Happy Monday welcome to the Revere man Devin Dwyer here at ABC news in Washington great to have political director recline with us justice reporter. Michael Levine here to a wild wild data kick off the week I developments at the Justice Department. On the Supreme Court nominee of course the president is up he's in a whole host of important issues at that the UN today but let's kick off with this. Bombshell story this morning with promises to end the deputy regional they're not. You know about shell that was bombshell for a few minutes deputy attorney general rod grosans I'm the guy overseeing the Russian investigation. Is still on the job after it did appear for a little while this morning he was headed to the White House to get fired. A few minutes ago the president had this to say. About right. For all of you. So the president setting up Thursday going to be an epic game Washington he's gonna meet with the deputy attorney general Mike this is. On the heels of those news reports in New York Times that the BD DAG suggested wiretapping. And the president and removing him from office. He denies it but the president's it seems has really taken its heart. Yes but it just the deputy attorney general doesn't deny that he raised the 25 amendment doesn't deny that he brought up the issue of wider. Using a wire to record the president he just denies any dignity move forward to try to make it any minute there's there's there's there's a very big important new ones there. But there are sourced from a today Rick. With the politics of this just the whisper. The president potentially. Firing the man overseeing the Russia investigations sent shockwaves through the astounding hill was immediately up in arms Democrats Republicans. At nervous they didn't want the president to do this ripple for the election. Think about the chaos that this creates political chaos because no it really doesn't the fallout also procedural chaos because someone has to take control of the Mueller investigation Weaver he heard an interview from. One of the president's own lawyer saying the should be a pause in the entire investigation we don't know what what stage Muller is in we don't know kind of oversight someone new would bring in kind of resources he or she would allow. All that up in the air now on the eve of an election with other big stories going on. That is the kind of five tinderbox that were sitting on right here you a bomb tell you can't un explode this one. These wit if and when it happens it would be huge and I know guys people that I've been talking to on the Republicans I haven't convinced that rob rose and I'm would go. After the mid terms were having that happen earlier rather than later before the mid terms it would be a very big deal. If you inside the Justice Department thought that they like this morning they said that. People inside the DOJ were shoppers happy now to states who were expecting at the working assumption in this town is that that they would go to gather Rosen Stein and the attorney general Jeff Sessions of the president's very openly indicated he's gonna get rid of him after the election they mimic together. What was fascinating was on Friday you had Sean Hannity come out right after the New York Times report publicly implore the president. On national TV do not firearm you had Lindsey Graham yesterday. See the same thing and then these rumors to date really set us off the rails here's the president said. In and a radio interview today BT and ABC news radio affiliate. I just yesterday about whether he'll fire rod Rosen Stein at the end of the day Nicholas. Will you fire rod Rosen Steinberg based on this. Has done that I don't wanna come a daughter and until I get all the facts I haven't yet gotten all the tracks. But certainly it's being looked dead in terms of what took placed. If anything took place and I'll make a determination. Sometime later bud I don't have the facts. Apparently you know it it it seems that there are people in your own. Inner circle some this guys in charge of the Russia collusion investigation for goodness sake he's ready to stab you in the back I mean you must be out unsettled about. Not unsettled about any thing but I'll tell you. We are looking at it. And Mike how do you think Robert Mahler who is looking into the potential the president try do obstruct justice in this probe. Even this report even this development today which sort of turned out to be nothing right now how do you think he looks at something like this that the president even flirting with. I think to Robert Mueller doesn't make it that man all he does is keeps his head down he moves toward any conduct job does. He does here he would do that underwrote the sign he will do that under whoever's next. One point I just wanna make about the chaos in the upheaval that this would cause a from the DOJ yes Reza times in charge of Russia probe is also in charge of DOJ is immigration efforts. He's in charge of the US attorney's this would create all sorts of chaos and here just. And we know as Rick mentioned earlier there was a lot of banks that Capitol Hill today let's take a look at one tweet from senator pat Leahy Democrat. A Vermont who tweeted. His concern about the president flirting with progress it's time he said Saturday it's more urgent than ever the senate passed. A bill to protect Robert Muller if he the president forces risen stands rising resignation he would be closer than ever to directly. Meddling with special counsel's investigation Rick. We've seen is sort of in fits and starts over the past year or so efforts to protect Bob Mahler up on Capitol Hill but nothing is gained traction. Do you see that this could be a moment that's removal of rod roses. And that that congress would act if there it's only people that appointed to the Muller investigation. The oversight of that as the as the line and and do you allow the president's across it. Pat Leahy and Democrats the world they're gonna continue to push the bills is a million of them out there right now they could do it right now they're not gonna do without Republican support the key is going to be. How is this red by Mitch McConnell how is this right but fault line do they view this. As a piece of obstruction or are they in so close now to this White House this post when election they let him run his own Justice Department despite whatever misgivings they have. I don't know if there is a tipping point. But this would be rightly the idea of going in and getting rid of the guy who's overseeing. The that investigation Jerome presidency that's that that's a big move. So all eyes on Thursday in this town when the president's back from New York back from the UN route road since nine gets an audience in the oval so we can't go to. We're gonna be here in the briefing room on stakeout duty for the presents me with see what happens then. Meanwhile guys on Thursday it we have this potentially epic hearing. With one of the accusers of Supreme Court nominee Brett Cavanaugh and the judge himself returning to Capitol Hill. Let's bring in our White House reporter Jordan Phelps who has been following this story all along fast moving developments there as well today Jordan. We're just learning now ahead of this hearing which has been set for Thursday that the judge has sent and released a new letter. Pretty defiant the head of that testimony. Yang in if you have a letter there we can go ahead and headed up by. I had basically cap and ice saying that he's not backing down he's ready and willing to testify against. At these accusations that he says are. At basically a smear campaign trying to it take down his good name. And he's ready to fight it out and clean out seven importantly that the president is ready to fight right along with him. Gone is this strategy average strains at the president. I snapped up first tax on Friday breaking with that careful strategy at keeping out of this. And he doubles down that strategy in here at. The UN today saying that you know he basically I doesn't believe these allegations and he's sticking with his meet here sound Ellen. What will get to the president's second Jordan thanks for that they register go back to those letters that you are talking about there. Kavanagh is digging and we know that it'd he says he won't be intimidated to withdraw. We also heard in we saw on the screen there a new letter also from his accuser doctor Ford. Let's bring in were when White House correspondent your colleague Jordan Catherine folders at the White House for that side of the story Catherine. The judges weighing in ahead of this testimony now we're hearing from doctor Ford she's written a pretty personal letter. To Chuck Grassley. Out laying out what she wants to do on Thursday. If she had an iron of the courts and for enemy right now let your right. She has written a very personal letter to him I believe she sent that over to Grassley on Saturday and he made that letter out public Sampras is ahead. Thursday's. Testimony but you know as jordin is saying as well the White House is. Digging in FCC that I letter right now mr. Kavanagh actions long many years ago were serious and had a lasting. Impact on my life I thought. Acknowledge and actions could be useful for you and those in charge of choosing. Among the various candidates that was her letter that she sent to Grassley that his office just released but. It's an ounce of wood Jordan settle at a but I know we'll hear from the president in his second but the white C is considering. No plan B here there intention is completely Dick it dig into this. And you saw that in Kavanagh sweater that was also just recently released seven. It's hard stand by Kathryn and Rick this is just accuser number one that through this. Nomination at the turmoil. Overnight though everyone's talking about the second accuser in the New Yorker Magazine and one by the name of dapper Ramirez this is someone who George Kavanagh. Was an associate of it Yale she claims that he exposed himself to her at a party act you know he denies that allegation but this now. A second accuser has. Threatened to throw this it further into chaos what are you seeing from Democrats on Capitol Hill responding to the second woman they were already calling for delay. But will be agreed to go forward there's. Yup the big question now is it are Democrats can be part of this I have a hard time imagining your doctor for testifies to their boycott some they're asking for an investigation report from the beginning has been. This is a for the senate and that's used to be for the FBI to investigate. Now there's a second alleged incident it like to see that tracked down the same way given that that's not going to happen I feel like that has to set travel on a separate track it seems to me. That right now Thursday is on you're gonna hear about the fort here and hear from judge Kavanagh. And any of the other things are going to be separate intriguing to me now though is the way to Republicans are now putting their foot on the gas of this Mitch McConnell making clear the vote is going to happen shortly after the hearing. The view this all as the Lee tactic. It's right so one of the groups of people to equal watched most closely at those moderate Republicans Susan Collins if she were to come out today. And call for a delay either of the Thursday hearing call for an FBI that investigation to be very significant. We have not heard from Susan Collins today and might have a new Yorker story we we expect a tear from her little later on it. As Rick just alluded to the senate majority leader just gave an extraordinary fiery. Furious defense of the nominee on the senate floor and said this vote is going to happen. Sometime very soon Nicholas and. Senate Democrats. And then our allies. Are trying to destroy. A man's personal. And professional life. On the basis. Of decades old allegations. That are unsubstantiated. And on corroborative. That Mr. President is where we are. This is what the so call resist done. Has become. A smear campaign pure and simple. A aided and abetted. By members. Of the United States. Artists for wrecking captain Paul there's over at the White House capturing you have been staking out. The west wing this morning what's the sense over there what's the mood. Among senior staff headed into this contentious hearing theirs they do they feel as confident as Mitch McConnell seem to be there. He Allah they Ayers saying. They feel confident about this they're saying that as I was mentioning there's no plan B the White House. Sources are saying we want to push for Judiciary Committee vote immediately. Following happen Oz testimony on Thursday and you also heard that. On the record I'm from the president who called this totally political and Cavanaugh who says he's echoing McConnell is echoing him in a way Cavanaugh says these are smears. Plain and simple about it so they obviously have no plan B they're really just pushing. Forward on this into Thursday and an attempt to. This credit these allegations. Our Catherine folders at the White House thank you so much Rick they're up against the clock. The Supreme Court convenes its session on October 1 that's next week. Of course the elections putting them in a bit of a box as well. Yet the drip drip we've talked about two accusers there is a third mystery woman that Michael lava nodding to democratic attorney. Is teasing we may learn more tonight about who this woman is what her claims are. But what do we know about what what else is to come here in the store. While Bob and I piece of I heard from a democratic strategist earlier today said in this is now beginning to look like Celebrity Apprentice -- and Saudi plane fleet a fleet act character. This is not what they need if you want to focus on the allegations hand perhaps that the two women abort haven't good measure credibility. Doubtless they're put there needs to this will see what often shoddy pass these all of this is his serve to really pop up Republicans this. The timing of all this to them to suspect the B you can expect that things would come and it whatever appointment process but it three different people coming forward after the committee. Had its initial rounds of hearings with. With with Kavanagh after they authority scheduled the vote on his confirmation. That all seem suspicious I think there is no trust right now inside that committee or outside. And we'll see if there's if there are other credible accusers out they are what this does we've heard from Kavanagh he intends to fight for his name anywhere he can. It seems the president himself has made up his mind that this is all politically motivated in his words. He's begun using that talking point just a little while ago at the UN in New York. Blemish pass. These. Quietly unsubstantiated. Statements from people represented by. Reuters. Get togethers and outstanding this. I went home and see how it goes. Yeah it was yeah. I think it hit eight. It's been beaten when the single most unfair unjust. Things happen candidate and he. But I am with the judge yeah. Voters who vote. People come out of the woodwork from thirty. Six years ago thirty years. Never benefited all of us as it happens. In my opinion it's totally political. It was totally. All right maybe political Rick but not without potential risks for Republicans you wrote in your analysis and the note this morning an abcnews.com. That Republicans are in a bit of a pickle when this hearing does happen if it happens Thursday. Their feast at the dilemma how can they. It justify voting for. Kavanagh and yet. Not call her a liar it's like the state economy and there are risks there. Defending Kavanagh means not believing or discrediting. At least implicitly the person is accusing him persons now that are making these accusations. And we've seen the defense around capitol backfire on the Republicans all ready saw a prominent conservative legal analyst. I have to apologize if you reported unfounded conspiracy theory about mistaken identity already a staffer chuck grass is Judiciary Committee. A resigning and we've seen a number of Republican candidates out there saying things in GS off the cuff that seem to belittle. The the how serious the small it is in here in this meets the moment it feels like Washington has been tested and for a whole Lotta people they fail the test already eaten. Before we hear from doctor for all right the presumption of truth at this moment is with the women and if you question that it is it's that it's a tight rope. So we'll see what Thursday brings we'll of course carry that coverage live are adhered ABC news live. Meanwhile lot of developments up in New York let's go back to bring in our Jordan Phelps White House reporter who's traveling with the president in New York with presence at the UN. A number of headlines already popping on the foreign stage of their Jordan. The president meeting with South Korea's president moon who was just in North Korea and you heard. President trump their say that he is very optimistic about a second summit with Kim Jung. Now the president even went so far as to say that can German has been terrific frankly. I and saying that there will be a second summit at which does he tells me not see noon. I think they act to Conde location to con. Abbott the president saying back Mike Pompeo is working on that saying. You know this is something that obviously I it's weird interest the top green president and president trump. Our combined because they both staked a lot of their political capital I'm moving part with him John and says they both need this to succeed. And before we let you go we know that Iran is obvious and other hot topic. With those sanctions being reimposed. Next month on on Iran the US sanctions at that the president. Our ripped up the Iran deal we know president we're Haniyeh varieties in New York there with you. Jordan we're hearing from the white house on whether the president might be open to meeting with president room hi. Well what we've heard is that the White House might be open to that but. The Ronnie and have basically not opened back to work so they're not closing the door into higher early but I think at a meeting between president trotman president group honey. Is unlikely but app being sad that it's last year was the year of North Korea when president Tran got up there before the general assembly. And keep this searing speech about him John and con him rocket man think he's on suicide mission for himself expects this to be the year of a rhyme with the president. I expected to have some very harsh words. Act for Iran and one of the concerns among lot of the US allies. Is that this is going to exposed a rift between United States and allies of course the United States now out of the Iran deal but many of our closest ally. Still members. Part Jordan Phelps that your reporting from New York re going to be stand on the UN coverage this week with the president there has big address. At 10:15 tomorrow morning eastern time we'll carry live for you right here at ABC news live. I think first so much for drawers hear the briefing room for Rick Klein and Devin Dwyer we'll see you next time.

