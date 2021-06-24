Transcript for The Breakdown: President Biden announces infrastructure plan deal

Yeah. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed out and. And I'm Terry Moran search and rescue efforts are underway in Florida after a twelve story condominium building partially collapsed overnight near Miami Beach so far at least one person has died and the death toll is expected to rise. First responders have rescued at least 35 people from the part of the building that remains standing they pulled two more survivors. Out of the rubble below. But officials say there could be as many as fifty people still missing and and now there are concerned that the rest of the building could fall while emergency crews are still searching for survivors our team is on the scene and with the latest. Meanwhile president Biden has said lawmakers reached a framework for an infrastructure bill. A bipartisan group of senators briefed the president on their plan of the White House earlier today and earned his endorsement we'll break down what's in the plan and what's being left out. And for police Minneapolis police officer Derek chauvinist set to be sentenced tomorrow for the murder of George Floyd and we're gonna take got deeper look at how the young woman who recorded that viral video George Floyd's death could be a key factor. And how long Derek children's fans behind bars in. But we begin with that building collapse in Surfside Florida new video shows the moment of the collapse captured on security camera. From the adjacent building you can see the middle of the building go down. And then the side. Goes down as well the whole thing happened around 1 o'clock in the morning rescue efforts have been underway ever since. Victor panda joins us from the scene now Victor and I you've been there all day what's the latest. All right Diane so the range of sort of coming down again here which can't be helping the search and rescue efforts here in Surfside but we go and show you that building real quick. You get to the front of it it still intact but then this left side you're just over my shoulder he concede that. Cloud of dust that is debris and smoke rising into the sky looks like firefighters trying to put it out of of their right now that's the giant. Mountain. Up debris over there were being kept quite a distance away at a fears that. The rest of the building could come down any moment now the latest update we just heard from the director of the Miami Dade police department saying that the number of those unaccounted for. Could be. 99. Now just. Earlier we had that that number of people or 51 but we should tell you that unaccounted for does not necessarily mean dead and these numbers are likely to change as they have been. All day because it is tough to peg this number down so early in this investigation so so that's the latest there. From police didn't see as mentioned earlier 35 people had been pulled from the structure itself. Two from the rubble tent were treated on the scene. One. At this point at least one person has died that number though. What they change diet Victor and what caused this collapse. It's still too early to tell we know that this was an older building was built in 1981 it was going under that mandatory forty year recertification process that's where. Engineers come in they take a look at the building a decide. What needs to be fixed upgraded changed. We're told was going through that process now we know that there was also a lot of machinery around the property leaving we're told on the roof. But still no official word on what may have caused this just tragic incident. Picture of canned Unser said Florida for a Specter thanks. And so as we just heard there ABC news has learned there could be as many as 99 people on accounted for based. On the occupancy. In that building the known occupancy in that building. And to give us a sense of the community. That is that is Surfside California want to bring in Joseph Keller he's a member of the Florida House of Representatives. And is joining us now. And cops are the rain and Johnston basically zapped that shot so we will continue right now at. With Rick Klein who is standing by he's ABC news political director been following this all days in his hand himself. And Rick cure we are in the early hours. This is obviously going to be a major investigation Kim arbor catastrophe like this. In the United States and a long time. And they're going to be looking at all kinds of things for the potential that climate change and ended porous limestone rock did Miami Beach is built on perhaps impacting your debt. Problems in the construction or maintenance to parking garages. This is a formidable challenge. For the authorities. In Florida and president bind to the federal government is willing to step in and help as well. CIA and in need it comes on a date at the visited the congress is talking about infrastructure of course the stock quite the same but the idea of structural integrity. It is an absolutely shocking event as he said Terry not the kind of thing you think it ever happen on American. On American soil. I'm not triggered apparently by any kind of explosion or act of terror any kind of man made dubbed over second natural disaster on just the true. An utter tragedy and one that's gonna take a long time to understand and you know in the early talk. The discussions around me he short can't happen again you think about how many buildings are around the United States and coastal areas and elsewhere about the potentially that's be retrofitted his mind boggling in just actually staggering to think about the possibility of of building collapses like this happening an American city and as you say Terry a lot to be learned about this event a lot of low. Since the move forward with. And he knew we don't wanna talk about the politics of this but this is a test of our community's political leadership can. You know we can the community come together help. First find out exactly what happened. Comfort be the afflicted and survivors. Take care of those who may be injured. And I guess one could say that that down for better or worse South Florida has a long history and a robust. A robust. Administrative system and government system to deal with disasters because it's so often in the target Americans and we've seen over the years. That government structure down there. It's get into high gear are around disasters they haven't seen anything like this this is just sharp gains were looking at the pictures here. No I think it's a terrific point on I think vetoed the weight of South Florida and other regions like it that are used to having natural disasters hurricanes in the light. Are able to respond that might actually mitigate some of the circumstances around this it is a moment it's bigger than politics. It's a moment that I think you see him bigger than any of the petty grievances you might you might think about it so it's a legitimate. Human tragedy I'm also struck by is that the outpouring of coming of experts that of that and able to weigh in on this and obviously how how quickly people were able to respond even though this happened middle of the night and ties forces everyone offers their their prayers that so that there are more victims. All right. Rick Klein thanks very much stick around we're gonna go back to divide infrastructure plan in a moment but we're gonna continue with our coverage of this. Disaster. Just north of Miami Beach and Surfside Florida the collapse. Partial collapse of that building there Diane. BC news has just on at that building was up for its forty year recertification another focus. On stabilizing the rest of the buildings in that area I want to bring in chairman of the Miami Dade. Board of county commissioners Jose Pepe Diaz who's been there. All day chairman thank you for being here I know it's been a really busy day for you. The has this as an unfortunate day but one that we're here in support in doing everything we can. I'm sure I know you've been there all day we saw you at the presser this morning in this afternoon tells a little bit about what it's like they're at the scene right now. The scene is ghetto periodically a little but it will fire going. And the actual building. It looks like it's pretty much stopped. But this very very sad when we we go in to see the relatives are waiting for any kind of news. That could come about their family members or other friends. And that's that's very hard to belong to see Clinton is seen on television but when you're up close that you see this disaster. Up close they really magnifies. Called how bad it really is so it's something we would never respect in our community something that it's not part of anything we basically have seen never before has set for May be some other structures fallen. But it's as ferries and it's very hard but. We're blessed that we have probably one of the best you use are teams in the nation or in the world. They're actually working on that have been working since the call went out it won't 48 this morning. So there won't do you know at the end of the day we are prepared in our community to handle these type of disasters but it is never. It's never really something that we aspect is seen our communities. And and unfortunate we're addressing it. We're fortunate were dressed in the best way possible and it's just hard to see the families suffering the way they are. It's one thing to be prepared but you never want to have to use those resources. And chairman that we heard the governor layers say that. It's the images on TV just don't do this justice can you give us a sense of what the damages like seeing it there a person. It's the senses. Incredible. Tea and looks like. But the bombing somewhere that you see and and these. War zones in and so like that the building just collapsed and 55 apartments went down and just collapsed into a structure that it was also pay parking. Lot with another level so that also collapse down into the parking lot. And so our choir partners are going through everything and try it to rescue whoever they can. And their jar and everything possible with the dog canine. With special cameras with sonar and everything that is the top and equipment to be able to search and that's what they're doing at this time. Where were still searching. And we're praying to god and and trained. We we find more people. As. Ronnie stated that us information director of police spreading rumors stated. 99 people are still missing. Doesn't mean there there there just means that they're missing and that's that's where realities workout and accounted for 53 people. And so those are the latest stats have gone on right now. So 99 people still miss seeing you say over fifty now. Have been accounted for are rescued and we're now hearing the latest numbers now an update that at least three people. Are now reported dead here that. Chairman Wheaton also know that there's a reunification center. Set up because in many cases like this you have someone who did make it out of the building but their cell phone didn't they can't get ahold of their loved ones so hot that process been like trying to reunite. Loved ones with people who were inside the building but that you were able to get out safely. Play a swim with a Mair and a couple of my colleagues along with the mayors of Surfside. And a couple of surrounding cities we went there to speak with a family members. They're very distraught. Did there they're suffering as we all are. It's a very difficult moment four a lot of people. Especially those family members and and their friends dared say is suffering I guess part of the these. Heard in the suffering. Besides the situation is not knowing. What their condition is and that's an extremely hard situation for them right now. So one of the hardest thing was just sitting there and and hugging a couple of them. And and and does. Trying to pray with them or playing faith. That they had their their relative was will be found. A life and this situation. And so what re sources are needed there on the ground right now what can people do to help. Well right now. We we have all the resources. That we could possibly use to do the operation that is taken place we have all the manpower. And our. Fire department and I guess that our use our team this incredible. We did the resources are here for the mission right now of rescue. It when the mission changes to recovery and then we'll see more said that might need to be brought in but the governor has been here. He has pledged support I know that the mayor's got in calls from president. And cars are senators and they've all stated dad Doug they're supportive and through FEMA and everything else. Seoul. The resource will be there. But the resources are neater right now are here. And you know I'd at this point it's just people are hurting the most are the family members. And the unknown situation like that says so we have a lot of resource there too. To be able to talk to these people we have chaplains we. Special people that deal with this we also are looking. For Cheryl tells to be able to put the people that have been displaced because of this disaster. So there's there's a lot of things that that are going on simultaneously. And that's where we're at right now there's is vast. And as time goes on and we buy more things out more or other resources are brought the brought into play. But at the time I think everything that's been done is everything that could be done. And we'll see what happens to. In the hours to come. We'll have a one bright spot in the charity like this is seeing communities come together to help each other out and certainly seems that's happening today in Miami Dade County commissioner Diaz we appreciate your time today thank you and prayers and lots of fingers crossed for all the people there answered side. Thank you so much god bless you all. Came into that. Was Victor canto was reporting a Miami Dade official tells ABC news there could be as many as 99 people unaccounted for based on the occupancy of the building. As Diane was noting a lot of people can leave the building and a situation like that and not be accounted for four while. There are however as many as three confirmed deaths to this point. And he gives us into this community sir said let's bring in representative Joseph Geller he is a member of the Florida House of Representatives who represents this community. A revision Geller thanks very much for being with us and I guess my first question is. Well what when you heard about this and how you reacted in and how your community is reacting. I got hit me very very early that morning. Who always would you immediately called my attention. A terrible terrible tragedy. We mourn the loss of life with people or hurt the people whose lives are destroyed. They help people are reacting it's just. It's unimaginable. I thought you were up friends who used to be right mayor Serbs but we lived in the building. They opened their front door to their apartment there were five feet or way meant nothing. They try to evacuate and Courtney they finally had to be rescued off their balcony. Ours cherry picker from Miami Dade fire just. The terrible terrible car. Just on imaginable that that building forty years old that's really a very old building as as you. Look at it you'll understand everything from the nature of the geology. Bob Miami Beach to their kind of construction you got any sense how something like this could happen. Her you know it's impossible court this brick brewing at that point it's not only change soon to know but the focus now is still. Trying to see if there's anyone who could be rescued the life. That you know what they're they're. Walking. And fully ought. For ruining that this building not only with dogs but with super sensitive. Listening equipment there could even pick up that found someone who reaping. Fort scratching. Mark truck pulling out for help and they have to be very careful not to court the further collapse. So really right now we're we're hoping and praying that spears still lives have been saved. And he's very grim work and in recovering bodies. And then come strip search for answers. That we all wanna know. I'd that's a great point about I've covered her earthquakes in Nepal and Italy Turkey and around the world and that is the first and highest priority listening that sense I remember a whole city quiet. How while they did try to see if there were survivors there is a family reunification center there. How we have heard that's been set up there faith leaders arm side what are you hearing from from families. At this time if you have you been in touch at all. Well I want to put this out to your listeners this is a good number for that family reunification forever it helps you block the way. That's on how and they haven't you also at 93. And read 05. Six bloody war 18. One gnawing. And anything you guys who do to repeat that over time that the phone number if someone is searching for info wanna family member. Or somebody within that building. I want to record and that there are very. Deck the number that they should cool. Obviously the families of anybody missing were the pride themselves. I heard this same information if you did there could be 99 people. Aren't accounted for but those who mean everything they may have not been holed. Market people might have gotten out to the beach and have been checked syndicate that we're way forward or who were on a trip. So we're. Very much focused on trying to identify. Who can be located and it felt that or. But I deep fear that there were recorded number I heard three. But I'm hearing more that is that is what a long could. And and represent just so we've got it could you repeat that that number for the I would go regatta we got on the screen right now 305614. 1819. Yes that's the number. Corporate support that are urging greater viewing mighty our friend and colleague got. County commission chair representative. Is what former. Chairman deputy. Watching people can always do. Because she's right we have. Equipment Miami Dade County certain equipment. Around the world to help people after being polite. Earthquakes when and more disasters. He can always get through direct. And had always held that good looking to help these people in desperate need you don't go to work or another equally worthy court. As far as possible courtroom it's thought the ocean. Nuclear bomb components that to do with saltwater intrusion in city. The foundation. We don't know yet. It's it's forty years old if you say that model. It was actually opt for its forty ear infection we we will check. Forty years and it within the popped up. Them and yet this terrible tragedy happened it. It frightening. For so many of our residents who live. Somewhere on that. Same barrier island or property damage on the ocean side here and meet Croat the corridor on the golf on our web group. It's certainly something. They're given from crime we in the legislature going to be looking. Not just record food but how to make sure. It's something like this doesn't happen again as much as is humanly profitable. And there's going to be a lot about that. But for now again or both we're. We're mourning. Those who were law were praying for those who haven't been found forum. We're. Encouraging them or proud of the effort. That are being made by old fire rescue the emergency responders the first responders are. Are out either those poor people have been what moral communities served by. Art director. Of the emergency management for equality. Folk didn't state emergency management director Kevin Dockery who burned Friday. The retort food. Detroit at. Save lives. Are here. But again Margaret those people condolences for the record. Absolutely he. Represented just a killer. Of the Florida house version representatives representing Surfside. Thank you very much for being with us on this on this sad day and good luck and. God bless you thank you thank you for your attention to this terrible story. Well let's get back now we'll keep you posted on developments in South Florida. The developments here in Washington president Biden's bipartisan deal that he struck. On infrastructure. Bipartisan group of senators. Hundreds of billions dollars on roads bridges things like that ABC's political director Rick Klein is still with us erect. On this issue. You you've been you Wear many hats forced today we appreciated it but in addition to the debate. Of what's going to be in this large infrastructure bill. That I'll start with very different ideas about how to pay for right were spent a lot of money these days where they land on what they call in Washington. The pay force. Yeah I SA Tara looking at what the White House is saying on this and of the war on Capitol Hill is that some of the ideas are pretty squishy doesn't involve any new taxes it doesn't involve even the gas tax but. There are things in there that I think a little questionable about saying that actually. Dozen leading to pay for things like cut tightening unemployment insurance Beasley cracking down on fraud and in unemployment as well as taxes. Also things like user fees Superfund fees. One deep pay for that they talk about here is with a call macroeconomic impact which basically says. This is gonna juice the economy so much that we don't have to pay for that it's gonna pay for itself. That's a little less a little squishy as I said and NI I wonder how that's going to be received particularly among Republicans this will be able to say it's okay this is the kind of thing you should use. The deficits it took the finance anyway because they are long term and important investments for these other people who say. Let's not just keep adding to within the deficit that's gonna be inherited by our children and grandchildren and there is a lot here in terms of thought painful pay force not a lot of your thing's gonna make. A politicians really sweat it out which I think is by design. Yeah I've been around the town long enough to know when people say we get into dollars from fraud where we're gonna fix old problem is that what we're all know what. If you have any potential ways fraud we're paid for by getting rid of all that waste fraud and abuse have been saying that for brown long long time. So but let's talk about the politics of this was a bipartisan group of senators. Negotiating this Mitt Romney got a shout out to the president is remarks in the eastern saying he's never broken his word to me and and others present seems he's gonna confident. He did that that he can sign this bill. But really you know when you look at that group and the rest of the senate and the votes that they'll need. How done a deal is this. Yeah I did not even close it is quite a balancing act as you look at those who start at least ten senators five Republicans and five Democrats. It's not clear that there are another five Republicans which you hate to break the filibuster and it's not clear that you have all the progressive Democrats that the Bernie Sanders Elizabeth Warren wing of the party very skeptical about this deal and it backed Nancy Pelosi earlier today came out and said my members are not gonna vote for this unless it is paired with a much larger package. That's going to be part of the budget process a party line vote. I've she says there there ain't no deal if he wants to get bolt and and and notably to meet Joseph Biden signed off on that notion he said in fact he wouldn't sign. This this bipartisan package or was he also gets the bigger package so. Yeah one trillion dollars is big enough but now you're talking about six trillion dollars or bust and that's the Biden flight. That is very difficult it's going to be easy for Republicans to stand against the easier now that they can say the price tag is actually going to be larger because Democrats are gonna try to spend more. And before progressive they're gonna need to now. Make good on that promise the explicit promise from the house speaker from the president that you get cold feet of the big package on his smaller package at the same time. I know Biden I don't think had any false optimism around as he said he's gonna have to problems of folks but. Well the thing he does go outgoing form right now is. This is the first time in a really long time serie B you have a legitimately bipartisan piece of legislation that has the backing of the president the United States. And his party of course and controllable house in the senate. Those are good things those are positive signs on the ledger probably get down to nose counting and getting to that that final vote that a lot of work to be done. Yet to throw back for sure throwback moment but let let's see if it fits into contemporary politics are not for climate. Thanks as always forever thankful. And former officer Derek Shelvin. He's going to be sentenced to from corporate for the murder of George Floyd tomorrow. Sort of focus on Darnell of Frazier there's a young woman. We took to video that rocketed around the world it's such a huge difference and why she and her presence on that scene. Might impact Derek show been sentenced. Can be right. Welcome back former Minneapolis police officer Derek show what is set to be sentenced tomorrow after being found guilty. For the murder of George Floyd now guidelines recommended for his charges. Or his conviction rather about ten to fifteen years on that highest conviction but the judges already ruled aggravating factors in the case. Allow for a stiffer penalty. Now one of those factors was at the murder was witnessed by four miners including Ben seventeen year old Darnell a Frazier. Who recorded the nine minute video that sparked the investigation. And a global movement now Frazier has since been awarded a Pulitzer Prize special citation for recording that video. She's also the subject of a new documentary bearing witness a profile. Of their Ella Frazier from ESPN's. The undefeated take a look. They really killed for money. Canada to hold CDO. A closer tomorrow. We can yes Saturday. She lit the match. The river flowing again. The Jesse Washington the undefeated senior writer and director joins me now for more on this Janet just see what wasn't about. Darn Alice Frazier story that jury you and enough that you want to make a film about it. It was really the heroism and courage that this young lady showed in standing there in the face of threats by those four police officers who are president. I'm in the face of a lot of chaos and confusion in the face of a lot of fear to keep her camera running and to give us such a clear picture of what happened without that. Not only would terrorist drove a not been convicted but none of 20/20 this huge racial awakening the biggest racial justice movement in the United States is the civil rights movement. Yeah gonna happen without Darnell Frazier. And and Jesse Donald Frazier who are you are young woman was thrust into the middle of this seemed as though the witness that she board there which character and courage on the street. There we saw our bear witness in the courtroom. As well so what did you learn about the impact this this is had witnessing George Floyd's death and and and carrying all the burden of it. What kind of impact do you think it had on darn Allah Frazier. It's had a tremendously negative and and Trammell today impacts. On miss Darnell you know I mean let's think about it this is a minor who saw somebody kills who saw somebody murdered and then she took a lot of abuse on why people accusing her only doing it for cloud or for fame or for money. When she was just standing there you know PC a witness and doing the most important in the most impact hoping that she could've done that moment. So she's really been traumatized she has yet to get over a fully. But it's just another thing that folks really didn't think about another reason why we wanted the film. To show that sacrifice. That darned not to engage in order for us to get justice. Fort George Lewis and Jesse and you also spoke with some of John Ellis teachers and they describe her super Smart one of them even calls her a nerd. Why did you think it was important to highlight that side of her. Because she's person. You know and for so much of us this just blow she's just the name war she's just the girl who films. George Ford's murder. But she's a daughter she's a student she's a writer she's a finger she's a friend you know. And so we really want access may. People and really take the first ever recording for history. Who Darnell is as a young lady as his daughter as a community member as a really bright young person. And there's so many people Darnell and a locked up neglected areas across America so look at this one girl and then let's not. Although all results. And Jesse spent a lot of time in the community there in Minneapolis community the war world drew close to really. Over the course of events how is the community dealt with Derek children's conviction when what do you think people there are our. Looking for in this final chapter of does search for justice or one of them the sentencing hearing tomorrow. Right well you know we have to start with the fact that this is a marginalized community and oppressed community where there's not a lot of opportunity. Where a lot of injustice has happened this is not the first person to be killed by police. In that community. And so the community is really still trying to recover. They have gets around in created beautiful memorial there are memorial space for people from all over the world. Can't remember and reflect and be inspired. By. The the successful quest for justice. You know and so they're still recovering there's still healing there's still pro testing and the folks around there and short for the square are still fighting for more justice. And it doesn't just what their children sentencing tomorrow it keeps going on for the three other police officers were there there has other killings. Since George Floyd's dad community is really become a focal point. Internationally. For the pursuit of more justice in this country. Right Jesse Washington from the end of the undefeated. Jesse we appreciate your time today thank you looking forward to seeing you so much. And we will have full coverage of the dare show in sentencing tomorrow starting at 2:30 PM eastern right here on ABC news live. And of course are still following updates for you on that deadly partial building collapse in Surfside Florida near Miami Beach search and rescue efforts are still under way there officials say right now. At least three people are reported dead there could be as many as 99 people still unaccounted for. Officials are saying unfortunately they are expecting that death told to rise that of course so many right now. Hoping for the best your firefighters are still inside the building trying to recover anybody who might be inside and of course the secondary concern here. Is that the building still unstable there are some concerns there might be a secondary collapse so. Those rescuers inside that building are quite literally putting their lives on the line right now in many are hoping they can get everyone inside out safely without any more damage. It really is an extraordinary. Active heroism there on that rubble is they search for people officials. Are asking anyone looking for information on their missing loved ones from Surfside to call this number 305. 6141819. For information from the family reunification center there and sir said once again that's 305. 6141819. And if by chance anybody's hearing this you might abandon the building and hasn't been able to reach loved ones. Call that fan they reunification center 305614. Warning one night. We'll keep you updated throughout the day and have a full report tonight on ABC news live prime with Lindsey Davis of 7 eastern and and that doesn't press here on the breakdown today thanks for joining us I'm Diana say don't and I'm Terry Moran what's your backyard 3 PM eastern. Tomorrow have a great day. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.