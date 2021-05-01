Transcript for The Breakdown - Election Day in Georgia

And. Everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana say don't. I'm Terry Moran it's Election Day in Georgia and more than three million people have already cast their ballots as the last voters at the polls to decide to races that could determine that can. Patrol of the United States senate Democrats need to win both of those races in Georgia to get that do fit in time the senate. That would make vice president elect Kabul Harris citing both the president John still seems more focused on the presidential election he lost last night he held a rally from. For senate candidate Kelly left learned David Perdue but instead they spoke primarily. About tomorrow's election twelve counts of issuing a message to vice president pens. Will preside over the joint session of congress. Sums through for us to have. Heartbreak vice president comes through forests are great guys. Thus if he does it come through. Hello my divided much and another term rally is set this afternoon in Washington DC protesters. Are already gathering their freedom plaza ahead of the event before congress meets to certified Joseph Biden's victory Electoral College tomorrow. A vice president pence does not have the power to overturn the presidential election and we'll take a deep a look at that in a moment. Oh we begin today with the latest on those critical Georgia runoff elections White House correspondent Rachel Scott joins me from Atlanta now. With more and Rachel these races. Are neck and neck right now we're gonna candidates doing to try to get out the vote with just a few hours left. Gagged and ambled side really expecting this to be really some tight runoff races here the stakes just could not be higher Republicans. Are calling this their last line of the friend fence and Democrats say what sincere in Georgia will determine the course of Joseph Biden's presidency so Republicans do know sources that I talked to today. With both of those campaigns say that they spec the democratic turnout in early voting to be higher that's what we saw on the general election back. In November but they are hoping that beer based does turnout on Election Day which of course. Is today so that play so the president here last night making that last minute push for his base to get out to the polls we're also with a democratic candidate John off soft today at sea headed to a polling place. Meeting the voters and talking about the base that Democrats have now been working for years to build the scenes on this moment take a listen. Look this is the culmination. Of many years. Of work and struggle. A decade of organizing much of this work led by Stacey Abrams to register voters. Mobilize communities empower the people to participate. But decades of work. That is the tradition. The tradition of John Lewis the tradition of civil rights activist. The tradition of expansion of voting rights and equal justice for all the Georgia Democrats are carrying four right now. The act and so much of that has been focused on making sure black voters turn out to the polls and Balata not just. Here in Atlanta but really further out that's why you saw senator Connolly Harris now the vice president elect campaigning here over the weekend encouraging people to get out and vote. At a drive in a rally and such a big issue in these last final hours has also been just the economy and stimulus tax we know this has been that had been ravaged by the and Democrats really hitting the Republicans in this race hard and flip flopping on that issue of those stimulus checks going from 600 dollars to 2000 dollars. On soft telling me today that he said that he spoke with president elect Joseph Biden last night and it these two Democrats think this third that convinced its contents and secure this race. He is promising that those 2000 dollars and is checks will get there and congress. Great joy it's Terry you ban on the ground there in Georgia reporting there. What's the feel what are you hearing from the. Yeah we have been traveling more than 500 miles across the state and the final days of this election and Anderson we saw president trump yesterday come to the fourteenth congressional district and you look at the voters what turned out early to vote here at fourteen congressional district is the second to worst voting turnout for Republicans or conservative district until you stop president trump trying to rally got his big east but his repeated false claims that this election was rigged to that was stolen that these runoff races are illegal and invalid has some of his supporters on the fence about voting. Georgia's election officials have been speaking publicly in the last few days debunking false claims and trying to shore up confidence. In the election process have you heard of any issues at polling places so far today. Now we know president Sunday and did he today about an issue he did claim by the secretary of state there I've got that office firing back saying that there has really been few issues that none of the voting has stopped here. Now the waiting time that all of these pull in locations had been minimal. And so they're they're saying that everything is going smoothly so far so good a. All right Rachel Scott in Atlanta thank you you'll be with us on ABC news live in every show all through the day so let's bring in. ABC news political director Rick Klein and DeVon political director Mary Alice parks for more on this. Very possibly ask issue. History would say he's run offs are long shot for Democrats they haven't won many over the years given the makeup of the electorate in Georgia and the nature of runoff elections are what are you looking for. As voters head to the polls in Georgia can we learn something from how Joseph Biden did there. Now Democrats XPX that they have to stitch together a very narrow and very diverse coalition which until I just barely get back in November she even brings remember that while Joseph Biden at the top of the presidential election even Purdue the city Republican senator actually each time I saw it by 88000. Well so. Both Democrats and they're gonna win they have out performed what they know arch sort of looking really closely. Disillusioned Republican voters that most likely split their ticket in November that we hadn't voted to how to share with Joseph Biden then went on the Republican the rest of it if they'll always sort of independent. Conservatives or does the public come out or an equal weight to be sure they and public activists addicts and Democrats could be in real trouble each accent be seen unbelievable excitement and energy from black voters in downtown Atlanta and I get to remember that huge population. In Atlanta over the last eight really tell the artist Laurie out of politics and have changed we're looking at nearly two million new voter she in the Georgia in the last year and the majority of those are out racially ethnically diverse voters just represent a clean new and you. And Rick I want talk a bit about what will happen tomorrow because we heard president trumpet the top of the show their publicly pressuring vice president tends to somehow overturn. The election when the electoral votes are counted now of the vice president. Can actually do that so where's this request coming from. Well the president is talking to attorneys that telling meet that the vice president has. Some wide authority because he first he presides over this joint session of congress but he is a strained legal theory at best a think that the vice president can. Insert his will or the willful minority members of congress for the will of the majority in the individual states. Every state has certified its election the legal process has played out in every state Electoral College has voted. What what is supposed to happen tomorrow is a mere formality. A basically a backstop in case there are major election disputes in alternate state slates of electors that hasn't happened so the idea that vice president has would at this late stage insert himself insert the wheel of a minority for the will of the majority would be unprecedented. No indications that that will happen but president trump is looking for any out he can get in in increasingly desperate ploy to try to overturn the election. And undemocratic clearly Rick let me follow up on that Abbott go back to it to Georgia if if Democrats. Win both of these races and as Mary Alice said there that's a tall order form. It what does that mean practically. For the incoming by the administration study of 5050. Said that's not exactly a landslide but what does that mean about what Joseph Biden and the Democrats could do. With the senate majority. Look the difference between majority leader Chuck Schumer in the majority leader Mitch McConnell enormous if you're Joseph Biden. It means you control the senate calendar it means you can guarantee essentially votes. Under judicial appointments to cabinet appointments it means that you can bring at least four votes items at the agenda doesn't mean you're gonna win the votes no looking guarantee that. But control of that of the senate floor is huge control of committees also huge if you're looking at the potential for investigations much likely that you'll have a more aggressive tact. From the Republican a senate majority that you would from a democratic senate majority just let asked. I asked president felt about what it looked like when the house flipped on him in his mid term self for the first half of the Biden presidency. A having control having the Democrats control even if it's very narrow the narrowest of control. Is an enormous steel and I know the Biden team has been trying to downplay the stake saying that their game plan as the game plan. They are aware of what this means it and of this enormous opportunity and frankly if it is a squandered opportunity Democrats are gonna have to ask why there's nothing. Inherent in these races that says the Democrats can't win Republicans would typically be favored in run off senate in a reddish state like. Like Georgia but of course Joseph Biden did when there is Mary Alice pointed out a due to many of those ticket splitters and if he wants people to be he engaged in his agenda there's no real reason that you couldn't hope that Democrats would get elected. In Georgia hand and that senate majority. And Mary Alice by and did win there but we also waited a week after Election Day to find out that Biden was finally projected to in Georgia so. When will we know the results of these races. State officials tell it it's not gonna take that long so your OE trade that Americans have been credibly and it is remarkable that we have not known is going to neutral which already is gonna control the senate to all much you know I probably how final result in the next eight I know that state officials have been closely with county officials make sure that there oh when he processing. Alex hi I'm earlier this time that he can ask how triangulation. Right close tonight. All right Rick Klein and Mary Alice parks thanks very much for that. And as georgians continue to cast those final votes in those critical runoff elections to determine who controls the senate we're hearing from some of the voters right there on the ground let's listen. I was reluctant a little bit not again Vatican palace think it was as gonna happen again. Now I am so it was going to be I am very anti abortion and that thought that we're gonna have today. President and a vice president could believe it's located murdered baby after their boat aren't that's not right. And with NC Georgia GOP and Republicans and conservatives there's been some mixed messaging on telling people life. Unless he lost learned her do you take a hard line on some things. On stay home on and then others that are saying get out and vote no matter what eat and if we don't see them possibly standing up. Soon the elect send. Pride or standing up for election integrity that we think won't concealed soon I personally. I'm. I I want to see our senators fight for us but we have to vote. They sure do you are hearing from some other voters there in George of course who turns out of I was gonna make all the difference in these high stakes election. Sort of turnout in two groups. When trying to reach voters in Georgia the CEO nonpartisan new Georgia project. And who plot and the president and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson thanks both. For being with us today in and say. I just like that begin with you. Would have been a lot of people turning out to vote in advance of Election Day or early voting what kind of data do you have on the participation as we had a double election. Day and how you feeling about your group's efforts to bring people who don't. Have the habit of voting in these runoff elections into the process. I. Mean it sorting. What I know now. Over three million Georgia and voted early act in need not. A after two days have been hovering around eighty acres. What we not. In the November general election. Which are dipped. I is conventional political wisdom. And I earned her Enron. Dean. Elevated just the Asian or black rotors. Our premiere we're out 143. Hour and have been nine or tens bloated in the right now who did not. In mid November general. Are. Energy Ari enthusiasm is high bridges are based on our and it ordered most Irish or mount. Multi lingual. Multi generational. Progressive majority. That exists in storage error is shelling out and. Well it sounds good for your so let me ask you take a look at the other side did just quickly. President trump actually it seemed to be a drag on the ticket in many places what about large numbers are Republicans. Who may be didn't want to support president trump stayed home in November. Are they gonna turn out today in in this run up. I don't know that's the case 71% of white voters are voted for president are leading a lot. But he enjoys robust. Has support among white voters in Georgia and so I Darryl know Powell I'm. Woes on. In our runner act again. I'm rob a Bellwether is big at your intentions here or what I guarantee shared irony and weren't George RRR. Enjoying it and aren't as well. It is going to be the battle of the basic. Sharon. And. That's democracy as it should be limited to Derrick Johnson of the NAACP. You called. The president's call to Georgia's secretary of state urging him to find the votes. The call that a quote racist attack on black voters so final about what what you mean there and what president trumps effort. Could overturn that election might be doing. To this election what's your reason. We've seen consistently the president attacked. Black voters are particularly after the election the muscles there were filed and each Reuters Milwaukee Pennsylvania. In Alanna ought targeted it's our counties where. Though a majority of the voters were after American voters questioning the legitimacy out. Their ability to fully participate in this democracy and the car Sunday was no different are the fact that in staying near the others on the ground has done a tremendous job of the last six years of motivating cultivating. And organize and debate about American boat floated participated as democracy. Is now under attack. And what we would like this unique. Are in Georgia is and the realization. Of the dreams about seeing the realizations that CT bid due to resistance of John Lewis where. Offset that we're Americans and floating in date but this president. Are winning or losing is more important to bear inhabited democracy what all of our citizens to protest the. Well let me ask you and follow up on that did they argue represent this. But the great organizations. Political organizations in American history have been central to so much change. What's happening here rapid how do you read what the president is trying to do his call and as the rhetoric around this election. Not just for the Georgia runoff. But for the country at large. When I meant to stop dislike Wednesday and we understand. Book tool of racism. And our politics. Our race him being I'll can be weapon narrows to get people to vote against their interest. Even win just their financial interest in what this that it have been able to do was captain Lou the underbelly. Of politics in fact. Is not since this president. What we're witnessing here is a Republican Party refusal. To expand bear there are gender their platform to be Mori also. And as a result of that maybe you're considered shrimp towards out of ms. within our society. That pulled Ford now well we're not it is great intellect or politics. And as a result out of bed there parents who aides say aids since such reason eight students of secession. And since our behavior. That's not since the war what we would like to see. It does nascent movement Paul. So much history in Georgia in our democracy and zoo but Derrick Johnson thanks very much about. Think you. And new more transition transmissible strain of hope in nineteen that has prompted a strict lockdown in the UK has now been discovered in several states here in America. So does the US headed for another lockdown to we'll break it down after this. Yeah. Welcome back the United Kingdom is under a national lockdown trying to battle a new more contagious strain. Of the corona virus prime minister Boris Johnson said the Varian is spreading so fast it risks overwhelming the health system in just three weeks. James Longley joins us now from his home in London with more on this James what do government officials hoping to accomplish with these new restrictions. Well then I think everyone is just very show to just how false this mutation seems to have taken hold so don't look down basically is the only way. Just stole this Boller is in his tracked it in its tracks it kind of what ever the solace that hoping to replicate just to the united it was a substantial time ago which. He was quite concerning. One in fifty people in Britain now how the corona virus. Set and when one in 900 people have the virus and September was when they trust discovered a new mutation starting to take hold your sense. How quickly things are changing it. It calls of this new mutation in the last two weeks of December cases rose by 70%. To regatta. On a day by day cases are brown pitched 4050000. And today over 60000 new cases in just one day so that's what they're doing a whole country's on locked down pretty much some sixty million people all nonessential businesses. Are closed. Some people can continue to go to work it is not possible to them to work from home but. Oral hunkering down now in Britain just see if it's not down tells what I. Keeping our fingers crossed that and a vaccine comes. I will set a three. It. It was truly alarming Jay z.'s Terry how. How much of this surge of they've been able to determine is because the increased transmission ability of this new variant or because of holiday gatherings for example. Well I think it's fairly obvious that it's the new mutation they have now discovered that is that Ullman in variant here in London the dominant Barrett and southeast. And it has spread and eventually. Across the country. I'm yes there was a spike when people came by medications and it was an accident. They right now life to kind of get back to normal I think resource number of countries do dot but it really is this new mutation people. Pointing to is being the reason why aren't in so many more July stations a pig it's really important to say it's not more deadly just causes people to go to the hospital more people go to the halls and more people getting it and the number one aim here is not a sincerity to stamp out of the stock. We're going to all odds. Our James Longley and at home in London thanks and stay safe my friend. While that new Covert very spreading here in the US two cases have been detected and at least four states so far today the US marks two months straight with daily case numbers hitting at least. A 100000. Los Angeles has been particularly hard hit. With some LA hospitals now turning away critical patients. Matt Gutman joins me now from a fire station in LA where EMT workers are getting new orders on. How to handle this crisis they're mad the situation there is dire. What's the late. Dyer to say the least Terry. We just spoke with the medical director of the LA fire department and he explained this directive. A little bit more basically what they're doing is countywide triage that's. LA county ten million people and they're telling EMTs that if someone is a victim of trauma the trauma patient deaths stabbing and shooting of car accident that they could try to resuscitate them for ten minutes and if they still don't get strong sign of life is sustainable sign of life. To essentially declare them dead now. Until I guess a few days ago what they would do his throw the kitchen sink at some like that because there was always hope. For a miracle but right now the can't count on miracles they are also rationing care in hospitals and oxygen. In hospitals and in ambulances so if you have. And oxygen level of over 90% you're not gonna get oxygen even if you have trouble breathing soap. This is the kind of rationing that. The director here at LA FD called unprecedented never before in the history of the city have they had to implemented it gives you an idea. But just how dire the situation here is in LA county. James mentioned god 60000 plus cases in England. I guess over the past day or so. Here in California 74000. Cases over the the past 24 hours so we're seeing astronomical numbers and at this point it is clear. The hospitals just can't keep up Terry. All right Matt got once again force on this story in Los Angeles thanks. I want quickly bring an infectious disease specialist and ABC news contributor doctor Todd Eller and doctor Eller and you know we heard from James it's sobering to see the UK resort to national locked down. To battle this new strain could we be headed in the same direction now that it's here to. Without question a dye and this is really concerning I mean you know we're all. Already act in unprecedented base line with historic numbers of cases hospitalizations and deaths. So with with another variant that's more transmissible here. We really help the doubled on our prevention efforts Gisenyi I think we'll know for shore if current vaccines are effective against this new strain. And what happens if they're not. Right so on the answer is will probably know pretty soon why because there's so many millions of cases around the world and so much ramp up in vaccination. There we're gonna know our people who've been vaccinated are they susceptible. To this be arrogant or. Are they you know in good shape and protected we will know that's who also scientists are going to be testing that is in the lab to see if the backing and uses the same level of antibodies. I'm so I do believe we're gonna know this over the next couple months now the good news is it hate it it's not protective. His art it platform the scientists can tweak. Construct of the vaccine in in a reasonable time period so that's good news again back to the platform itself. And we'll take the good news as we get back to chat Eller and thank you. Figure and that does it for the rate down thanks for joining us I'm Diane Macedo and I'm Terry Moran have a great rest of you again. Yeah.

