I. Everyone thanks for streaming with us on a breakdown I'm Diana stayed up. And I'm Terry Moran it's a historic day here in Washington as vice president Collin Harris squares and he voted sheds as the new transportation secretary. But a judge is the first openly gay cabinet secretary to be confirmed. I the United States senate. Meanwhile president Biden says he expects his comedy relief package to get some Republican votes in congress. I never. I don't. And also signaled he was open to making some compromises on the relief bill. But that he will not reduce the amount of those 14100 dollars stimulus checks. The House of Representatives is set to vote to remove. Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green from her committee assignments green has been condemned by Democrats. And many of our fellow Republicans. Form bracing numerous conspiracy theories and videos and social media activity before she took office this year. But we begin with the battle over a pandemic relief package in congress White House correspondent Karen Travers joins us with more on that. Karen at president by and signal that he might compromise with Republicans so what parts of the bill are being considered there. And damp for now president Biden is really holding his cards close and even Republicans are too is a deet tails right now. There in the public as they -- trying to do the negotiating behind the scenes but it's still early in these negotiations. And today president I didn't while we just heard him say he is confident that some Republicans will get behind his one point nine trillion dollar Kobe relief proposal he was. Telling Democrats on a phone call this morning that yes they will be able to compromise yes he thinks that they can do that but there are certain lines in the sand that he is not going to cross and here's a big ones he is standing firm in his promise. For the direct payments to most Americans 14100 dollar checks that's what his proposal calls for right now. And he has said to house Democrats on that phone call today. Compromise is one thing but he is not get a break a promise to the American people and he said right now we have to go big gotten us. And Karen back however Republicans indicated whether they would support the bill they have president Biden makes some of these compromises. Get there one thing that I think they can focused on to start with asked how they can get some negotiations and compromise is on those direct payments you know the Republican proposal that was. Put out this week calls for 1000 dollar payments for Americans that make up to 50000 dollars a year president Biden's plan calls for 14100 dollar checks. For Americans that make up to 75000. Dollars and we heard from the president today according to sources. On that phone call that he had with house Democrats that are taken narrowed down the target of who gets those checks so while he won't come down on the price 14100. At no eighty the number of Americans they get it could be something that they can negotiate with the Republicans. Senator Mitt Romney who is one of the ten Republicans that is putting forward this counter offer to president Biden's plans but a third of what the president wants. He says that the price tag doesn't come down at Republicans are not going to get behind president Biden on this one they're just too far apart right now. And carry a big sticking point for Republicans according to Mitt Romney and others. Is the billions hundreds of billions of dollars right now that the president wants to see go to state and local governments. Romney and other Republicans say that is just too hot tea at a price tag. And Karen a big part and the president's overall pandemic plan is aimed at getting children back into school now that seems like a goal. Republicans share so how is the White House hoping to do that. Well first they really want congress to put out a lot of money part of the president's credit relief plan calls her 130 billion dollars just to go to safely reopening schools they say that's gonna how to. With testing standards that were held with the cleaning and necessary each back god dates that need to be put into place in order to get kids back into the classroom. A bid to with interest and a little bit of them differences navy between the CDC director in the White House. This C director and a phone call a conference call with reporters said I you know that right now they in their belief is that vaccination is not a prerequisite to getting teachers back into the classroom reopening schools safely she did that's according to data the White House was asked about that and Press Secretary Jen Saki was very quick I think to say that that is not official CDC guidance right now that the federal government is still putting together that guidance. And that the president of course would like to see teachers prioritized. For vaccines but for now they're leaving that up to states to set their priority list. Karen Travers in Washington thanks very much for that. And now to the future of the Republican Party and the fate of Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green democratic leaders today announced. That the House of Representatives will vote tomorrow on whether to strip the Georgia Republican. Of her committee assignments are right to sit on various committees in the embattled congresswoman. She's got a long history bizarre false and incendiary remarks that includes. The unsubstantiated election fraud claims also ferries wild conspiracy here she appeared to endorse violent threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats. Which is also suggested that the sandy hook and Parkland school shootings. We're state each time. So joining us now to discuss the situation is a very good person on this subject her 20/20 primary opponent from the state of Georgia doctor John callon. Duct count thanks very much for being with us. An economy. So you ran against certain you know a lot about this rhetoric going into the race and you have said afterward you did your district elected quote a rattlesnake why. What do you do that. Last year great campaign as far as attacking all the media channels she Cheney and with the Ricky and I knew it was coming from another district could have been running for eight months she was. We'll fund it she had some key endorsements. Did you running I don't know political not this first time ever run. Arena campaign has a constitutional Christian conservatives are warning to be a servant leader. Are trying to dry and you make a career out of this despite his church imagination into. She came across as good probably Eagles as as a writer she category Carano. I'm sorry cancer chancellor cantor should she review of that was very compellingly convincing and you are district he's frustrated with the gridlock in Washington DC based CE. The rise of socialism and some of the crazy we might seem extreme left just isn't real existential threat to us. She and that in a way that I just couldn't. I'll unfortunately. Chipper is all right big river. And doctor counter Republicans are meeting today to discuss greens future's so what do you want your Republican colleagues to know. And what do you think would be appropriate action here. Hello the decision. On that would be beyond today's economy they're doing here are the British underground they know how to do that appropriately. Or Republicans who knows the people who request to order just are working people they love this country. They are which some of the foolishness in Washington DC we've seen a lot of that. It is a lot of frustration. You know we're on the conservative end of the spectrum we're frustrated we're now follow. Our perception of me which strains on the Democrat side it seemed to get away with things and never go on these yet. Are always coming into us who were already little misstep and so. This is going to be argue I'm not sure that it did it sure didn't hurt communities cities necessarily going to you. Toned down rhetoric I think you may embolden her and in some ways. I don't know the right solution as it were me I always. How would be no one probably the first one casino site you know. Misspoken on your Serb people who orgy district. And it reminds you are not making headlines stock community. The messenger see this story midseason ensure that message out to be the story she transitions into. Well John she did between today that she thinks the reason this is happening tour's because she's quote. White woman wife mother Christian conservative business owner these are the reasons they don't. Want me on education and labor so it's an identity issue as she says herself feared but but let me actually turned grew larger question of the Republican Party. Both of which as you say you're a proud conservative Christian member. Top. The Republicans are also deciding the fate of congresswoman Liz Cheney. Also conservative from Wyoming she's facing calls to be stripped of her leadership role because she supported the impeachment of president trump after the attack on the United States capitol what's your take on this growing divide here in Washington in the Republican Party do you see it. Across the country. What do you mean Nacional around district leaders aren't there is I don't going on for us all look up you're all you're already and I think we all. No matter where you find yourself on argument. To remember that we have a viable. Conservative Party in this country. Sure the republic. We certainly one in the Democratic Party this this this challenging briefs and brings our way we have to come back and again I think to get back to. We have our message beat her and not be about the messengers we can't just be secure future extremes on the Ryder wept at the Republican or. Wholeheartedly support Liz Cheney she endorsed me Dermarr primary campaign and I think he's not someone who's given leeway. And I don't know out of consciousness. Did they should be allowed to do that they're not be Rick should think that's the honorable. And doctor callon I want her 01 how much year old do you think that social media an engagement in getting alikes and getting depressed. Drives that division I you're seeing are of those extreme views that you're talking about. And also you know green tweeted on Saturday that she had spoken with former president trumpet that he supports her. If that's true what kind of power do you think his support carries. Don't know what he's still very popular in the Republican Party popular in my district on the would seek confirmation on the and kind of see where it's present me. I supporting column. I didn't think social media is brilliant needle in our society right now and I joke to somebody go to today. When you look at this like we like we look at tobacco now. And that it was something that was around but we didn't understand. The dangers and it may be. When we look at this you're wrong and over the next I'll open and realized he'd weak U frame using a little bit we're really. Going to Houston home. Harmed or ourselves. Doctor John cal and thanks very much for joining us sharing your perspective on this important issue for the Republican Party and as you point out for the country as well thanks. Thank you. The former NFL players this is big stored wars are accusing the NFL are using two different systems. When it comes. To their head injury claims one assistant for black players and another from white players. When we come back we'll hear from one of those players and what the NFL the same. Welcome back yeah investigation to a lawsuit claiming the NFL uses race as a factor determining which former players are compensated for head injuries. Brian Smith has the exclusive report. Form. We're defensive lineman Stephen Henry played eight seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now he. He says he's battling memory loss headaches depression had bouts of anger all symptoms of what he suspects. Of a long term effects of the head injuries he sustained on the field. Football doesn't give you an expiration date you just expire. Ten concussions are more have at least seventeen surgeries. Seventeenth. And our homes Dugan. In 2017. A neurologist determined that Henry was suffering from a cognitive decline consisted with mild dementia. So Henry submitted a claim to the landmark 2013. NFL concussion settlement program which paid eligible former players suffering from the effects of head injuries. What was the result of claiming file. I was an. And where to have to function get our daily lives to ignore human beings. In its rejection of Henry's claim the claims administrator questioned whether his performance on the tests was valid and asserted that the doctor. Used inappropriate norms. Two years later. Henry Nguyen in for another evaluation with a neural psychologist and now this clinicians use an NFL recommended formula. The took into account age gender education. And race and concluded that Henry did not qualify for compensation. How did you react when you learn that there was a different standard being used. For black players to get benefits as compared to white players. Consoles sold retreat and on steel feel there were two different systems. I how can how can that be okay. Watson going to be okay. It's a controversial practice commonly known as re storming in medicine it's supposed to help doctors make better diagnoses. By using race to make assumptions about a patient's background but critics say it is not an accurate tool and has no place in the settlement program. Well the effective using. This race norm for the NF Alice that it drastically limits the amount of damages they're gonna have to pay out. And it's almost a classic definition of racial discrimination and using race as a base as of denying. Benefits. To a disadvantage. Or subordinated group because of race. And now in a lawsuit. Henry and another former player are choosing the NFL of avoiding paying head injury claims based on a formula that requires re storming they say the practices discriminatory. Because it assumes black players started a lower cognitive level than white players. And that makes it harder for black former players to qualify for compensation. I just want to be looked at the same way as a white. We went out together we play hard together he was no I don't collecting. We've all together we want to give them. Whenever a clinician under a psychologist. Tries to use something other then plaque norm for black players. White norms for white players the NFL has consistently attacked those conditions because they haven't used those black norms for black players. Explosive emails exclusively obtained by ABC news. Computers show multiple clinicians agreeing with that assessment several neural psychologist who work with the NFL. Privately discussing the lawsuit saying they feel. That factoring for race was all but required under the program once saying if they didn't use the racial norms there would be multiple inquiries levied at them. Another saying they're required reliance on racial norms. Bottom line do discriminate against black players. In a statement to ABC news the NFL calls the lawsuit entirely misguided. The league says that the recent warming part of what they call demographic correction is recommended but not required. And the concussion summit was. Agreed to by all parties. With the assistance of expert neuro psychological clinicians and it relies on widely accepted and long established testing in scoring methods. When you hear the NFL's say we stand against social injustice. We stand against racism. The black lives matter. What do you think the flyers. July here's news is sounds great don't. We stand with you. Boys are old news. Got to break this down a little further now on we're lucky to have Ryan Smith with us live along with emergency physician ABC's medical contributor doctor Darian sadden Ed thank you both. For being here Ryan and can you start us off by just explaining a little bit more about how these doctors say this race Norman works. And what that formula was that they say they were supposed to follow. Sure Diana part of this deals with how can cuts and settlement. Is handled essentially if a player is retire former player. Says they've suffered some sort of head injury as a result the plane on OC and girls psychologist. Heroes psychologist evaluate their claim makes recommendations claims administrator and and that administrator decides whether or not they're entitled to compensation or not. You know an appeal that decision. The wait is works is if a player goes to see a neuro psychologist. If that's a black player the neural psychologist according to the NFL has the option of using race. As sort of a factor in deciding essentially saying the before they started in football they had a lower cognitive level than white players and so in a way they have a greater degree that they have to prove to show that they're entitled to compensation. What these doctors are saying is it wasn't an option it was required. The NFL accepted doctors to use that and the fact is that some of the players and lawsuits. Like they were gonna get compensation. And actually did and won T get compensation the once the NFL shield and the race storms were applied. That claim was denied. And doctors Sutton is racial warming this kind of thing is this something that you seen while practicing medicine ordering your training. Well. The sort answers yes and recent warming is sometimes intrinsically put in place and many different medical. Cases and treatment in analysis. In order to accommodate and help treat patients who would otherwise not receive that care but in this case it seems to be utilized in order to disqualify patients from care and that obviously is a huge problem. And interest on the history of intelligence testing cognitive testing is littered with Baez and controversy. There's no probe at the end of the day that there's. Something that's biologically located will identifiable. Measurable quantifiable called human intelligence is a post about something much more complex. Are you surprised. That it this date in twenty. 21. People are still using intelligence. Tests cognitive tests to distinguish people on the basis of race and punish them. But when they make a claim for a full reparations for injuries. I'm not surprised. I said there are many different examples and action fine race arming and side of risk strata poet and risk ratifying scores in studies and medical testing which does not help patients who need it. Com and that's where the problem is exposed and we as providers and clinicians. We adjust those norms and those regulations and those rates were to treat the patients that needed treatment doubt that is indicated. Unfortunately it seems like there's a second player outside of the clinical treatment here that is trying to use these norms in order to help benefit and in that isn't it that is a real big problem. Can. And Ryan it's so where the players up front first is a great report thanks very much for doing this it's really powerful so where these players stand now. What are they hoping to accomplish with this lawsuit aside from brings to our attention. So right now Terri is in federal court itself for. A judge deciding whether or not. What to do about a motion to dismissal see where that goes this. He wasn't ever that this this can actually be dismissed the lawsuit. If not it goes on what you mention awareness I think that's really important backers touched on something bear exceed there should exit the race arming itself. On its face when you hear it sounds to circle. Part of the idea that though is to help analyze the claim should be NFL has made the point that hey this process the process we usually valuing supplements. Federally approved and a federal court when we came the settlement. But it appears that in this case if you look at the players' lawsuit that somewhere along the line something all heard something changed. And what may have been at one point oh cool to help understand the claims are being used as have been and a hammer. At least according to these players plans to say it we apply this. Does say that they're on different levels and that means they're gonna have to prove more now when you consider that the league she's 70% black. This has enormous implications. Because we don't know demographic data how settlements have been paid out. So there is a very real chance that there are a number of people besides these two men on the lawsuit. Who in some ways this formula used against him and we had compensation not because of. Now we know the NFL has not provided that kind of demographic data to you but. Actors and I'm curious do think that this case. Could have a larger impact on how old race storming is used an and shed some light on the issue of discrimination in medicine in general. Absolutely absolutely I think that it does and it already has an effect on many different patients. Specifically in regards to this when using accrued adjusted value of the isolated value of Greece and not including the other systemic and structural effects that cost racial disparities. You will lead to further inequities within patients and that is likely what we're seeing here what we know is that repetitive concussions can lead to long term chronic effects and signs of early dementia. And these race arms in this isolated use of race as a factor would likely lead many black patients not diagnosed appropriately. And disqualifying them from care and appropriate treatment. And Ryan this suit the story that that your bring us comes at a time. Killing the NFL has been challenged by Mike Colin capped her neck and and the movement that he has started. And by the call now. For more executives more coaches people of color in those roles as well so the issue of racism front and center and this issue of head injuries. How do you think the league is responding given the pressure they're on earning under two this suit and this costs. Well right now Terry they're fighting and saying this is more about a settlement agreement that we agreed to in trying to impose that settlement. But you bring up a great point because this is about a larger issue he humor call after of the strike in this country around its racial injustice last year NFL players current players challenge Ciena fell. Two to say that black clients matter. Is sort of back causes and state police and the NFL agreed and they support dash. I guarantee you Terry were the first in these players wanted to talk to me about. When I sat down with them space and lives matter then why use a system. That state even consider a system even before you even look at the claim. Assumes that black players have a lower cognitive level even before they step on the field for their first game. Than white players. I think that presents a real problem for the NFL because I get that you might have agreed to some framework of the settlements. In federal court years ago but somewhere along the line there are doctors that seal that they have to use this formula and as long as that is the case. This could be a problem for the NFL when they aren't the same time seeing two black players across the leash we believe in you we beleaguered equals and we believe the black lives matter. Brian Smith conductor Darian sentence such an important conversation one we will continue no doubt thank you both so much. Thank you and you can see Ryan's full report on this investigation tonight on Nightline on ABC and again tomorrow night on ABC news lives. This great and important work there before we go. We're gonna turn to some somber images out of the nation's capital today in the late capitol police officer Brian six nick. Departed the capitol for the last time today after becoming only the third capitol police officer to lie in honor there Brian said peck died. From injuries he sustained protecting the capitol on January 6. He was laid to rest at Arlington national cemetery president Biden and First Lady doctor Jill Biden paid their respects to officer said connect last night. Officer said think it was 42 years old. An American hero. And that is our show Ted doesn't for the breakdown I'm Terry Moran. And I'm Diane missing Ilyce you back here at 3 PM eastern tomorrow until then have a Great Neck.

