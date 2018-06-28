Transcript for The Briefing Room: FBI, DOJ hearing on the Hill gets testy

And yeah. Welcome to ABC news live on ABC news political director Rick Klein joined by our all star team of White House reporters here Johnson strategy after Paulus. I you got the best they'll campaign team to its opening of the damage the other. We have a lot and his the F guys today but now it's one that Saddam and after drinking on that novel whole lot including line is life outstripped the border news out of the that the summit which fallout from the Supreme Court and maybe some staffing changes to round out a week but. Out let's start with with rose and signs revenge rob rose and sign up on Capitol Hill alongside Chris radio the deputy attorney general the FBI director. And keep in mind what we're about to show you are Republican members of congress Republican members of congress talking to members of the Republican administration. Quite a toward a force guys let's let's start with our rob rose and sign talking about whether or not he. He's an angry Democrats the president has to death. Which are the head of the FBI are you are you are you're a Democrat did that the president reach over to the Democratic Party as. As presidents. And picked you because he wanted to have Democrats and his administration. The congressman. I'm trying to do his job a politically connect and I can't let myself I get I do not consider myself an angry Democrats think like are you a Democrat. Are you Democrat. And annoy and you're not a Democrat and fearsome image on to that question is Russ who threatened to you Democrat. I'm not a Democrat and I'm not angry. So I think. Floated to a reach. Much into this to that poll of them went to the angry Democrat thing which yeah bumps wards that that's really interesting to it yeah. We we've heard so many times both in the halls of the FBI and the Department of Justice that. You know they're frustrated by constant attacks by the president and somebody had Fox News John Roberts had a great line it's the favorite pinata as the president getting. But you know. He's really nails and the fact that at a certain point they just have to own it right the president is constantly doing this then there bowl not leaving Chris Ray let's not forget. Was president Donald Trump's pick right through the FBI little minor detail there. And the guidance is uncharted road tonight to writes I mean these terrible here. What's fast team that all of those things you touched on this earlier in a previous conversation we're having is it. You would've thought these guys were for Barack Obama not Donald Trump the way these Republican members and Jeanne Jeanne Jordan particular she's. Eaten them over and over again since. What was remarkable about that video is you even had. Democrats and robbed in reply and then we'll look what just be going out the word N and another interesting part about two was doomed. Rose's son was asked if he is aware that Mueller had any conflicts of interests and that's Russia investigation. The president tweeted about that this morning and he said he wasn't aware of any conflicts so old. Going up. Down and at present any against us this morning involved accomplice regrets one other exchange I think we do we just referenced part of it congressman Jim Jordan. He's been fired up today we should note that as part of today's proceedings it was a vote in the house to call for additional documents and this is Jim Jordan with rob grosans time watch everyone's fingers away. I think in a few minutes the House of Representatives is going to go on record saying you haven't complied with request. From a separate and equal branch of government. That you haven't complied with subpoenas and you got seven days to get your act together I think that's what's gonna happen in Q that's a stunt that's legend Jordan. I think that's how I think it's a majority House of Representatives in just a few minutes I think that's gonna happen Elena why you won't give us what we've asked for. Sir I certainly hope that your colleagues are not an impression. Does not accurate answer it is accurate we have caught you hydrogen generation we allow those it's on answer mr. chairman point of order. We good mister Jordan's press conference listen to him but we came here to hear from the witness at time belongs to the gentleman who roses diamond number answer we have caught you hide in aviation answer. He will be permitted at this point jeweler at a we have them here loudly about god answered. While that I have and to gentleman's out of order the gentleman from Ohio Greg. Yet while in the care fighting in the eyes so to me guys it's fascinating to see. The aggressive nature of these Republicans keep in mind rob rose and sign as you mention. Works for Donald Trump is the deputy attorney general under Donald Trump Jim Jordan Republican member congress. I'll I'll I'll quiz you guys who would trump side with if he was in the room fee if he got the sale would Jordan Rama grosans nineties for. Oh man. Apartment don't night. I hate to bring our interview I don't think part and I'm leave now apparently these men. Of course Italy and doing drugs rights axiom that he did Tex could not nearly done and you've probably seen that highlight real capsule and the NORTHERN IRELAND. Aggressive oversight on the Republican side of the Mahler probe and aren't the what surrounds it and of course setting the stage for whatever Muller ultimately. Ultimately comes outlet. Other big news today in the audience from the First Lady made her second trip down to do the border area through it one of these detention centers you now. 22 with two trips to help me out. And and she she was down there again today and some really some really interesting imagery once again I believe we're drawing on the phone by Tommy Thomas has been doing just. Incredible work for us with these detention center to be separated the separate kids Tommy with us. Are thank you Tom so that the one of the images that I was struck by is that the story of the six year old who was crossing crossing the border on literally. This I want to get a little context for you about this has Maloney trump was confronted by that. Picture she saw that picture and seemed really impacted by today you were the first to report the. Yet you know there are so many different stories and order focusing so much. Partly on the and we preparations. But with poor. App has ordered one that we heard about yesterday's heard that it would cut border protection. Lot we cut to date or. Troll agents were brought along more road peace between Mexico air go to the network about a mile long. And it came across the trial. Kuril. Get a little knapsack it is. All Coca-Cola but all. Are in. Outlook my mother aunt from what we understand that the note was. Ellis act act. They care so content under depression but ought we live. It erred in eight. Child with the AT cat but that. 808. Eric. They're yet. To our. Border it Arizona. Yet. Talk. To the ground round bell he. All up the moment around here in Britain promoter Rodney had to rent read. You know and that is being added that I imagine. Any nation are like that we you know. Foursome went to be out. Wore white belt but I don't know living conditions people can't beat them like at least. Earlier this week I would just brought order and you know what at a one year old I act and you'll original what would be underwritten. On Mexico and it ought to. Speak you'd see with what are looking up. It just broke don't cry when I ain't you'll. Her out for the PD had already author of the Leppert it is no. Different sides art you're. To realize Rick Rick it's still very with. Work actually actually was prospered. Or high. Her condition because you've got impact congress could act. At quite. You can have been cut to protect. This problem in the race Berry Berry art pocket picked. Now why aren't we want legislation but he starting congress. Really frustrated that need to get the compromise bill it. Time is is Rick sending EU in the Tina or just an incredible reporting over the last several days and you're still it in the region. You know talk over second though Tom because you kind of campaign we never really saw. Mrs. trump them now first leading along it from. Opt out on the campaign but this is rare for her to get involved with an issue like issues down there we could go she's now meet two stops. I'm in Arizona today you've been talking to the first lady's teen what are you hearing from them Tom why did she want to go down there yet again. It. He should I'm sure what brought the country she should be. Children each. You know children mylar white. Your bank like Bank of America short of the doubt make sure children are being mistreated. You know. A trip countered LP and the children affected by her own husband and year old art emigrate. Ginger a court watcher who will decide where it is a little bit. Christian idiom Paul. That got. The trip that was overshadowed by Jack. Weather which cited her credit short comes back out year and try it again and keep it. Speak out or. Eric on a date edged the pictures she repulse you with. We barely any children. He got work here as well you're. Worried understand the palms on the border pretty sure I think. It and how the all of America including light purple White House. Right ABC's Tommy honest joining us doing terrific work down there travel safe and and be well Tom thanks for the Allan appreciate it. Eight. We've now got ABC's Cokie Roberts and Doug are are very good friends and an expert on first ladies among many many other things Cokie it is a pleasure to have you on always. I'm struck by how familiar in one sense it is to have a First Lady. Playing the sort of role but by how odd it is to have this First Lady playing the role is only a week ago. That we're all talking about the jacket after the trip down there and it seems like it's a little more comfortable today pokey the what do you what do you make of the images in and put some context around Lonnie trumps now second visit to the region. Well first not going to be that you think it's all linked but apathy. The fact that on your child is by far the most active member of the child trapped. Him all the polling. And the images of her Colleen and visiting the children. Can only help the president. But I don't think that this something going on with her and she must've been hacked salute leak fuel. When all of this came down because. Kirk went big. Initiative is for children and she she talked that day at the White House unveiled a repeat guests. That that you wanted children but kindness are well there's nothing kind of ethnic policy. And I think they probably isn't. Google option there and that she's making a point and it not depressed clunkers are an idiot them that. In that over and over again. Their First Lady can make it tremendous difference. I'm not only for her and but also to make a point to our Waxman and them Laura wished him repeatedly. Who is that the prime example that Ellen about. But I think Monahan trumpet making a point to her husband and that might be at that jacket with all of that as well might have been named him. We've been trying for weeks Cokie to figure out what a war as we haven't new now we can I doubt that this ridiculous like it and weeks. I. Of course everything U yeah. That don't really it. You know I there had been there are reports repeatedly out of the White House that she is much more about the we have an. Indication from the outside. And that she speaks her mind speak it quite frankly and Adam. Coherently. Just this is the way it should be. Them at who I think that that's only thing right now. And Cokie and actually asking you know when you look it. Firstly eighties who come into the role would mean let's be honest it like most you know this is from took some time to get comfortable and the role. In she's obviously getting there now. Do you think that she's compare boy at this point Cokie just in your expertise to any other First Lady. And perhaps may be going in now two there reelect for twenty each one mean that there is a model that mrs. trump is trying to follow here. I'm all of that mrs. bush liar bush who is. Really a very Smart and kind person. Has reached out to her he's tried to help her. And you be buried lie that Maloney chopped pay attention to look change unique. We can now use curtain came not. We never in the history of America before had a First Lady who's hurt and was never in public office or in the military. And she certainly didn't expect to be playing national and and had no training or it. That and I think that I think it's he's in a lot of what he's taking her role. Considerably more seriously. Than many of AP White House including acted. She's not out tweeting she's not out. Trying to stir up controversy she's not out. I tried you know make base happy she's actually trying to get what he's done and to do in the late this is. Recognizable. Traditional am and Harvard. Cokie Roberts. Well I'm doing great work it lacked a week. Wasn't yeah. It's not over confident. But and we helped you know it's only thirty Iraq it can happen. Thursday Thursday yeah. The Friday but the bad news. Don't I yet ask them. We've already got it and and it had a when he hit a couple of at the headlines because finally it is a summit another summit on on the books. And trump wooten. Again in the in the realm of what's normal and not normal up the United States president meeting with the leader of Russia happens happen for a while we've seen this go back to a cruise ship right. This is different and the president I think me clear today in part why it's different is used we just this morning about how Russia denies collusion. Yeah I offer and and look I think that this has been an ongoing. Battle for a president from the you know. As capped her and I having consistently reporting is holding call the special counsel in the nation going on we've reported on it again today that they're looking at other areas of the trump inauguration. I mean he really hasn't stopped him to think at this point that he wants a better relationship with food and it's this big summit and a whole production. Doesn't work. You'll probably hear a lot of leading up to this July 16 summit until islands have a better relationship and a rash more about. A meddling in the election in denying the intelligence community assessment. Meddling in the election even though the White House has said that he actually except that so. Again what those streets this morning on a mixed messages but this'll be it I believe the third time yet president trump has met with prudent but it will be the first. Full fledged summit so we expect a lot of national security is just come up. You know meddling in the election in Maine what have you might not outs and none. But again I'm looming over that meeting is Robert Morris asked. Does seem like both sides are trying to play nice right publicly. On the eve of that so as Cokie mentions only 24 hours since we exits at the at the announcement from Justice Kennedy. He was set up the that the class of all classes and some with a feel like everything we've talked about in terms of the political fights the warm up act what we're gonna get. The news today is basically that everyone stained force on us we are going to get we're told by Senate Leadership vote on on a nomination. Before the November elections the Democrats into any make and the late on traffic to try to. Prevented what are you hearing guys in terms of the the timeline from here and about the short. So on the list they have right now there working offer is 25 names remember this is a list that first started during the election. The president's team up to you that list once he got into the White House and our understanding is that whomever the nominee is becoming often that lest we know of five means are in the top ranks right now they are added conservatives constitutional as. And you have Leonard Leo the head of the federal society. That helped build that list has taken a leave of absence from his. His normal day job and that's what he's going to be focusing on we know that Don McGann is going to be in the White House helping them and the president really wants to people hurt get this moving quick. And he said as much history said that he was going to pick off of that. List of 25 PM seven his speech this the second that he wants to get back to Washington and and get ball rolling on this we expected to be. Off of that list of 25 with a few front runner and I think honestly the next couple weekends he's in bed minster New Jersey. We know that that has been replaced resulting you know known to interview people bring them and they dating Calcutta and and it's hard to actually spot whose. Who's going in so far team out there are mean they better get ready because I would fully expect the next two weekends you can sing a lot of black SU. The company has has had not New Jersey for a nice that we can I golf perhaps have. Finally guys a Cokie Cokie said it was Friday it's not it might be Friday soon we. We're told him that it will be either the is that something of a tradition that that pervaded for awhile structure fire fire for a head and a letter writing that I quite yet for coming up I'll give its use entities. We have reporting from the Wall Street Journal that that possibility that John Kelly leaves around his one year mark which I believe would be to live and yes on next month. This is there's been rumblings on this guy's even picking up for awhile where are we with Don Kelly and staffing. He's still our understanding at the moment is that the president is once again thinking of replacing John Calley as White House chief of staff. It difference this time is that we're as it was means that he was more familiar with members of congress he was close to business leaders like Tom Barrick is longtime friend. This now seems to be a battle between two men. OMB director make more rainy he's been the president's right hand in getting her regulations. Open Allenby but also in the consumer protection bureau is the acting director there. The other. Meaning Kennedy our understanding I'll give them credit the Wall Street Journal reported first is nick airs this is a young rising star in Republican politics he currently serves as a vice president to vice president Tariq Aziz to step up to vice president Mike Pence just has to change a couple words here to lead fisons had to go to get out this automated card of the white out. But keys of blowing me. Young he is this support and the encouragement of vice president and we've been seeing more more Catherine. That the present is relying on the vice president and his team as really there's a lot of people departing. The last when he has been a popular departing they aren't necessarily replacing nick Ayers he mentioned has been. More more involved a lot of those in meetings over at the White House but book with with Kelly and you know for months now that there's been a lot of tension inside the west wing in terms of its handling. I'm of certain issues that he looked back to rob Porter what have you there's been a number of instances where. He's been on that shaky ground. Intent white house of this you know whenever he leaves it comes really as no particular surprise. Just that the candidates right now aren't yet and I. Would you see their you know for this president mean we know how often we have said Hughes volatile we're not sure which way he's gonna go. You know this to mean honestly does feel a little more real than last time around and I do you think that you have to think about Donald Trump. It's very in two anniversaries events. It's around the twentieth is July July 808. Atlanta twenty it's you know that would be the one year and I think for him he's coming in to a very busy year we know we've got Russian couple weeks we're gonna have the Supreme Court battle as you mention. And god knows tomorrow brings. Tomorrow Friday so far away. All right Johnson Tuesday captain Paulus and that is it from here uneasiness flow director reclined thanks for watching we're back here next here next time anti BC news line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.