We'll tell us what they're doing to try and deal with the crisis and stay with us and. Yeah. We're at a point where this mean model numbers together as a health care mom. Grew. PC potential. You know what we know that this this degree of rides on stage. Take care of personal manager serious Wear masks to avoid. We really need to leave. On multiple occasions. Knowing that they were the one. Who. May be brought illness home. Horror spread it to their father mother. Husband and wife. Child. You name it. I had heard the sadness and desperation in their voice. Begging us to do anything we can. Salute their loved ones can live. And yes it is to happen. And those were a couple of front line health care workers battling the Kobe in nineteen crisis as it reaches a critical point across the US today 43 states are seeing an increase and hospitalizations. And thirty are seeing an increase in deaths infectious disease specialist doctor John Brownstein joining us now for more. So doctor at least one of president elect Biden's corona virus advisors has suggested in nationwide lock down. Of four to six weeks to try and dried case is back down. To big difference could that make it do you think that's necessary at this point. Well you know clearly a lockdown is an extreme strategy and want to me doctor also home is H it shouldn't lock. Key is we're going down you know how. You did you brick walls and we can't destroy the Carney should we actually how their school just mentally. Ready so reducing our contact. Tax increasing. And reducing indoor rain and these are big areas of transmission each of the national and asks what were you would get desire under control. And has many movies are art in so short range from national don't usually. At least she's is under control this extreme number transmission intense energy is heading to lock down anyways and especially in the midwest we're really aren't so right now losing momentum really try a rare strategy each we have to go work shouldn't. Well a layered strategy has worked in depending on what state you women pressure on the US broke another record for nearly a for new daily cases rather and hospitalizations yesterday which long until we see those numbers start to pollen and what needs to have been right now was we awaited vaccine mean you did point out we need to mask up and that is definitely the message across this country but what more can we be doing in addition to that. It's hard right I mean you are in the heart disease exists and actress singer exponential growth we're hitting record numbers every single day right and we're expecting 200 uses DI thanks Nancy. Thanksgiving so that really concern about a massive super started and that's. Concern Irish citizens overloading each deaths are increasing are seeing those numbers coming out and you just can't wait for no other such optimism about the huge waste no more immunity to how and he. And that's when you know we're tired we're just going so we do you yes in Damascus mentioned seeking other small new agent Gary nearly powerless elaborate and an inch are you willing to quarantine for fourteen days starting today in recent low. Interest and celebrate with your house member are now isn't she urged regents. To slow the spread in the community or else just to get even worse and this is a big concern RH and an exchange finish seeing these numbers and statistics to be home and our people actually do what -- -- She's a doctor about you said earlier on I'm GMA today each that help is on the way in a vaccine could be available to some health care workers as soon as next month. Went average Americans actually expect to be able to get a vaccine and how will it be prioritized. To. This is a question on everybody's aren't nearly everyone wants us to this scene scene as he can get at least those people race and the initial results super Imus Ranch and is meant to seek the moment it's approved it will get dirty players like which seemed yes. Walgreens near a ready to guru Dean Martin. First of we have to deal with those that are most at risk or how writers need to be personalized essential workers need to be first in line is to see those as a vulnerable nation has its underlying medical conditions as the weren't sure. This is why we have big strategy row from your news have to give vaccines -- settings first let. The idea is distributed sacks he rapidly each. Equitably across the country. Time immunity for looking in March April may or everywhere has access to vaccines or to change this is why he's nonpartisan interventions right now so important. Also we're learning the Kaiser vaccine needs to be stored below freezing so. How could challenges like that impact how it's distributed in will it take longer to get vaccines to rule. Or remote communities because of that. I mean this is so critical and that's why you know logistics it's just as important as successful vaccine I know that teenagers are teaching CVS and Walgreens which are creating a cooler Hobbs are working with try I think you about the logistics of beastly no part of this country more a lack of access. Fleeing we know that there are parts of the country it will take longer to get to you because these challenges -- English we can't have to be so concerned about opportunities. Around reducing transmission like the basic things are run and ask our social and no she is usually ending aren't over bench this is what we how until you get tax. And we need to hearing by the way John is that county over on the couch there appearing at a low over your shoulder and it's always look over my shoulder a lot of your channeling his actions instincts and is kids experience. A dime Brownstein thanks so much. You. And as cases the rise across the country local leaders are grappling with how to respond to the potential for the crises in their communities joining me now are two mayors and cities thousands of miles arch but dealing with many of the same challenges Aaron Mandel hall as the mayor of Salt Lake City and uncle. The mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey thank you both for being here. Announced at may airmen an all we spoke a few weeks ago in case is rising quickly in your area that has not slowed down so gritty center at the pandemic Reyna. But Avery just an hour a day and RG leaching sent another new record rents. Or housing chases today is to get his perspective that's a thousand more than. Records. It is only in his immune to it means that. At least one appreciate your terms right now hasn't will be. We're at a 20%. Pretty rate with the numbers we saw. And we really. In point interstate minute double rocketing number east numbers. I'm and worked in real horrible state right now. And they are full of New Jersey was. Hardest hit at the beginning of the pandemic what worries you most as you're seeing cases rise again now. I mean doing a little bit of a recent update or. What we saw earlier in the air we're seeing rising is. Insane hospitalizations and Italian and ends later used in so. You know what I can on the local level is that our luck in gold was seen out of calls that we had back in March or April. Nearly a lot and it didn't work back in the scenes is that we are right now we're trying more and more. In on the me Schroeder we're using resource and me in there and mental how is yours and the local. And airmen an all this week the Utah's governor announces data emergency and a mask mandate do you think it matters well. I think as he has heard from the doctor previous either the difficulty right now is that we been hearing about mask wearing masks and how important and effective they are for months now the fatigue that the population is feeling around all of this in the separation from family and friends it's cold or snow on the grim picture in Utah has the ability to hang out and -- way outside is pretty much off the table and it's really about people's personal responsibility at this point RI CUs are basically shall. Where 85% cast DC why did turning some that don't have staffing. If we don't nurses and doctors were not be able to teacher people. That's turning united tipping point when our hospital system is facing the overwhelming. Numbers that were facing right now and the majority of our cases are from household exposure. 965%. Of them are from someone you know. Like a lot of other parts of the country it's not bars and restaurants for overseeing the strategy it's your friends your family and it's into the attic to the safety that we normally feel around people so changing on people's person her personal responsibility to do something we've been asking continue for months. Is a challenging. Were facing re now. And it's something that's how they are both experiencing a trying to bank on that element of personal responsibility she. Isn't enough so mayor of new Jersey's governor announced Kirk used for restaurants you treated and you would follow that order but you disagree with that approach so what do you think. Leader and right now. I don't think her knees were knew what the difference between 930. Yemen no one you need to like call it only that it might. I'm the reality is that you need a regional approach and Moore -- rob and and I agree with everything that the mayor and now you know there's personal responsibility components and as we are biting. And their home and letting down her art any evidence in the virus and so we need to trust president Michener didn't need that equipment that they need. But also I'm do the right thing blank are you wouldn't garbage every time we service or the local need more people out of business where you on the entries robbed and all sorts of other issues related and -- and asthmatic and who. And a question for both of you do you think you're getting the support your cities need from state and federal governments right now to get through this may Mendenhall and a you start us off. Well I think that the governor's action feature on Sunday night with this two week bonds or putting in place is overdue. Increase our cases it just took six and half weeks to go from 70000 cases to a 140000. She's a year this is not and you increase. It's and it's difficult to say if we're gonna get this third try Jones. Senators dollars which so far has been incredibly supportive of our local community when been able to get. A lot of those dollars into the hands of renters and small business owners so we hope that I will continue. And we hookers and his transition team comes to the new administration. And are Sunni section. What next I'm occur in the number has been phenomenal job. Very acting very early. In icing wind died decisions oh I'm we elect are getting the support for the most part in an end we were very very thankful to act earlier in the process in the federal level. Why it needs our support a lot of different things here and senior jerseys any. We use of more support the federal government and you know lead our. Here's hoping you both and all leaders across the country continue to get the support they need each wishing you both the best of luck and combatting thank you. And finally today and last week when Joseph Biden was announced as the president elect the mayor of a small town in Japan became an Internet sensation. You talk to you and the mayor of new motto Japan's suddenly got a lot of new attention when someone figured out that his name in Japanese characters she can alternatively be announced. Joseph Biden. Fumed and says he didn't even know he was Communist or on social media until his family typical kidnapped. Celebrities disassociated from social media. At least every three years old Diane Nash Eddie says suddenly he deals and very close to Joseph Biden because of this tell in the Kyodo news agency. It feels as though I've also won the election he also says Amy ever meet president elect that he will be sure to energy use himself. As Biden. Kimono you. When I once had a similar experience when in twenty their teen initially in Brazil. Bum bum. When she met her name was. Diane Messina shouldn't oh. From Taylor. You Bom Bom BS I get a lot of emails that day. Aladdin. Good for us here on the brain and I Diane and it stayed out not as bad as Diane AKA. Day mission at Riviera Villa cannot now you're in trouble I had kink out of my album art wasn't exactly your Smart thing PM eastern Diane had agreed to with the U. Have a great lesson that day when you this.

