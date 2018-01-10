Transcript for The Briefing Room: FBI probes Kavanaugh, Trump awards Medal of Honor

The tremor just continues with the Kavanagh nomination today. I the president just a little while ago holding an impromptu press conference on the South Lawn let's take a listen to his answer to our Cecilia Vega on where this FBI probe. Into Brett Cavanaugh stands right now she asked them what is the scope taste of piglets. Incorrect to say that your limiting the scope of the FBI investigation and to judge Kavanagh. But your own statement on Friday it made it very clear you said this investigation must be limited in scope so which is it we're no I didn't. Anything different what I said his let the senate decide whatever they want to do is okay with me and also the FBI. I think the FBI should do what they have to do to get to the answer I think the FBI should interview anybody that they want. Within reason. But I have to say within reason. They should interview but they should also be guided. And I'm being guided. By what the senators are looking for because they have to make the choice. Are so little bit of a different tune their for the president three days into this thing Pierre just let's take a look at what's her Sanders tweeted. On Friday after the president authorized this FBI investigation he said. In his words this FBI's probe must be limited in scope and completed in less than a week and now today here he's saying hey. They can go and interview anybody they want certainly a change of tune but what are they doing right now. While the FBI has already started interviewing some people we know never Ramirez is one of the accusers she claimed that. Kavanagh. Committing a lewd act during a drunken party. DO a university. We know that interview has taken place Lindsey Graham said it. Others are taking place in regard to some of the people tied to doctor Blassie forward into the her allegations of high school. Party in which he claims that she was sexually assault. What this means though is that the investigation. May have a lot more people for the FBI to investigate we just saw so the Democrats today's the give a list of 24 people that they want to have interviewed. That information is going to be a guess here with the Republicans in of Jeff flake. Susan Collins and the senator Murkowski the three Republicans who are key in this if they want those people included guess what the FBI may be added. Maybe adding those people to live. Cemetery where the key figures in all of this that we've heard both Republicans and Democrats say they want to hear from is is got in the name of mark judge. He was Brett Cavanaugh was created to drinking buddy for lack of a better term and high school. Om and has been sort of missing in all this put outs of a cursory statement. But got a match and he is a central figure that the FBI's talking to and they want to see what he has to say it's hard to say how much he has to say he was that he is recovering alcoholic at an admirable thing. He's written books about it any any said they did he. Drank away many of many of those years people who knew him in high school and are a lot people I've talked to around town he was the life of every party. In high school he was was very charismatic drunks that people like to be around. Christine glossy Ford puts him in that room does he remember it. If we have some criminal exposure himself wouldn't take the fifth on that I don't know but certainly they wanna talk. And Jon Cohen let's bring in our ABC news contributor long time law enforcement official 36 years and the governor of formally at the Department of Homeland Security joins us by phone John. How we were talking a little bit earlier about the importance of the two key figures in this Brett Cavanaugh. And doctor Ford. You were saying that it's critical that the FBI go back to both of those figures we know as of this hour they have not yet done. Yeah I mean typical investigation the first person investigators will. We'll talk web is the alleged victim of the incidence. In this case that would be doctor Ford they would when have a detailed conversation with terror they'd like to get as many details. From her as they can even if there are things that she doesn't remember. They would ask questions about. Whether the location look like whether the town home with a single family home. Remember the color of the door but trying to should get their what was she doing before hand what were the assailants wearing. Those are the types of questions. Investigators will apps. And even if they can't. Elicit from her are other witness says. Definitive information that type of information will help them assess the credibility of her. After interviewing other witnesses then they would especially one who I interviewed in this case judge Calvin on us. An inch here after as they do these interviews you work very closely with the FBI you know their methods and their practices. What are they actually compiling what will be delivered to the committee into the president at the ended that it was the product look like. 0302. Foreman and basically it's a compilation of their interviews they won't make any judgments in terms of who's lying or not but they will have a compilation. The results of their interviews and suggested transcript what they put any sort of we'll have details I'd line on we'll have details of who the person was of the interview and what they had to say now. Why is that important. When Youkilis witnesses. Certain patterns will develop. For example if you have a bunch of witnesses who say yes judge Kevin I did right to access did yes we saw him black eye from Tom yes he was aggressive. Those things may run counter to what he said during the hearing and again that could play into credibility. And let's bring in our Alley Rogen who's tracking the political side of that the credibility question also tracking what senators are eager to hear about from the FBI Alley. You've been on top of a couple of key players here senator Lindsey Graham Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee also Jeff flake the man who sent all of this and emotion on Friday both are speaking out today. But what they hope to see from the FBI. Yet exactly DeVon Lindsey Graham has actually sort of read out what we fingered the parameters of the FBI investigation so far. He said today that per our conversation he had with senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. The FBI has been focused on four key individuals three of them. Who were at that party in question and the fourth being governor me Erez who made that second big allegation but of course. Now we have the White House saying that they want to let the FBI expand that investigation I think speaking from a purely political perspective. This actually puts the Democrats on the backside because Democrats have been saying all along that they were going to challenge the veracity of this FBI investigation because. They had only interviewed for people so far so now that they're expanding it Democrat sort of lose the ability to make that argument at the same time now peer had mentioned those 24 people that. The Democrats want interviewed including folks at the Potomac village Safeway which is minutes. A key part of it because that's where Christine watching Ford says she ran into key witness mark judge after the alleged incident. Now Democrats are introducing that list of 24 new people so that presumably. Is the new parameters of the democratic political debate here saying that. If the FBI doesn't investigate all 24 of these people. Then their investigation is incomplete Avant. And even senator Jeff flake of Arizona weighing in on this just a few minutes ago saying he's sort of on the same side as this Democrats he doesn't want this investigation just to be a cover. Let's listen to Jeff flake about what he wants to see here. We certainly want the FBI to do a real investigation. And we are working to make sure that that happens. Might discussions as many yesterday with my colleagues. With the White House Counsel's Office. My staff is following up as well. I had one of those conversations just five minutes ago. To make sure that. That the that any current credible allegation that has been made is fully investigated. And will you can considered. We've continued to say you'll vote know if the FBI investigation. Is not to your liking. Well we will certainly in the next couple of days beam having dialogue with the White House Counsel's Office making sure. That it is sought to standards. It does no good to have an investigation that just gives us more copper for example. We actually need to find out what we can find out. And let's put let's put that to John Cohen on join us on the phone again John what can they find out in a week in what's the purpose of this whole thing at the end of the day. Well I think senators senator flakes. Statement there at the end is actually the key points. There may be some in the senate and in that committee in particular that are looking to. How this investigation be completed as quickly as possible switch and check the box. And from a political perspective. Box and those who may be opposing a nomination and undercut the argument there was no investigation. But what senator flakes that is actually really important because what he's in background investigations are supposed to do this if they can uncover any information. That would call into question whether the nominee in this case judge happen. Have the necessary qualities and character. To serve in this case as a Supreme Court justice. So what they'll be looking at clearly. Is that if there's any information to cooperate any of the allegations. Regarding his behavior 35. Plus years ago and then they'll have to ask themselves that that behavior does Serb to disqualify him. But what they will also be potentially looking at it any behavior more recently in particular out he has responded these charges and I suspect that if it's determined. Dead in his answers to the senate. Or to others he provided inaccurate misleading whereas basic information that may be a whole new set of issues that senators will have to take into account. As they are seeking to determine whether this person should be certain on the -- in court. And got into the question candy FBI get this done by Friday. And one of the answers many people would tell you is yes if they want to the FBI has field offices in multiple cities some of these businesses. Are strung across the country the FBI has a resource to do it. We've seen the FBI do extraordinary amounts of work in a limited. Period of time so many people do read think they're deploying on this matter we're talking dozens of arkan the way it's have been described to us on background is. They'll deploy as needed for example. You don't need to two ages ago talked to that. This for example is Joan and if if they deem he is of course they wanna talk to the man in North Carolina who claims he was EO classmate who saw just Kavanagh drinking to excess of becoming blizzard. The only bodies is don't do that you send to agents do so this could be dozens it's again. Applying resources as needed. This is what they do all the time they have agents and most field offices. We're dedicated to doing background and and investigations they can and an additional agents is needed so it's really dependent on the universe of people that they want to speak it. Terry what's your sense of how PE. Sort of the behavior. Brent Cavanaugh aside from the specific allegation we'll play in this at the end of the day there's been so much made John just spoke about here alluded to. The testimony about the drinking about some of the things more recently that he may have done do you think they get into that do you think that. It's sort of outweighs whatever the specific claim of doctor forward is here with me in the minds of these senators won't politically I think that's one thing a lot of senators are gonna look at look this has become -- me months social media's become the stuff of late night the current reading all the rest of it. Is cruel thing you know it there were ways to handle his confidence you confidentially as as Cameron problems and said. They rip him open and public perhaps deservedly so and now he's a comedy routine it's that it's a cruel world Washington that said. How that does percolate and play in the American public senators are gonna do watch more because there's too attractive as a search for truth what happen that's what we have the FBI. But that's all happening in this very high tension political atmosphere most Republicans almost all of them. Are going to vote for America almost all the Democrats are going to vote against bird Kevin their party said that. The FBI has nothing to do with their choice they're going to do that. He's a few votes in the middle. But those votes and the other you don't look at how the American people are responding to it justice Kavanagh after seeing what they so it's a very much a political decision. As you say an Alley Rogen let's send up with you back on Capitol Hill. What are you hearing from Judiciary Committee about how precisely the senators will get this information how war they. What will they be given what they get the trio two's how they decide what they're gonna do. Yet these are of great questions DeVon and were seeking out the answers to them at this point we don't know a whole lot about how these reports are going to be transmitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee. But of course I would imagine that the medium here has a lot to do with the message and how these things are ultimately perceived among the senate. But of course this all comes down to those three members of the senate Republican conference Jeff flake Lisa Murkowski Susan Collins who has. As Kerry has been talking about and giant this isn't just about what Kavanagh is alleged to have done it's about what he said in defending himself and he knew a lot of very categorical statements about his. His responsibility in drinking that certainly some of these if the FBI does in fact expand expand its investigation. Certainly those are things that some of Kavanagh as other classmates could challenge and then. Senator flake senator Collins have already said that they would. Based their decision on whether to suppose cab Kavanagh significantly on whether if in fact he is found out you have. Stated miss truths to that committee under. And instigate closing thought from Terry let's take a live look at senators Mitch McConnell majority leader speaking now on the senate floor he's addressing this Terry he's been wanted to push this ahead. It's a full steam ahead no matter what happens. But final thought from you hear well because his support may be eroding because Brett Cavanaugh is not only. Made specific claims that may be an FBI investigation could refute in his sworn testimony. He made it to you raw partisan battle an already was but the here's somebody wants to be justice Supreme Court. Ripping into people who voted against president trump who into the left wing million dollars left wing groups Brooklyn resident that people who supported the clintons. And then put that person on the Supreme Court. You know we're pretty Ginsburg has been extremely. Partisan in her public comment that has deeply troubles Chief Justice John Roberts and some of our other colleagues. The court has no authority except its own credibility. And it has just seen as another mud fight. Where art where it's something that raw. Is really the basis of the decisions it loses only authority as a quick footnote told us the Supreme Court actually began its new session today October 1 you were there and they're in the chamber any. Whisper of this controversy. Swirling her. There is an empty seats and there was an doors and they took to Chara says shares up there. And they already moved they already moved seats that Chief Justice system medal and then to his immediate right the senior associate justice that was Anthony Kennedy's mark Clarence Thomas. It's already time has marched on on the bench of the Supreme Court. And you do you do you hear from someone on this this is why does a crazy summer and they have a very. Heavy term but not. Two controversial right now I think they're happy to get down to work into their heads down from all aren't a lot to watch there and our thanks to Pierre Thomas and -- programming note Jon Cohen. ABC news catcher or join us by phone thank you all. Let's take a listen to shift gears here a little bit talk about NAFTA talk about trade the president just a little while ago making a big announcement and rose guard Nicholas. It's my great honor to announce that we have successfully completed negotiations. On a brand new deal. To terminate and replace. NAFTA. And the NAFTA trade agreements. With an incredible new US Mexico Canada agreement. Called US MCA sort of just works MC. US MCA. Gotta be the name I guess that 99% of the time will be hearing US MCA. Has a good ring to it this one is a brand new do. The agreement will govern nearly one point two trillion in tread. Which makes it the biggest trade deal in the United States. History. Biggest trade deal in US history Terry you spent a lot of time overseas this is this is a pretty big deal for president from something he campaigned on. And he has. I've done away with the title NAFTA which the campaign promises US and CA as he said has an aspirin to I don't know what that. But I just put some progress in it and a big concession on the dairy front for those viewer at home who have. Sunk into the fine print here American Jerry exporters got a little bit of a consortium of Canada big did it. NAFTA was done in the 1990s are needed a kind of repression of Gary was a particular issue of contention between canned the United States. But let's take a step back president trump is redefining global economics this is this whole trade agenda. The tariffs he's gotten Japan to back down South Korea to back down Mexico to back down Canada. Is it is it big. Yes and in some way it's. Maybe that that his approach is is making a difference in the world economy certainly not going the multilateral route right rejection on the multilateral deals NJ review you know our ones in fact he said he opened a new negotiation with Japan over the weekend he loved. And that. Alan Rogan let's bring you back in from Capitol Hill. A rare statement from the democratic leader saying this is a good deal for president trunk that was something today to. A very rare statement from Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer almost unheard of he said I'm gonna. But down here in quote as someone who voted against NAFTA and opposed to for many years. I knew it needed fixing the president deserves praise for taking large steps to improve it and he mentioned. As you guys have been talking about he mentioned the efforts to level the playing field when it comes to dairy. The political realities up here now the calendar is playing against congress is favored here. And of course are a lot of Democrats who are opposed to what the president's doing. But first and foremost folks on both sides of the aisle are already saying that the president should refocus on getting rid of those terrorists. On steel and aluminum that they believe are really be doing the most damage to the economy right now in global trade it's so. Some very injures staying. Words coming from the democratic side of the I don't today I'm sure the president is is touting that privately. But in terms of where this goes from here the future is is really murky DeVon. In the future does rests in the hands of congress as you know rally indeed do have to approve this deal that ended the day so we'll have to see if they Ian I'm bored Nancy Pelosi house democratic leader. But a more cautious statement from Chuck Schumer says she says basically said she still. Looking at the fine print any trade agreement proposal must be judged by whether improves wages working conditions while being America's workers and farmers. They hope to see Democrats will closely scrutinize the text. And look forward to further conversation so. Terry what struck me in all of this though is after two pretty epic tussle with America's neighbors to longtime allies Mexico and Canada. That Trudeau slugfest in the G-7 few months back. They seem to have all made nice we've combed by Baghdad here on cannot compare Africa and that already are in the Stewart president earlier I would say they knew that he he also says it openly he's deploying. They the stick of tariffs in order to get. The the people to the table and to get better results and it is. Interest and the tariffs and the textbook says the tariffs will hurt the economy. And were and while people are looking very closely at at that next quarter's just statistics because that's probably needs in the fight into the economic growth we haven't seen it. So far. And and it may be that the president trump is doing something for trump Democrats if you will offer for those northern. Tier states non college educated white workers who. Lost a lot of income over the years you know when he went to Indianapolis and told the manufacturer carrier them in virgin air conditioned before he was. President. Don't ship does 11100 jobs to Mexico and men have been successful in that effort but the fact that he stood up form. At the message the options that matters. Send ME do you see that in in in recent polling as well some of these critical states West Virginia one of them. He's headed to Tennessee tonight Mississippi tomorrow the president taking this on the campaign trail he has a win. To rally around tonight our thanks to Alley wrote an op on the senate. And Terry let's just close out today just taken a look back at the medal of honor ceremony just a little bit a little while ago the president awarding the medal of honor. Our to a 39 year old army staff sergeant are pretty incredible story this is Ronald sure of Washington State army medic saved. Three of his colleagues save their lives on the hill and Afghanistan in 2008 rancher enemy fire. And grenades to rescue them get them evacuating you saw him today. Get awarded their areas run insurer getting awarded by president trump he did lose part of his right leg. But still live there and a surrounded by a wonderful family so congratulations and many thanks to the service. Are far insurer. Our thanks to you for Dresser and a briefing room for Terry Moran Devin Dwyer we'll see you next time here and ABC news lock.

