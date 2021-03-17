Transcript for The Breakdown: Investigation into shooting rampage in Atlanta

Are. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana casinos. And I'm Terry Moran the FBI has joined the investigation into a shooting spree that left eight people dead after a gunman opened fire at three spots in the in the Atlanta area. But the victims are Asian women raising concerns and they may have been targeted. Coming up we'll have the latest on this investigation and what we're learning about the suspect. And a possible motive. Meanwhile Homeland Security secretary hundrer Mallorca has testified before congress today saying true. The immigration system is broken and this is a record increase in unaccompanied migrant children are crossing into the US overwhelming Border Patrol resources. Many of those children are spending days in crowded holding facility is waiting to be transferred to more permanent housing. Now Republicans are proposing a plan to address the crisis but you get the two sides agree on the solution. One of the lawmakers in favor of that plan joins us live from. Meanwhile Democrats are hoping to pass to immigration bills in the house tomorrow but those those are like should die in the senate unless Democrats can neither get Republican support. War changed the rules of the senate. Now president Biden may be opening the doors and do just that telling George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview that he supports modifying the filibuster. Let's listen and even reluctant to deal with a filibuster aren't you have to choose between preserving the filibuster in advancing your agenda yes. Here's the choice I don't think it's eliminate the filibustering have to do what it used to be when I first got to the senate. And that is that a filibuster you had to stand up and command the floor. Once you stop talking you lost that and someone could move in and say I'm moved to question enough. Soriano worked for the filibuster so you're for that reform your for bringing back a talking filibuster I am. That's what it was posted may just put a hold on at that yes it almost is getting reported where democracies have a hard time functioning. Plus. Bring in ABC news deputy political director every Haram is making her debut here on the break down a real gun and thank you for joining us today. Beach still want essar this what are the rules of the filibuster right now and how would changing those rules. Democrats' ability to pass laws in the senate. Well yeah. Current rules he needs sixty votes some see in the senate race cars and gridlock that exists in the senate and ocean sixty miles or any legislation is nearly possible. Rules can't sit threatened where I can Muster is an agenda items. Many liberal groups and the rest of mommy or just don't Muster only meeting which would allow her bills assets single majority. It is and he's no apologies and torched and vice president Eric Ritchie bullish now. Our minds and an interview with George says he wants a serious harm to the heart and soul western receiver why are a little western center assumes. A sensible or agency. In order to change the jury's. Heard witness actually moved more smoothly and be talking western Brady all this is more to a screeching hawks. Now Clinton this whole plan backfire on the Democrats down the line is that you get it done. I. Absolutely and minority leader has already warned of course. What she college and is used every letter or disposal. Of terror strikes legislation. And so we. And Ursula. Using a majority. Could see some real trouble for. Either way Democrats are facing pushed back from within their own party on this but senate majority leader Chuck Schumer today vowed to put a new voting rights act on the floor and said everything is on the table so can he get moderate Democrats to go along with a Bill Lester change to get that through. Are we seeing Joseph Manchin. So openness you'd be own roster rouge armaments and now six Arizona senator Christians and I will be O insulating in the majority this land he's exactly majority leader Chuck Schumer has no room. And do you think this could be a setback in president Biden's push for unity can hear Sorin got after passing a relief package without. Republican support. My only huge the idea. Some sort the end what we acts and you know it. Here's those same. Idea you media. Treat you makes you really are and economic. It's not a single and winds in brief appearance. So I'm not know Republicans are now blaming president Biden for this surged unaccompanied children crossing the border into the US is there any hope of a bipartisan solution to the immigration crisis given how polarized everything is right now. We'll learn. You instantly when the situation in order to eat I didn't order sisters. And 88. I and and and are being seen by race is like losing records administration saying he inherited a mess. Lions senator securities act singing. Time deputy political director Avery harper Avery great to have you think you. Thanks savoring what we're gonna take a deeper dive into the debate over immigration and the border to debate that's heating up fast. Asked who were joined by Republican congresswoman and Maria Elvira Salazar a Florida congressman sounds are thanks for joining us. Amy so you're part of the delegation of house Republicans who wed to the southern border this we tell me about what you saw what trouble you. Well thousands and thousands of Central American children. And being detained and is. Very. Clean and daring night he's facility is nonetheless god knows what those children went through minority entity. United States Mexican border I'm very concerned about the traffickers to the oldies and all hold. I didn't fingers are selling to be a leaned and you can come to America. Israel and I didn't we need all not only Republicans or. Or demo everybody. Americans need to come earned and all the. Well let's Carmen and I do you think the Biden administration should be leading on this should go back to the trumped policy dismantling the asylum process church to zero tolerance policy of family separation that led to push so many children still separated from their families. You know I think we should do is we should sit on the table and the Democrats Republicans independents. Across the island all. And put an engine to the immigration. Problem integration problems. As you know president Biden has promised. This immigration bill. Makes me a little hum. Is that we are. And the Democrats are promised change and mom also illusion you my community. I believe that it's time for both parties since it is it. Come together and explain in which went into my. Community which way we can give some dignity to those people are and that leads in the shadows or. And years and to those trying to come and they are trying to come in breaking the law in neither neither I. Sure enough thank you very resilient little let's talk about about what's happening to a house represented going to be voting on two measures tomorrow one of them. Offering a path to citizenship for the dreamers those who brought to our country as children each the other establishing the path to legal status Moore for more than one million strong workers so both of these measures. It's an incremental step by step process that they got bipartisan support in the last congress. You suggest they won't be as well supported this time around will you be voting for either of those bills tomorrow. I have two concerns you're taking care of the kids your taking care of agricultural workers. With a important medal. Millions of people that are not coach coordinator parents don't be so they are not thinking I'm telling you I'm from some link some dignity to those evil war in the middle. And prince is when you Tanya. Thinking about it parent. Because when you talk. And you don't talk about the parents and you are putting those parents and ancient you can just a trial at the same time and are just. I'm talking about eleven million people. And all that should not hear this isn't my problems is day. And at the same time independent democratic. And you. And then in an already promised in 2000 and hiding under president. Obama that he was going in in his 100 days immigration reform law and he didn't do it any. And now we see that president Biden is promising distinct. And that's when I come in and I say stop giving all close to my community. It's come to the table and let's dignity. To those eleven million people including. Including. And their parents and everybody has committed crime. Here for more than and Europe's. And I'm. And who is working and helping our. Easy and Winnie and Shanxi asylum. Which is being in cotton profited from Spina Beatles and yelled this is an. Issue. Why it's very easy promise and an end. And it sounds like it like you are offering up a real alternative plan should does include protection agency or for dreamers among that Dan and thank you for land that I forced. Monday as she. Ring and he doesn't bring dignity when I'm in the article. I want brings you bring the single shadow. Once and TP Sunday. And it was in your mourn and years and does not how criminal. Write to you show you get them dignity and continue racing urinary and shall. Continue working and paint. Many want to become Americans after years and also because what is only just a city that what I am. English is what the Hispanic community want. You know that those people who are in the show I was like they want and we how'd that sort and he always is you are not. Then you don't have to we need to get says well maybe. I'm in the future. Now. We need to give them dignity and right now we need to solve the problem the order you know what's happening. The urgent. It is not CB important once again we how. Is a reporter. In the end is taking away from the when it didn't need a million people live Tierney innings his. And I during the day. I do it is complicated it does seem however Doug by the Democrats Republican Party has has radicalized on the issue street senator Lindsey Graham for example she has meant a vote is worked on bipartisan immigration causes in the past and post trump did radicalize the issue for the Republicans well let's listen to something. Senator Graham said today. Biden has lost control of the US Mexican border. Until they regains control by implementing policies that work this can be very hard to do the dreamers are in body else fly. Because after that things named if you add to the list of inducements. Legalizing anybody under these circumstances. Will lead to even more illegal immigration. Please. Singer I got I saw you nodding there he's users and congress can't report on anything on immigration right now. You said stop the madness and that's substantial majority of Americans want to do something for doctoral recipients as dreamers. And that you go when you got that. We're already asked is going to. What are they deserve because those were you let's move on what happens to the Arabs what happens when that he PS what happens with those people are not. Are not parents and how he does without the need and not just evil greedy here illegally broke the -- all the system allowed them just. Those are the people that didn't every Democratic Party has an. And telling them and giving them all illusions in 2009. As he explain G. I changed that it's not not yet not to. More illusions are not two and a wind our community any longer. When the Republicans are seen which way we can give dignity to those people. Cool are. Part of eleven million people including. Because their opinion talk. Leading. Millions. Of sound look like me and I'm wearing AT aren't here and they want to help the American. Turnout let's held by Democrats and Republicans come to the table in good strait for I know that you will be there congresswoman Maria salas are thanks very much. Yeah. Well up next the latest on that horrific shooting in Atlanta will go there live for an update on the investigation plus. Overseas the murderer of Sarah admirably in London has sparked a mass movement in the United Kingdom and end here in the United States when we come back twice. This case in particular. Struck such a cordon around the world. Welcome back we're learning some new details about a string of shootings at Atlanta area's that left eight people dead ash policing the 21 year old suspect admitted to the shooting saying he blames a sponsor providing an outlet for his addiction to sex. Police also say he was heading to Florida intending to carry out more attacks when they arrested him should see mostly sunny joins us live now from the planet where he's been following the story. See what's the latest in this investigation. All the latest news the motive for the and that's the motive for these shootings. There's a little different than what than what we fought since last night. We still of course know that six of the victims who died were Asian and so. There is a great deal of concern about violence against Asian Americans off alarms were set in cities across the country because of listen to them. Police are now saying that this was less about the victims being mostly Asian and more about the suspect's homeland. Sex addiction can sing that. He is talking to monkeys under arrest. He's talking telling them that things he was frustrated with the fact that these locations that he used to frequent. On the obviously good news somewhat lonely in the land I want Piedmont road in Atlanta. Across the street for me the gold spot that's the second location. On that is accused gunman is accused of shooting up. Directly in front of me is the third. The current location the first location of in the suburbs what the song. These are both. 24 hour spots it's a scenario but a lot of sports clubs there's another 24 hours fall. Next door there's sex toy store just up the street. I'm the mayor is felt while under the law and people shouldn't do what we need any of the once the people who were cool off all victims no matter the circumstances. Aids that. Even if themselves walking Wolfowitz modems mobile into it and bottle soft swallowed against women and that's what we'll scratch at the com and often football still remains mostly good fiscal constraints and not something that's to be looked at carefully by investigators. Strong winds and the Steve this morning a Cherokee sheriff's office spokesman Jay Bakker. Critics comment that's been getting some blowback I wanna play it for you really quickly. It was bust open investigators interviewed him this morning they got that impression that yes these he understood. The gravity other hand he was. Pretty much fed up that have been cut into the grove and I think if things are really bad day for him and this is what he did. CB yesterday was a really bad day for him what do you think the sheriff's meant by that or the spokesman. So I've been talking to police all morning and you know it is pretty clear that those aren't the words that she fought with the militias. That he had news and you know I know a lot of people are still at the wrong way it sounds like he really. I'm cared more about the the excuse. Killer then he does about the victims. I'm police are out Sicily responding to that but I'm sure they see the conversations that I had. Words but we'll save that little piece authorities who then prompt up all night. On blip in talking students accused killer. Moms who found him hours so solve global singing bomb who have been interviewing suspects here. And got in Cherokee county bomb so there is a great deal of help of police work and work on the part of investigators into walls. And I will say that elephants will this morning even the authority could be listening to our lady of false. Police. What they had someone who's going ought to killing spree at Asian business news. And was targeting. Asian Americans. And so there was a good deal of concern armed police. Talbots Waltz that I think that forms would probably won't awful fourth reports. In his sounds like their creek where prevented a could have been far worse situation as bad as it was seen us and sunny in Atlanta forest thank you Steve. And now overseas to the United Kingdom. Where the government there is promising immediate steps to improve security for women after the death of 33 year old Sarah ever and ever are banished. While walking home earlier this month now a London police officers charged with the murder she and her kidnapping and the case has sparked a global movement. Our Maggie really is in London with the latest. True name mourned across the UK. And. And her murder sparking a movement a collective sense of grief fear and anger in women around the world it just. She just a Massachusetts woman is Sarah and Rourke was walking home just after known dirty at night. She Google will live route through an area of Lyndon popular with young people when she called her boyfriend she telling him she was on her way home. The 33 year old marketing exact did everything women are trained to do from the young meet each. I think it's important struggling to understand that it's absolutely nothing that she had around. I think she never made it home. Her body was found in the countryside outside of London and police have arrested and charged a serving police officer with her kidnap and murder. A stream of people coming here to pay their respects women and men it is. So quiet here people just thinking about Sarah but also telling us they're here because they see themselves in what happened to. It was painful. Team can operate because I walk every day to Saturday's phone I think it's just a situation that so many of us can imagine AstraZeneca the message. Protects me when you get. Really struck. My tools from those said yes that's what this to say he tweets from women. Sitting outside the growing memorial for Cerro wee Cho with parent is Jenny Jones a lawmaker in the UK. Mean in 1970. It was great streaks and anti Imus you're so we changed aimed still. Oh yeah knee is being national. Frustrated tired and angry parents Jones says cash and off the cuff suggestion that she perhaps instead of telling women to stay home after dark. We should put a curfew on all main. Yeah I'm against. Lindsay because we didn't scheduled June Asian age aren't going to be. Yeah and Missouri. I'm going to be totally insane and say I am I don't let him and I just so you each. It was just despair we didn't read. Indy street's anger boiling over protests some crew hung. And down since turning to social media. Winning posting their experiences and realizing that no matter we earlier on in the world one thing is constant the fear filled by women is universal. Employed looking Mason. Of continuing the bush done I based IOA's keep an open line of final king sitting at a bus driver my mom has to listen to me now back at level I myself. Women saying that enough is enough demanding stricter laws to persecute brink and harassment and that men joined the conversation. They could have been said he won't think I'm to meet me and I was say Sarah's boyfriend I can't imagine what he's going through a lot. Family and her friends as well there isn't she C of cabinet seats. Talk about your friends and a safe one of your friends as saying something. I'm an iconoclast culture just a samurai in Morales and the sheets around everything mine mine actually change. When you see your friends timid he tell them. And this problem and it's unacceptable and I think people need to educate and vast sums from the very young age it that that is not. Not my sister normal and acceptable and that it actually does have an effect from the passing receiving at. Because of these young people that Bennett Jones tells us this time with this generation. She took will be different. She meant more to keep poor she may seem to young people can I miss amendment. And Maggie joins us now from London Maggie as your story just showed us. This crime struck such a powerful chord for so many of the people we spoke to have to vigil the government is now. Implementing project to be vigilant they're calling would ever do think is gonna make. Jerry could be huge NASA hope it's really a multi pronged approach approach their investing in a first they're investing money in sort of updating walking past good things like better lightning and better cameras. They're also say they're going to put plainclothes police officers and sensibly can night clubs and pubs and acted trying to spot and stop predatory behavior before it even happens she and then finally there are also investing money in helping victims navigate the judicial system in this last one is coming lawmakers are really focused on they say. But these types of crimes the vast majority are never prosecuted she and many women never come forward because they're not confident they're going to get the respect they need in court so again turning that last one is under the couldn't really help here in the UK Ing the US and around the world and in mega there's so many interesting points this case of one of them is that fact that it's a police the search nets now under arrest for Evers murder what do we know about the investigation at this point. Hands and is still an active investigation we know he was a serving police officer he did appear in court this week where is currently being held each he's being tried and it was arrested for charges of kidnapping and murder but we won't have any new evidence released will be ended of this trial but we're told. A trial is set to happen this fall and. Remain ruling forests in London thanks for hanging. She criticized years now so much lighter note because it is Saint Patrick's Day after all and while celebrations aren't what they wouldn't be pre pandemic some cities around the country are staying in a spirit. And throwing porch parties instant check it out. Did. So you know there's these trades on the festivities firsthand for the here. We definitely wanted to bring a little. Away again behind its actually the city so. A New Orleans and decided to decorate your house we really don't have to smile on everyone's faces. Normally today in downtown celebrating with our bloody Mary. It's going to let her day and obviously it was not a normally hear however my best friend had a great night. It's great great for her daughter from her birthday yeah. Am I know that had a really hard here for so many people so much. We'll also have loved ones and and establishing new good friends and. Family. All the different neighborhoods are coming together dissidents here as being noticed the any and again saying that we're showing our Irish crime is down. I'm taking this really is only and then. Vs the big party easily takes place every year. I'm that we hope that everyone does not agree and then their own away from their marches faithfully and asking the following Holland is he'd advertise and until we can all celebrate together again. Savannah weights three. Made. Left or right here days. Cardinal. That does it for us the breakdown today I'm Diana stayed out. And then I'm territory we'll see you back here at 3 PM tomorrow. Have a great rest of your day to do just launch it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.