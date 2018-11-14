Transcript for The Briefing Room: Defense Secretary Mattis visits U.S.-Mexico border

And. Wednesday afternoon to have have acquired ABC news in Washington great to have you with us in the briefing room on this very very very busy Wednesday it's great to have quit no one making his briefing room debut with us. Fresh back from the border in Texas will get to that in a second. Catherine folders or White House reporter here lots of dig into today as congress is back we have the freshman class we have some special guests join us as well some pea shoots. Green shoots. Signs of unity emerging from the hill as well that will be kind of fun later on but to kick us off today wanna dig into this unfolding. Extraordinary deployment of US active duty troops along the southern US border with Mexico something we haven't seen in recent memory. Quinn was just back from there. And we'll talk about that warrant a second but the Defense Secretary gen Mattis making a visit today to those troops 5600. American active duty troops down in the borders the pictures just coming in here to ABC news. Of the Defense Secretary green. Did the troops there who I have as you can see. I have a full fledged operation laundry. Machines they've they've got trucked in some gas units they've got tent cities going up there to house those troops. Many of them likely to be on the southern border through the Thanksgiving holiday. Secretary of defense Jim Mattis address reporters and said it's a moral obligation that they have Nicholas. Border security as part of national security. Our units are in position to enable. The Border Patrol to law enforcement operation. We determined the mission went absolutely legal and it has also reviewed by Department of Justice lawyers. It obviously a moral and ethical vision to support our border patrolman. So moral ethical Mitt mission Quinn you're just back from camp Donna. Where secretary Madison's today what's happening on the ground there where you see. We'll extraordinary deployment I think he's an advance DeVon is really the best way to describe this troops I talk to their couldn't really. Dried direct comparison for summing like this. We heard it being described as similar to when the army response to a natural disaster in terms of them providing just logistics to support CBP. But at this far as the base camp goes. That is a sprawling tent town that was popped up there by the military. Like you mentioned they've got laundry service says they've got tense they have got medical services just like the ones you see in Afghanistan right down there I mean. Some of this video you shot and are bringing to us as our viewers are seeing here. What did you see them actually doing there's been a lot of debate about the utility of having these troops on the border. What what's their job so the the biggest mission is is to support CBP is so that's. Laying down con concertina wire that barbed wire that he's he has at border checkpoints or they're shoring up. The ports of entry themselves. He said we are shown some video earlier that he doll go border crossing at the small border town that they've. Beefed up an extra barbed wire are also adding more bear years to pleases in between those ports of entry. And they're prepping all that stuff at the camp that mess was visiting. It and you. I had an opportunity to talk to meet with some of the Border Patrol agents who are in theory benefiting from this. Massive show of back up if you will from the military do they feel like this is. This is helpful to the hammers it sort of too many cooks in the kitchen with you all on the border. I will say the bill take all the support they can get because they're gearing an extremely difficult job down there there at Mehmet that these ports of entry there amass capacity with the people they already have coming. So it's not so much a reinforcement problem it's more of a just processing problem for them they get backed up on a daily basis with people claiming asylum just the regular flow. And and that's where really they candies that now. It's great to have your reporting their let's bring in our Elizabeth McLaughlin over at the Pentagon she is tracking. The impetus for this deployment president trump pointing to that caravan of migrants moving after Central America. Wind understand several hundred have already arrived at the border a few more thousand on the way but. Elizabeth perhaps the latest on what we know about where they are annual what what we do what we know what these so called invasion that the president. Height to head of. While seven your right I mean the secretary Mattis was asked about this as he was heading down to a border what is the threat. And he pointed to the caravans that are coming. There were about 350 migrants that arrived in Tijuana and that's right across the border from C and Diego yesterday. Another approximately 400 today. And that's according to local officials though they have arrived there they're going to rest they're going to receive some legal counsel. And then they would slowly begin the process likely of applying for asylum and that's what Quinn was just talking about that's still the legal process. At those ports and tree is to apply for asylum and that can take. Weeks so they could be waiting in these areas for awhile it's important to note that you know Mattis was down in the border in. Taxes at camp Donna but we're seeing most of these caravans moving to Tijuana in that region to California so. Large border what NASA is looking out was really Far East and read the many of the migrants are headed is really far last. So the migrants already showing up at showing up at him to be clear Elizabeth that established. Ports of entry they don't appear at least at this stage to be crossing illegally a large numbers Catherine the president had raised the Specter of this massive invasion but it's that doesn't seem to be materialized. No it doesn't and that also begs the question. I'm with the caravan and I'm talking about the images that he's seen on on Fox News whether this was all fear mongering before. Before the midterm elections really haven't heard and lamb talk too much about it really since then but Elizabeth one thing I was struck by a sitting in your note that you pour it was that. I'm a soldier and on the border was asking manna specifically about his short term plans amber says his long term plans for for Border Patrol and for their mission what exactly any sane and. Yeah and turns the short term I think mission Catherine ME they're really they're working in that concertina wire they're backing up CDP. There really isn't an answer right now to the long term mission and secretary Mattis told reporters and told those aren't soldiers they're going to be down their through Thanksgiving. On their right now set to leave an about mid December but they could be extended on this is an and military mission. One thing heat what did also not have an answer on is the cost of this missing admission that still something that we are waiting for. Here at the Pentagon and sending that Mattis really against that it. They're they're looking to gather all those costs they're keeping track of them but they don't have an estimate right now. Right Elizabeth McLaughlin force at the Pentagon thank you so much quit Nolan thank you very much for your reporting as well meanwhile. Up on Capitol Hill members of congress coming back after a break they are tracking what's going on the border of the border wall big part of that discussion but. This week has really been about welcoming new members in the party's retooling. Offering new divided congress that will come officially in January we've seen pictures here of the freshman class. Taking pictures today as those members come in for an orientation. On both sides and we have had at least on the Republican side. Both in the senate and the house some elections they have elected new leadership headed into the new year. Let me be very clear. If their agenda is simply. Investigations. Impeachment. And not focused on the hardworking American public. Will be there defend the American. All right so Republicans drawing a line in the sand against the expected onslaught of democratic led. Investigations in the new year let's bring in. I'm new democratic member of congress who will be joining that team come January congressman elect Joan goose joins us live from Capitol Hill he's been. Newly elected congressman from Colorado's second district the first African American. We should add elected to congress from Colorado and also one of the youngest members of congress at 34 years old Joan and it was. Great to have you with us wall like give us your early impressions of freshman orientation on Capitol Hill and any surprises so far. Get plenty also first thing keeper kept her out loud music on your program. It's it's a hopeful time I think for this country and certainly visiting with my fellow members of the freshman class. It's hard to come away from it with a real sense that their better days ahead for our country I think voters in this country sent a pretty resounding message in the the freshman class that they elected this past week and so. In my conversations it's pretty clear that we're all ready to get to work. Ready to get to work you've heard Kevin McCarthy there the Republican. A leader sound a warning against investigations are investigations of top priority for you. What's topped your list what would you tell your democratic leader to do. Yes oh. Think they certainly are we want to be clear and the congress has a constitutional duty. To engage in critical oversight of the executive branch in this administration. It's a duty that day the prior congress really abandoned and so that that is not something we're going to skirt from. I'm I think that the democratic majority and should be bold and making sure that work. A holding this administration accountable that being said. I also think this is a lot of policy proposals that we could potentially bridge the gap between both political parties and actually get something done for the American people. I think we can you know issue. I had Q2 gunmen walked the same time sure. And Joseph let me ask let's let's get into that a little bit you used during the campaign talked a lot about how impeachment should be one of the priorities and UN support moving forward on that. And do you do would you support articles of impeachment if they were brought today is that something you think should happen right out of the game January. You know I would it's and I made it pretty clear during a campaign that I thought there was sufficient evidence. At this juncture that it certainly I have seen and to begin impeachment proceedings that that was going to be important process for the congress. To engage can come of course now that we're gonna have I have national lot of conversations in the caucus and within you know that the house more broadly about the timing in and so forth but yeah I something has to support. How about health care and it's and they've been a top issue for voters the entire campaign certainly in your race you talk a lot about it. And you're one of the Democrats who supports a single Payer model what some are calling Medicare for all. Where do you put we're give us your your sense of the early prospects for that effort in the democratic led house do you think that that. We'll have some legs in the early days. I think so I'm you know I'm an eternal optimist perhaps that young and naive but I think got. I think if there is reason to be optimistic in part because of the incredible freshman class but that was just elected and all the apparently died seen suggests that. The American people strongly support a universal care system. They're obviously a variety of different legislative vehicles could be could pursue to get their Medicare for all is something and I certainly support an impassioned about. As one of those potential vehicles and there are a lot of new freshman. Members represented blacks who also support Medicare for all who I think are going to be meeting that drama next congress. And that's certainly an effort that I'm looking forward to being part up but again in a policy in and ultimately progress is Peter. There are a lot of things I think we can do in health care space to deliver for the American people and certainly people it in my district the second congressional district where. Folks are paying some of the highest health insurance rates in the country with respect to the individual exchange so I'm making some key changes to the Affordable Care Act perhaps increasing subsidies for. Rural areas and mountain communities. Those are conversations and I really would like. The authority and of course one person who will get to largely dictate. What those priorities are which where your party knows what comes to the far will we be the new speaker of the house. A lot of debate a monster party just this week over Nancy Pelosi whether she has the support. Offering that where do you stand on Nancy Pelosi do you support her will you support her in a house floor vote to be the next speaker. Don't look like it's important question I don't think he told I'm keeping an open mind for having a lot of conversations. Some of what you just alluded to with you know my fellow members of the freshman. Class and and we folks in leadership not just your policy but also many other folks who comp you know constitute the leadership team in the house. The talk to them about their vision for. The democratic majority and in the work that we should be engaged in over the course of the next two years so I'm looking forward to continuing those conversations and then and ultimately make a decision that that I think is in the best interest of the people of the second congressional districts don't have made a final decision yet. All right Joan Andrews noncommittal on Nancy Pelosi and an eternal optimist your optimism is infectious it's great to meet you Joseph thanks for joining us here in the briefing room on ABC news. Those to play through. And let's bring in our senior congressional correspondent Mary Brewster break that down a little bit more and provide some analysis. On the new congress merry great to have you up on Capitol Hill let's start with. We're Joseph left off on Nancy Pelosi is battle to be speaker. You bank are tracking the latest. In support and opposition to her what do we know about whether she has the votes. Interesting the way he walked that fine line there and look congressman accused is in good company there are planning of his. Fellow freshman Democrats who have yet to make up their mind and plenty of them. Who have said that they will not will never vote for Nancy Pelosi by our count that list is somewhere north of fourteen members could be. Up there around the twenties. In terms of numbers over a Democrat to say they simply cannot back the speaker they want. New blood they feel that that position cannot be held by Nancy Pelosi. But what's important to note Devean is that those who oppose anti Pelosi have yet to put up. Another candidate. What they think would do a better job than Pelosi so what she is still trying to get the votes she is. You know working things behind the scenes she's reaching out to new member she's calling in. Lot of big guns some of her political allies to make the case for her as well and I just would say even though. Right now she is still working to get north of 218 that's the number of votes that she needs to become an ex speaker of the house. I would. Really cautioned against underestimating Nancy Pelosi she is a fiercely against Eaton and negotiator shares of the sharpest elbows. Of any want. Appear on Capitol Hill and she knows better than anyone how to win votes and she is confident she told us again today she is 100% certain that she will be the next speaker of the house even have right now the numbers don't appear to be in her favor. And what's driving in that Mary for people who have followed polo sees long storied career. And are wondering why she has is a such a low approval rating new polls out today just 17%. Americans have a favorable approval of her that's a CNN poll but also this as you're still talking about and in her own party. Why is that why is she become. Much maligned by some. It's a really good question and I think there are several different factors at play here one is simply bet there's a desire to rein in some new blood today that you need someone. To come in and shake things up that they look at the party they they feel that things have not been. Heading in the direction they want it and they want new leadership. Doesn't remember the name to blows he's been a favorite target of the right to you we look back think backed out as campaign ads only hours dean just a week ago arguably the in the weeks since the mid terms. But but that she was a target for so many Republicans and in a lot of districts where you saw a lot of Democrats having to come out and say that they wouldn't standard Nancy Pelosi either. And that those arms many of those members now stills and that they can't support Lizzie are those who ran on that platform. I don't remember the that we now have the most diverse that congress and our history and a lot of people feel that bad that leadership needs to reflect the diversity. Invaded and it's time for for a bit of a change at the top because of that. And people are looking to the Democratic Party in a different direction especially all you'll talk to many new more progressive members. Feel that that it's time for a shake up so a lot of this get to the broader dynamics at play over the future of the Democratic Party. And I think a lot of people that feel that the party needs to go to different direction are those who are now saying I mean maybe it's not not now time for Pelosi to point out. It's going to be a tense leadership fight for the house Democrats we know you're gonna stay on top of that neighbors think you so much for joining us or for that analysis you found Mary's. Latest reported abcnews.com and of course coming up. On world news tonight I'm moving on the White House. Is also experiencing some of these winds of change around town after the election season in Catherine fall there's has the latest there. Long rumors of a senior staff shakeup in president trumps cabinet and senior staff we've been hearing this time and again in the march to the election it's happened. We seem to be on the cusp of something big rightly so we lost Jeff Sessions. The day after the mid terms and it we reported a yesterday that the president is again revived this talk of replacing his chief of staff John Kelly. Who has pledged to stay there quite funny but he's considering other options nick Ayers as vice president's chief of staff and also. Here's senior citizen lose today on here's a Nielsen yup you haven't the president just gave an interview to the daily caller and he had this to say. It was an interview in print that the president did say that he. It has is going to make this is short. Shortly Brett he was asked specifically about his Homeland Security secretary it was with mass ave the border today. Well how Long Will she be around Willy fire you see the quote right there and he's look he's looking at things he hasn't made a decision he says -- make it shortly. And it is resembles a little bit of his reaction to Jeff Sessions to when reporters were constantly asking about sessions he said. Come amid a decision yet but from my cabinet is great so. This is someone he is chief with for a long time particularly the issue of immigration is fascinating to seek your stimulus and at the border today with those aviator glasses looking top. But the president it's it's very clear increasingly clear has had it with her. Absolutely and John Kelly his chief of staff is is trying to find her some time over at the department but you're right they have sparred on immigration and Nielsen has sparred with John Bolten his national security advisor on immigration as well so it's happening and knew their feud and. And before you move on what's the latest on this feud between the deputy. National security advisor admirer of her cart all. And the first lady's office we saw yesterday and talked about here in the brief hearing that extraordinary statement by the First Lady saying she should be removed him and yet she still on the job today in the west went. A yes the First Lady release a statement on the record from her communications director saying. John Bolton is deputy near a record out should be removed. Now there's a statement right there and were told that she is actually apple work today despite the First Lady calling. A for her ouster is behind this do we have a sense get a in reporting why is she disliked but you know it's a good it's a good question we reported that I'm from our sources that we've talked to that she sparred with a number of people. In the west wing. Madness. Kelly Bolton and real personality personality. Our sources are taught us eight it's our key phone calls emails. So there really is saying it you know it it just has to do with her personality really among. The agency is deputies at agencies but that an unnamed official yesterday said. Coming to her defense and always saying what the firstly hasn't even Matt Kerr but again in house to do really with the staff of the first lady's office. All right little bit of apprentice style low yeah. Out of the and of the year in the west wing. I'm he model west wing is keeping a close eye on what's going on in Florida the outcome of midterm elections still lingering in several places let's bring in. Our Chris good joins us from New York political reporter an election expert who has been with her decision to ask. Tracking the latest on the recount fund Florida Chris. Give us the headlines we heard today there were some overheated. Dallas County machines and things seem to fall apart yet again where we're anything stand in Florida. That's right then and it's extremely messy in Florida right now ballots are still being counted where we stand right now. They counties face a deadline of tomorrow at 3 PM to finish a machine recount of ballots. They we'll have them until Sunday. To finish counting all ballots that there's an extremely tight races there a senate races with pin point 15 percentage points. Out of the governor's races separated by a little bit more. But it's really open air what's gonna happen as a court fight now over these deadlines and it's really unclear when this is going to be resolved. Unclear what's going on in Florida but also in Georgia. Close race there as well what do we know about the Georgia governor's race for the Georgia governor's race that's that's a state where the race was. Extremely close and you have two candidates who will. Who will continue to fight that out even after Election Day and say it's one of the number of races is still yet to be decided we saw the same. Drama sort of put out in Florida with things going on be on Election Day obviously see Stacy Abrams there it was hope. Democrats nationally really and that that race emergent is gonna have to wait longer for a result like in Florida. All right we know you'll stay on a Chris good with ABC news political team in New York thank you so much Chris we'll have the latest on those recounts ahead of tomorrow's big deadline in Florida when it will be capped. When there will be pushed back and abcnews.com me tree down on BBC news app as well for mertz on that story finally today a good news story repeated. They're kind of wrap up today's briefing room that caught our eye taking off on social media I should assign a green shoot if you will of unity perhaps. In the new congress and in Washington comes to us from Tiffany. Easter who is a graduate student in Texas she's from Arkansas she snapped this photo. When she was at the airport in Houston take a look at that look closer there is congressman battled more. Senator Ted Cruz there they are they look like they're singing combed by we get it got got Tiffany Easter join us live via Skype Tiffany. Tell us what went down there the airport and those guys were pretty fierce rivals. You hadn't been for socked in for having me I appreciate it guys that we we're. On an airplane yet about giant airplane headed teen DC and by frank carrying Ira sitting down and we saw Ted Cruz locker room we got good that's really cool. So he turned around tart jumper is second and then there is a guy sitting next guessing he sat. He acts adding that Spezza is seeing over there isn't no way we did some guys are there starts talking about Sarah. Next thing we know Bechtel is walking over with a diet that sitting with us and he washed over intent trees and says you know hate. Yeah Landry grace thanks so much of 1980 to help in the teacher. Yeah I'd be happy gives you got. And from not point nine Ted and best ever had a conversation about helping each other meanings florid and ultimately about. And leaving Texas Ford and helping techs and keeping that. It is sincere but in the meeting Ford an exterior is still doing an awesome encounter after that they took pictures with us and we got to tout then town you're talked cannot eyes. Is it is really great. Israeli that's pretty incredible and we do understand that that's the first time that better or work in tank crews actually met each other face to face after last Tuesday's. Very tense election night results what what what where the passengers doing in the waiting area where people gathering around to take this and a lot of iphones out I imagine. Yes a lot of I've guns out several of us we got a Connie Dunn as your ad airport. Several buzz in the government and public service around so we noticed a person wants we started talking to an ever ready started looking. And we actually mad girl from California and you knew that there wasn't hanging acres. She got a picture with them and I is ours and that there was a little bit of a proudly we are also trying to keep it somewhat at bay for that for their sake. All right what Tiffany's stir thank you so much for highlighting that moment of unity in Texas as you call that it's one that we certainly welcome here in the refiner and great to have you on thank you so much and good luck. In your studies in Texas. And a lighter and very positive moment I think and it was great fan out to end the show and it. Are very tense election in Texas. Over Jeff Caplan follows with us great to have you with fascinating briefing room follow wasn't BBC news after an abcnews.com. We'll be right back here tomorrow at 3:30 eastern time to bring him. Until then I'm Devin Dwyer we'll see you next time.

