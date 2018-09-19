The Briefing Room: Friend of Kavanaugh's accuser speaks out

More
Samantha Guerry, a longtime friend of Christine Blasey Ford, speaks with ABC News about Kavanaugh sexual assault allegation
27:40 | 09/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Briefing Room: Friend of Kavanaugh's accuser speaks out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57944155,"title":"The Briefing Room: Friend of Kavanaugh's accuser speaks out","duration":"27:40","description":"Samantha Guerry, a longtime friend of Christine Blasey Ford, speaks with ABC News about Kavanaugh sexual assault allegation","url":"/Politics/video/briefing-room-friend-kavanaughs-accuser-speaks-57944155","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.