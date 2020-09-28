Transcript for Breaking down Trump's tax bombshell

First issue is perhaps unsurprisingly. This new explosive report on president Tribe's tax. A report from the New York Times says president front pages that 750. Dollars in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. ABC has not seen the records obtained by the times but according to the report. They offer the most deep detailed look at the president's business empire just 36 days before the election. White House correspondent Rachel Scott is here with more on that and Rachel let me takeaways from this report. Diane the New York Times is reporting that president front pages 750. Dollars in federal income taxes. The year he entered the Oval Office and no income tax at all eleven. And the teen years that the New York Times reviewed now as you mentioned ABC news has not independently reviewed those documents but. I just put that into perspective for our viewers 750. Dollars as what an in new York and making 20000. Dollars a year would pay. The president's tax returns have been one of the most sought out documents in Washington he was the first president in modern history to refuse to release them. By every year is we have heard the president described himself as a successful businessman and ultimate deal maker. But this report raises doubts about that image it says the president had an enormous personal debt of 421. Million dollars. That is money he may have to cough up. While in office if he wins a second term now the White House says this report. As the political smear campaign organized by Democrats the president is calling it fake news he insists he cannot release his tax returns because he is under audit. But that is something an IRS commissioner. Has refuted I am. And Rachel any sense of how boaters are reacting to this. We'll swift reaction is coming in today from the battleground state of Pennsylvania which president from one back in 2016 but boaters they are divided on this report. This people that are making so much less money than they're paying way more money for that. And you know that. You know about it. That's what you got a boom go all the numbers if he does illegally that's perfectly fine. And I was just talking to one voter from Minnesota he voted for President Obama had been voted for president trump. He just does little to sway his belt little to change how he perceives the president. And we have seen several headlines drop in the final stretch. Of this campaign but our ABC news Washington Post poll shows attitudes about the candidates especially the president have remained fixed for months. And then not pull few Boehner said they would change their minds more than nine out of ten trump and Biden supporters say they won't even consider. Voting for the other candidate. Guys right Rachel Scott thank you Terry. All right so let's break down this big story joining us now the trump campaign's Press Secretary Hogan Gately Hulk Hogan thanks for being with us today. Our first guest door victim depending on your point of view I guess. Thank you very much and I just wanted to focus in on some of the numbers the big numbers that are in this New York Times report. One that you know more than 47 million dollars in losses in 2018 alone on the president's income taxes. And 421. Million dollars in personal debt that could come true and that is available. For review in publicly available documents so there are people voted for president trump and and one of his main pitches to voters this. He is a successful businessman in the White House. There's this damage that and how do you reconcile that claim with these numbers. All year is Terry I mean Nancy Pelosi talking and listening into shares are about Russia again price rise. B New York Times op. President ounce taxes again. Basically ran an exact story an inch and fifteen litigated into adolescent present or more than a hundred pages of documents outlining. Situation and one that he was. A billionaire. Us all isn't anything illegal at all is. The organization turning refuted this report in New York Times saying. That this president has a tens of millions of dollars in the years that residents and say well. And I do nobody. This is our bodies and our but he had no buttons to go this order is about this is also is just. It did it we don't. As far as this report is concerned it's not the same as the New York Times report from several years ago got a lot of new information in one of the things that's taken. A lot of people. Struck a lot of people's attention is that. 750. Dollar a year income tax pain now you say pays a lot of taxes there are a lot of different kinds of taxes one can pay what about income taxes president could. Just tell us how much did he pay in income taxes I mean 750 dollars at about what an American making. 20000 dollars a year would pay. So did the president pay 750 dollars in personal income taxes. In Torre sixty. Again the attorney of the organization says that all spayed or president asked eight cents billions. They weren't allowed to review these documents. An earlier statement. Brent president ousted the past that he tried to pay as little. As possible and taxes and nobody wants to pay and more taxes than are required he says it makes him Smart. I think it's fair though four people to say. You know may be. Maybe the president should and should pay what he should into what he can't and taxes but if the president has no shame in these numbers. And thinks they make a look Smart why does latest releases tax returns the commissioner of the IRS that he appointed. Says that he can. The audit doesn't matter every other president done since the nineteen times for almost half a senator why didn't just release these text and and prove that it's fake news as you said. Well he's been pretty clear out. You can't release. Its aren't asked to do so people are seeing the case of mr. Harris Jerry I don't imagine you notice the EU. On the fifteenth as immoral acts this Newsradio. I don't want any more chances are you'll Lesnar. Wastes an annual. Her arm and it is as. Ask the attorney now present an eight. And millions dollars. Would you turn to tomorrow night's debate the first debate between president trump and former vice president Joseph Biden has a president preparing. For questions on this issue this this report on the taxes. Well look and I can be used as an ER the president prepares these things he mentioned some of the ways yesterday sprint many. Mohsen governor Rudy Giuliani. ST in. Order and Russians. They get elections are about choices and and a choice is pretty clear president. I'm more the economy in July to eight years 47 month career. Records any successes in the White House in July 47. Year career other failure and I want more taxes in order and million. US. Citizenship. And you don't every aisle you're on a recipe for disaster and huge audience are out corona virus. You aunt Erika urged you not present in worker are. And Joseph Biden does not any record of all if anything he rushed in here you know there were 60080. Actually closed. NAFTA embraced 850. Jobs and China are Communist nation GAAP 3.2 million a mirror costing does is decision angered nations asked so I'd be bid deal decision to be clear and don't bring up. I'm into race age Smart. Already well thanks for giving us a preview Hogan really thanks very much for joining us today. Yeah yeah.

