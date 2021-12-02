Now Playing: Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin presents case to convict Trump

Now Playing: Social media phenom is figure skating for change and representation

Now Playing: By the Numbers: U.S. jobless claims fall, but economic recovery is uneven

Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Doses come to major pharmacies

Now Playing: GOP senator on Trump: ‘There's no question that his rhetoric was reckless'

Now Playing: Sen. Chris Coons: If GOP won’t vote to convict, ‘we need to pursue other ways’

Now Playing: Couple married in hospital to keep special date

Now Playing: 2 NYPD horses break free in Brooklyn

Now Playing: Suspect in court after deadly shooting at health clinic in Minnesota

Now Playing: New evidence suggests armed squad may have been waiting for signal from Trump

Now Playing: Biden announces 200 million vaccines coming this summer

Now Playing: Ice storm causes deadly crashes

Now Playing: Impeachment manager Joe Neguse presents case to convict Trump

Now Playing: UAW president talks Biden’s ‘American’ plan, going electric

Now Playing: CDC’s updated quarantine guidelines

Now Playing: Day 3 of former President Donald Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial

Now Playing: This man rescued a dog. Then, the dog rescued him