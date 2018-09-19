-
Now Playing: Democrats stand behind Ford
-
Now Playing: Christine Blasey Ford's lawyer says she wants FBI investigation before testifying
-
Now Playing: Ford allegation echoes Anita Hill's claim
-
Now Playing: Trump visits the Carolinas to witness aftermath of Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight updates its House predictions
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Friend of Kavanaugh's accuser speaks out
-
Now Playing: Friend of Kavanaugh's accuser speaks out
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh accuser will not testify until FBI investigates the matter
-
Now Playing: Boy asks for hug and Trump delivers
-
Now Playing: SCOTUS nom Brett Kavanaugh being treated 'very tough': Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Florence 'one of the wettest ever'
-
Now Playing: Sen. Mazie Hirono's message to American men: 'Just shut up and step up'
-
Now Playing: Both parties clash over handling Kavanaugh sexual assault allegation
-
Now Playing: The latest on Kavanaugh: The confirmation showdown
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump: 'I don't think the FBI really should be involved'
-
Now Playing: President Trump holds a joint news conference with Poland's president
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh, accuser expected to testify at public hearing Monday
-
Now Playing: China announces tariff hike
-
Now Playing: Trump says he doesn't think FBI should be involved in investigating Kavanaugh claim
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh, accuser called to testify at public hearing