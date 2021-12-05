Transcript for The Breakdown: House Republicans oust Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership role

Or. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diane Macedo. And I'm Terry Moran from Capitol Hill today were here because a majority of Republicans in the House of Representatives have voted to oust. Republican representative Liz Cheney from her leadership post. Why because she repeatedly told the truth that truth that Joseph Biden legitimately won the 20/20 election. And president trump and her colleagues in the GOP are pushing for among democratic. Results here she says. That she now has a new goal. I AM will see you back everything I can do to ensure. That the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office we have seen the danger. That he continues to provoke with his line which we have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the constitution. And I think it's very important that we make sure whomever we elect is somebody who will be faithful to the cost. I. A Cheney says she doesn't feel betrayed by her colleagues but she warned her party against being quote dragged me backward by the very dangerous lies. Of a former president. ABC news political director Rick Klein and congressional correspondent Rick just got. Join us live for more now Rachel what the reaction been like. On Capitol Hill what are you hearing from party leaders. Well look the writing was on the wall here pretty much everyone expected that congresswoman Liz Cheney was going to be ousted from leadership in that Willie came when you have the top two Republicans in the house. Kevin McCarthy and Steve's the least they came out against her they endorse a replacement congresswoman a lease that phonics but not everyone is happy Cheney does have. A few defenders one of them congressman Adam can singer I spoke with ham just moments ago about the future of the Republican Party take. Lessons. You know cabinet made the point that he wants us to have a unified front which is ironic being cited as canceling somebody who's telling the truth. So I think part of it is they've started the narrative that this was going to be overwhelming. There's no way to prevent what I've been overwhelming and quite honestly Liz might have survived that vote what's the downside to your Kevin McCarthy looking at it why not have this be a recorded vote. Because right now you can spin this to be whatever you want. You can say the conference unanimously which technically is true it got rid of Liz Cheney. You can say there was an massive unity and doing now. But if the vote comes out today it was a 110 to eighty. Or something along that line it looks like division. And so I think that's why you know I think in hindsight I wish me to have and have tallied vote but I also understand why it's important move on. And Liz to go out of make her statement that she did which is she's gonna do everything she can that insure that Donald Trump is not our nominee and Tony twist. So so we have been here before of course back in February some Republicans did try to kick Cheney out of her leadership position then they did it reported tallying vote and Cheney survive that with the support. A Republican leadership obviously key difference now they are out against her today sources tell us at inside of the room she gains and opening remarks sources tell us that she was booed during those remarks since so clearly there is clear resistance to Cheney in the party right now and it is clear that they are making a stand here that the way forward is by supporting former president Donald Trump even with this false claims about the twins won election. And Rick. The House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy the leader of the Republicans. He's seven now what is really questioning the legitimacy of the election that it's all over with now but the analogy here appear from a lot of Republicans obviously can't. And obviously former president trump is still. Insisting that the election used stolen issuing statements today. Pushing Republicans. Demanding Republicans agree with him so what got a line. Is Kevin McCarthy trying to walk you're supporting the ouster of Liz Cheney for telling the truth. Claiming that no one's saying otherwise and dealing with that the leader of his party in affected Donald Trump. Saying that Felix were stolen. Did Terry he's flat out wrong if he says that no one is seriously saying that. That is any contests around the last election of course the president and many of his supporters continue to say that and Liz Cheney. He's no longer a member of leadership because she spoke that truth and she continued to speak that truth. For McCarthy's perspective he is thinking about how best to take back. The majority in next year's midterm elections and you only have to pick off a few Republicans. 34 seats right now and their view his view is that basically the way to do that is to be united as possible and the only path for that unity is behind president competent assistance. It is behind president trumps big lie about the election. That is the ending force behind this effort to oust there's Cheney nothing has changed since January and Liz Cheney other than the fact. That dish that her consistency is really doesn't that throw line on this she continues to say that this wasn't the case and that's become problematic for president trump he's communicated that. To Kevin McCarthy and to many of of his allies and that is what led McCarthy to this decision this is his play about how best to communicate to voters in 20/20 two to make Republicans united behind to paraphrase what Lindsey Graham said last week the calculation you can't win without Donald Trump. In this case it means that vowing to his demands that you be the faithful to even though Paul. Things lie. Its original what's next for congresswoman Cheney and what's the latest on who might replace her. Gallup congress and in late Cheney said that she's not going to be silent she said today that she would do everything in her power to make sure that Donald Trump it's nowhere near. The Oval Office and a little bit of news here that I can now report. You know congressman at least a fine she seen as the front runner to replace Cheney we know. That Kevin McCarthy sees the lease even trump. Has endorsed her but I'm also learning that congressman chip Roy is potentially considering challenging her just heard back from his office they are not ruling this out at all but they say at the position must be filled. But it must be a contested race so. In May be a lot of them uphill battle. Four congressman Roy given the endorsements are ready but just yesterday he sends a member out and you've got a letter out to all of the members saying he had concerns about congresswoman -- Stephon it that she wasn't conservative. I'm not in fact Cheney's record is more aligned with trunks agenda sephardic actually voted against. That trunk tax cuts in 2017. But she did vote to overturn the election result. Rick what message does this vote really send not just to Republicans here in Washington but to the rest of the country maybe even the world. Void in the vaccinations are behind closed doors onto the secret ballot but there is no secret. About the message this sends this is a there's no room in Republican Party circles synan leadership ranks or really anywhere else. For anyone who doesn't believe what president trump continues to peddle fall says that he continues to spread. About the last election and there's a lot of talk in Republican circles about the importance of moving forward it's so telling that they are looking backwards six months into the past to try to re litigate those election result TC is spread out into the various states where their new voting restrictions. New obstacles put up in the passes it to casting ballots next year. All in the name of of servicing other dude who do fall says that president trump has continued to spread. And that is the state of the Republican Party to repeat questions. About which side would win a civil war will trump he's winning if he's not already want. An enraged there was an eventful day in Capitol Hill because while this is all happening there was also this. Hearing going on related to the capital insurrection we heard from the former acting attorney general in the former acting secretary of defense. Who worked under fronts wonder president trump on that day so. Or some of the big points that came out of that hearing in what are we learning about. How the administration reacted to the attack and how the president himself reacted. Yeah and all of this is still being on tax rate an Israeli strikes in the heart of what congressman Liz Cheney is trying to drive home this is larger than just a leadership vote. Isn't about democracy she says she says that trump is. At risk of further inciting violence the same type of violence that we saw. Here on January 6 during the capitol insurrection it's been four months and we have seen hearing after hearing so today you have these former officials here from the top administration. Who were testifying defending their handling of the situation but they work press. By a lot of Republicans on the why eight. Actually down a bit a woman that was shot and killed just right outside of the house speaker's lobby why she was killed by capitol police. There were some fierce questions from Democrats about why I have ever live on the on prepare and why this building was left so vulnerable. At a time when we knew that I'd thousands were descending. Log on to the capitol today it's a rally in support of former president Donald Trump. Either way they admitted here today that there was some resistance some fear exit calling in the National Guard one Miller said that he didn't want to make it seem like and they were enacting martial law and they also tried to learn some lessons of what happened over the the previous summer. A during the protests over racial reckoning in this country where we saw peaceful protesters beat Pitt plus and sobs but. In the end this is this is this a little left vulnerable and Democrats were our region are trying to figure out how to prevent that in each and it doesn't happen again. All right Rick Klein and Rachel Scott thank you both. Self how does the Republican Party move forward from here as I mentioned earlier Republican majority leader Kevin McCarthy he insists. The change in the GOP leadership. Is not about the big lie that president trump is telling or the last election members who support and cheneys ouster saying it's a matter of party unity take a listen. I don't think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election I think that is all over west we're sitting here with the president today. So from that point of view I don't think that's a problem. Has changed responsibility is to. Our conference in the House of Representatives they've done so well well she's created in the coming division in Iraq. And on this day that GOP congresswoman has been banished from the leadership let's bring in our guest former. Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock joins us with kind of an inside look in some reaction to Barbara first let me just pick up on what Kevin McCarthy. Just said the Republicans are done their finished questioning the legitimacy of the last election obvious form present trump. He still left their questioning and I don't ask you about. But rank and file Republicans across the country people identify as Republicans do you think they want to move on or are they lining up behind truck. I think it's you know there is civil war going on right now and when we started out with only 46 point 9% that supported trump some people like me who do not. Not support him. You know last year are already outside of the group. But now that group is even shrinking now. I was very active in supporting other Republicans in the senate and the house and state legislatures and I still am. And I still will be because aren't wanna have a party bid doesn't understand it get to be a majority we have to. A center right governing coalition that allows people haven't or adversity abuse in this trump purity test. There are we being imposed in the house because if you look at the Senate Leadership. Most people who were you know signing up to Yahoo! rejected the election results and obviously Mitch McConnell. Made very strong statements. During the impeachment trial. And Republicans would do well to recognize. 56% of Americans. Donald Trump should be in peacetime second time. And when he held his own family gathering at sea pact he only 55%. I'm very concerned what have they only gathering. Who thought he should be the nominee again so I for the life of me can't understand why we made a trump purity test. The test to get elected and I understand they're afraid of him coming in. And stomping on their primaries and things like out. You know pay NB alligator to eat last and trying to throw him bodies to keep them away from you I think it's only getting blood in the water. And he's trump people and the trump consultants and trump himself are coming after more and how because the dock and not. Urged everybody every day. Sunny and you're in a swing seat on one of those seats we want to get back every day you're talking about trump is a day we're losing. That's a pretty vivid an analogy there I ask you know what congressman bishop right just and we just heard from him that. Blister it was no longer able to leave because the party. Was looking for unifying. Four since she didn't unify members you've been in rooms like getting in good motions and and votes like that. What kind of pressures did those members faced what do you think about that argument argument that she had to go because she was at loggerheads with too many members. Well look what's happening are ready you already have a challenge didn't you know even trump. You know at least as far back his tribe from true do you actually when I'm Steve Dan and shows she went aren't Sebastian gore could show. You know she's been supported by. Kevin McCarthy and Steve's release yet now here having other challenges are now I do imagine at least we'll get through Britain are you have other purity test. In this is in good for the party over all when you're trying to say we want to grow we want to get the majority. Arms. We're we're focused on your everyday is serious about people's everyday kitchen table issues are not Donald Trump grievances of the past. They are you know how my getting back to work power women getting back to work after being you know suffering more than men over the past year because a child care. I'm concerns because Elizabeth Klaus how we're gonna get our kids you know. Truly clean your back Jack we've got for a year when I haven't been in school O. Our hat on line education what are we gonna do there there's a lot of post pandemic issues we need to be addressing an I think Republicans will be much better than Democrats to address. Tax increases I don't think her good solution for that yeah. Here we are focused on whether near their bamboo and the ballots in Arizona. And having somebody who would be the next number three leader actually sang it's a good idea. Should be how being down. The whole nonsense going out of fear and yet we have nobody. Who's condemning the lights not gates are Marjorie green who now apparently people don't have problems were dealt with in the conference how does that even if I'm. They're out attacking lands and actually larger greens are already attacking at least a product is my understanding so you know nobody's going to be pure enough. Sore and not like Marjorie green so you put blood in the water now and it. It's can keep coming back got a lot of people and that's not Donald Trump does he hurts our party has long is he. They figure in center stage in the party. It is hurting everybody on all sides of the party I thank. And Barbara you treated that the attacks on Liz Cheney has sexism behind them and that trying to replace her with a trump approved the woman. Is every bit as sex is stupid and offensive so do you think this puts it would've played out differently. If Liz Cheney were a man. Do I mean I'd I think god is part of its kind of you know you've heard the talk of why can't she keep quiet. You know what Donald Trump is in keeping quiet white but why can't he keep quiet he lost he's disorder is a sore losers in the history. Campaign. You know this is the business where people women limbs and and you accept not God's part of the democratic process and he won't. Yet we're supposed to you know the dear leader we have bands that governor Hogan aptly said house to be you know. Humored yet Liz Cheney is the one who is getting attacked him near and dear leader like snack cakes and Marjorie greens there's no criticism. I'm. So it's it's really. I think it's a problem but more importantly what is the perception with the American with American women widows professional web and that's suburban women what they see they're saying to people like me. We really don't want you in the party you have these people say we don't want to you know we want trump and that's all we want as well. I don't want to have a shrinking party that means Democrats come in and raise my taxes and do a lot of over regulation and heard our businesses and how bad foreign policy. I'm things that I just don't like him that I fought for all my life but I'm not gonna support someone is unconstitutional. And it's lying to the American people know. We're live this morning and why her speech was so strong and I think it's yeah she's a woman for all seasons here. I'm very proud of her and her integrity. She saying we can't keep lying to people mean when people say well my constituents this is what they're telling me what they're telling you that begins they've been fed lies for over six months from Donald Trump and unfortunately they believe them. In if you acquiesce to not lie it's not going to go away again and got it might just sort of you know. Peter out but Donald Trump once every always wants everything to be all about him. And you have a whole Brister class kind of around him who make money off of him so those two things combined. Hurt a lot of people in the Republican cock. It's so I think this is a very short sighted mills. And got a barber if you if you take a look at least the man X record compared to Cheney says as you were just talking about as our friends at 538 did. Hey you know you look at it or it looks like Republicans are choosing. Someone who is conservative in their their loot less concerned at least Hispanic and maybe less trumping. Than than Liz Cheney if I'm Cheney voted with trump 92 point 9% of the time synthetic voted 77 point 7% of the time including on Trump's tax bill as you mentioned. Some wondering yet you. Is the Republican Party becoming less conservatism populist campaign essentially that the trump won he won. Working class people he's never been for balanced budgets or. Or free trade or NATO war standing up to dictators like Kim Jong on is the party changing not just. In terms of its allegiance to trump. But its ideas and principles. Well this isn't about principles or policies narrow when you have these other people who might writer trying to make it about. Policy but it's not it really is just ahead and trying to stamp of approval. But I think it leadership races he should always have a diversity of people within your leadership easily won have diversity. I'm you know geography. Or gender ratio you wanna how different people. In leadership in positions where you know they're getting listened to within the conference to give that's how you get to majority and that's why. I spent a lot of time last year I'm getting more women and minorities elected both at the Statehouse level. And in congress and knows what candidates who outperformed for the most part Donald Trump say in the state eyes and Arizona and his status and in Georgia and Pennsylvania. And then this the same thing where the members that we you know. Were able to get in people like young Jim Michelle Steele in California. They didn't win because they were out there are being tried. Accolades they won because they were very in tune with their constituencies and I think we're exciting fresh new faces for the party so. I it's not ideological. At all and so that's why when people try and say it it is. And the facts don't lie down because there's no way getting around it that this is really. It tramp stamp of approval and I would point out again this time it is very different are now trying. They don't make this about trump and I think. Got Smart. Because we could lose senate seats if you know somebody and it swings say here's a look at what happened in Kansas rehabbing Democrat governor and Republican Kansas because Donald Trump approved Chris Tom. Mark sort of the one Republican who could lose at Nazi Donald Trump supported just like the Roy Moore rates in Alabama so I. I don't want to see that repeated itself which is why. I'm part you know Republicans who are trying to get that Centre right coalition together we're restricted there's going to be. Different people across the country were different views to make up our majority. All right. Thanks Barbara for that and and good luck on forward on those efforts in their in the Republican Party we're going to be right back. With more on this CDC approving. This newest vaccine from Pfizer for twelve to fifteen euros will be right back. Thank you. Yeah. Former president Jimmy Carter today became the first US president to visit Cuba. Since Fidel Castro took power hit night. Yeah nine. Mr. Carter's private visit comes amid new debate over the US trade embargo. That his few Honda bitter dispute between the US and Cuba for forty years and. Welcome back reason breaking news now the CDC advisory panel has voted to recommend the advisor vaccine for twelve to fifteen year old. That recommendation comes after the FDA granted emergency use authorization for that age group. But some states like Georgia Delaware Arkansas and Pennsylvania. Had already started giving the vaccine to those twelve and older. ABC's medical contributor an emergency medicine physician doctor Darian sudden this year. To help us break it all down doctor Sutton thanks for being here you know if the FDA already authorized this vaccine for this age group. And some states already started administering it then and how much does this CDC approval really matter. What ensure. Good good afternoon and and it really provides a standard of care that clinicians and physicians like myself and other providers can bring to patients and of course it makes the vaccine more available across the it's for children and parents were requesting it. And doctors until now the CDC has green lighted the used to this vaccine now for older children for teens. So what does that mean for schools so many schools still not fully open around the country look good schools looked like in the. Paul. I think I think Terry in the fall schools will look more closely normal than we've ever seen during the entire district on this pandemic but of course I think that will come with significant broad prevention and preventative efforts. And and preventative tactics in order to prevent the transmission an infection of cogan nineteen. And that will include things such as mass in PP for teachers and staff as well as surveillance testing so that we can detect outbreaks and then of course increased Eckstein participation com. All of these efforts combined will reduce the reason exposure or transmission and infection of coated nineteen. And doctor suddenly think vaccine should be mandatory for students going to school of public school ball. I think that this is a relatively difficult question and I'll save the reason why is because were still operating under the emergency use authorization which makes it difficult to mandate something across the board. It is likely that mandated. Than mandatory appeal origin mandated idea vaccines across all states will probably only come until we get it all. I looks like we lost. Doctor Sutton Aaron try to get him back so that we can. Break this all a little bit down again but again the CDC has now voted to recommend. The Pfizer vaccine for children ages twelve to fifteen this comes after it the FDA issued emergency use authorization. For that age group. Meanwhile delta American and United Airlines are canceling flights to and from Israel. And a growing violence there secretary of state and sink Lincoln says a senior State Department official travel to the Middle East. And meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders in hopes of Israel's military has launched airstrikes on hundreds of targets in Gaza. Hamas and other militants have also launched hundreds of rockets. Into densely populated areas in Israel now the violence is spreading to several mixed Arab Jewish towns inside Israel. At least 53 people have been killed in the region's heaviest fighting since 2014. And our chief national correspondent had gotten in is there in Tel Aviv with more Matt what's happening there right now. Nothing is happening Diane and that's what's so strange because this is. The heart of Tel Aviv one of the busiest streets Ben Yehuda and typically. There is so much going on here there's hustle and bustle and people out in cafes. Thank going out but because of the sirens in because of the warnings that additional barrages of rockets from Gaza are headed this way. It's essentially become a ghost town and you know you mention all those things I'm. The violence in Gaza the rockets falling in Israel proper. The clashes between. Israeli citizens of Palestinian heritage and police and now. I'm Jewish Israeli citizens and those Palestinian residents spoke with Israeli citizenship here in Israel so. Everything seems to be happening at once during a time of political instability both for the Israelis and the Palestinians which is. Causing this this simmering cauldron right now and that's why everything seems. So very much right on the knights edged earlier tonight at leaders in the Israeli military saying that. There is no playbook there is no calendar there. Sorties and bombing strikes on Gaza are gonna. Last as long as they need to last they're targeting infrastructure and Hamas leaders. But as we've noted. Many additional people have been killed including children in those bombings. And another Israeli child on this side tonight badly wounded in a rocket strike so. Buy it seems that casualties on both sides are bearing. The brunt of this latest conflict. To and and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu he spoke with secretary of state anti blink and today on the phone what's the message from the administration and a the administration is urging calm it's urging its calling and hoping for a cessation of violence. It says that Israel has the right to defend itself against these rocket attacks but it. It also notes that Palestinians living in gaz. Have a right to safety and security as well so it's towing a very. Fine line guy and a line that you know previous administrations have tried to tow it. It hasn't succeeded that well for everyone. It is been obviously a very problematic region for. Decades nobody has been able to sell this particular problem. And it seems that the by the administration is also saddled. With this conflict what do you do how much do you push. Is it even worth the effort at this point given how long this conflict has been going on in. How intractable in seats plan. Matt did its terrors there in 20142008. That Gaza. Situation has always been tough and I want to ask about. A lot of men don't realize how how small a place Israel is it for all war essentially what is it like for Israeli families right now. And four Palestinian famines I was in Gaza when it was being bonded it is a very small place how or people getting two's what's the mood there. I was just going to note that I remember that you were in Gaza and I was an Israel 2014. During the last major comply duration. And it and you know exactly. How densely packed Natalie how small the places geographically but how tightly people live come from one of the most startling things. Watching some these videos out of guys these Bonnie sorties by. The Israeli military they've said they've targeted probably by now near a thousand. Hamas Islamic Jihad targets what they say are those targets. Those bombs are. Blowing up buildings right next door people live in some of these videos and hear people screaming Goudie of dear god allowed by. The EU continued you can steal the building shattering the trembling over everything around them the very foundations of you know of that part of this CD you can see your glass shattering children and women. Screaming as those explosions erupt literally darkening the entire horizon in Gaza. And here in Israel you know we. Would Hamas targets. And some Jihad targets central Israel that's nearly half of the entire population of the country which means that everybody is essentially. On lockdown everybody hunt Crist down in those safety rooms that most people had here. But still these rockets are becoming increasingly more powerful with stronger warheads. And it's. Again it's the civilians are hit on both sides mostly. Those rockets they're not really aimed very well they're just sort of directed toward central Israel they have an approximate range. So even Hamas and Islamic Jihad don't really know where they're going to land. Neither do Israelis most of those rockets are intercepted with Israel's iron dome defense system but. Many of them get through when we saw the damage that one of them caused in a town just south of here. And Tel Aviv and it just the city incinerated. Part of a neighborhood and cars and fired shrapnel into this person's house that killed the woman so. Again. Did the proximity we're talking from security guys. Terry you know it's I think about forty miles from security Jerusalem as the crow flies it's less than that. Israel's extremely narrow at its narrowest about nine or ten miles so everything is very close. And I think that that feeds all the intensity that we're seeing right now. And now we're also learning about the first Israeli military. Fatality in this latest conflict can that escalate things further. I don't think so I think they've. The Israelis understand it if they have. Military personnel right on the Gaza border. They are likely to get shot at by Islamic Jihad militants who are or Hamas. Obviously nobody wants that but. I think the bigger problem is twofold one. Though the rockets that were fired towards Jerusalem at the beginning of this most recent escalation for Israel that is a red line and of course. The deaths of civilians were hearing of dozens of additional casualties wounded tonight from the latest salvo of rocket attacks I think. That's really what causes Israel to be on its guarded and for the politicians in the country to direct the military. To continue to hit Gaza hard again. We don't know when this is gonna end we don't know for Tennessee a and actual military incursion which troops and boots on the ground. Inside Gaza by the Israelis as a very dangerous thing hasn't worked out very well in the past. We don't know if that's going to happen we do know that Israel has called up at least 3000 reservists their apparently reportedly. In and around the Gaza Strip right now. Don't exactly know where that's going to end the Israeli military is in telling us what its plans are nor is Hamas telling us how it sees this ending. So for now. This is very much in flux with a tremendous amount of tension one last word. It's that intro Israel tension that we're seeing that really makes this difference well. Jewish Israelis attacking Israelis of Palestinian ethnicity. In the town just south of here. Haven't seen that before also entire imperious. And those Israeli citizens of Palestinian ethnicity. In their towns. Rising up fighting with police in clashes that have left hundreds of people wounded destroyed cars and stores and restaurants etc. so. There is the external violence that we're seeing Israel against Hamas Hamas against Israel that an Islamic Jihad. And these internal battles as well. And we haven't seen the confluence of all those things at once. In at least a generation Diane. Now we have a. It's a scary thought Matt Gutman an Israel stay safe Matt thanks. And four states here in the US are now under a state of emergency is the colonial pipeline shutdown enters days six. Georgia Florida Virginia and North Carolina are reporting major gas shortages after cyber attack disabled the pipeline. Homeland Security officials say could be the most devastating ransom or attack on US infrastructure ever. Now triple A says the country's average price for gas is over three dollars a gallon. And those high fuel prices and long lines are taking it told take a look. Here's the deal yet I tried to pull up this is the third gas station stop that try to get gas. And this and only has premiums so I'm here we have now holds more about being plus gallon within very Alan. We operating out of unleaded regular. Owners defense hat I and we had packaging so thanks I know it's giving a busy obviously everything's cool good night. And Zoolander bragging on his name not be the biggest of our friends Diane our discerning at a gas Rey in its work. His address. Usually have a person that was really his only. All right in the gas bill but today we're paying. Traded stock here and get to work. Yeah. Anywhere going to see is. Bags over the gas pumps and I went inside ask them you know it's do you have gashton visit notice. Bottom of the making you. Not seen this maybe sits back. Post Hurricane Katrina. Is that the last I remember anything. Maneuver driver and car I have less than a gallon to take a a gallon might take guests and my son sick to my stomach by live in the car somewhere between never the less than four. Normally eight to twelve hours a day and I. I've got a gallon take it did a gallon in the tank and I don't know for sure I'm going to be able to get back to hew to home. I can't get to home as a stand for. Such a huge problem for so many Americans and by administration says there working on but it's getting worse right now. And that's it for the breakdown I'm Terry Moran. And I'm Diane estate L we are awaiting remarks now for president fighting on the CDC advisory panel's recommendation of the Pfizer vaccine be authorized. For children ages twelve to fifteen we will bring that to you live. When it happens till then have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.