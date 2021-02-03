The Breakdown: FBI director testifies in 1st public hearing since Capitol siege

More
Plus, calls are growing for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after sexual harassment allegations, and more on the surge in border crossings this year.
29:16 | 03/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: FBI director testifies in 1st public hearing since Capitol siege

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"29:16","description":"Plus, calls are growing for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after sexual harassment allegations, and more on the surge in border crossings this year.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"76211552","title":"The Breakdown: FBI director testifies in 1st public hearing since Capitol siege","url":"/Politics/video/breakdown-fbi-director-testifies-1st-public-hearing-capitol-76211552"}