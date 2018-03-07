Transcript for The Briefing Room: SCOTUS potentials meet with Trump, #AbolishICE picks up steam

Yeah. Either welcome to ABC news live on ABC news political director recline along with Johnson Tucci and Serena Marshall as we. Ease you into the fourth of July holiday with your latest. Political headlines it's still a busy time in Washington the main emphasis right now the White House the Supreme Court where sixties away. John from learning who the nominee will be a bunch of the headlines mile meetings at the White House you know about an ad campaigns bring us up to date on on everything scotus related yet so. At the moment Rick we know of four potential nominees that have gone in met with president from those meetings happened yesterday they work. Up 45 minutes apiece. I'm told they were all pretty smooth the present and I'm still has more people he's going to meet we learned of two more. On that are going to be going and the president any day one we think may have actually happens they were still trying to figure out but. What was of our last time Thomas Hartmann he was pretty close to getting in over Neil gore cinch but. Didn't end up getting there but still some of the president really likes the other rake would be the second female candidate present me as Joseph Larson she's on. The third us Circuit Court. I'm Eaton would be interesting if the president went with a woman he knows how to make a splash that something that you know he wants in this nominee he has said multiple times of this any person that. Will be on the bench hopefully for forty somewhat years so now which is fair who that right person is but every person we talked to Rick. Adam it we are going to get the name next Monday. Next Monday and a lot of attention on one particular woman that's on the short list EB. Cook coney Barrett yeah guy who is it was a judge out Chicago right now only 46 years old answering it is already used as she is and it's already so much attention on her that a lot of folks on the left the abortion rights groups. Already have advertising out targeting her millions of dollars out an advertising already targeting her back her have the pick was really interesting because if the president goes with her she's young she's conservative as you said she's a fee now. And she was confirmed about its exact same senate just a few months ago we three Democrats in voting for silver chances. Do if you look at this senate make up right now would be pretty good and I think it's interesting if the president decided to go with her because of past comments he has made on road. Grover swain we are already seeing Chuck Schumer come up and it hit her on Twitter saying that this is showing that she's going to be a political Supreme Court nominee it could be a fight the president wants with a young. Female conservative woman who can do. Abdicate its. Eight and I was just put a big -- tricks those two ET for some point on that because remember that as the warm person on this massive list of 25. That was appointed to their current position by Donald Trump if he gets to say she was my pick this is the one. That's another old Evelyn for whom would flip the script on Democrats put a lot of pressure on them to change the terms of this debate and we should note it did a leftist jumping on some comments she's made law review articles. She's never come out scent I would reverse Roe vs. Wade and she's not gonna save. Not at issue is more about funding the question is that this is settled Boschee she won't say it settled law but she does say that she doesn't believe it'll be overturned but it question on roe V we'd now comes out of funds and that's for the fight can. So lock on -- that and you mentioned chuck shall. And he is obviously the Senate Democratic Leader the guy that's responsible for leading that band of 49 into what's going to be one of the most fierce debates we can imagine. Interesting last night he had a town hall in Brooklyn. Hadn't had an open town hall and a while he ended up not being able to make it he cited plea trouble upstate according. It's always an issue but it's it was we're. A happy about it I'm happy reading and that's an after hours. How Brooklyn and that's without but but but but interesting use you see this isn't in the Democratic Party because Schumer stake is. Look we can lay down and traffic do whatever we want to try to stop this thing we're not we don't have the numbers we have to focus on the issues meanwhile that these he heard from his own constituents last night. It got to stop this you gotta do what you can don't let the Republicans get this nomination but without the numbers there's really not much they can't and they only have the 49 notes rank now. And sell it these aren't in a position to stop. I do think of the end of the day you know look. It doesn't matter it's Chuck Schumer or as we talked about yesterday that need new potential congresswoman that won her primary. On in queens and the Bronx you know I think no matter we are these people around the country we're going to see a lot of anger. You know in these town halls and we soar around health care when that was that the issue of the moment I think you'll see her on the court I think you'll hear an immigration. It's going to be interesting as we get into the fall and really the campaign cycle. Gets going. You write an entity here back home and the I've talked to people on the abortion rights community they realize they need to get in the faces of the democratic members of congress to realize what the stakes the president has said. That Roe vs. Wade get overturn if he gets a couple selections this is the second selection. He would be well on his way depending on what the how the pick turns out. And John you mentioned Alex a positive Cortez who wins that primary was only a week ago today that she wins this upset victory hunters I now if we. I'm was clearly are probably said it before. But since that time she has made this abolish ice being more than just an obscure hash tag into. If a 20/20 litmus test you know Bernie Sanders today. That's right the president has his doubts against it obviously jumping on that to say Democrats are for open borders. She's become the most popular person in terms of endorsements for. For for democratic candidates everyone wants to be your best friend suddenly. And this immigration debate if she jumped on continues to reach or to who took only two weeks beyond. The president's executive order we have the issue of the kids down down on the border this is follow politics right this moment and in and a hot we here in Washington. Hot week around the country and immigration is not nickel anywhere we site. Throughout Obama's last year's and Kong an office he sought during bush and tell there's a comprehensive immigration bill as it's -- state front senator and now you have all of the news kids and the feeling is that are being kept together being moved to military bases. Now this is something Republicans in the past have railed against the even introduced a bill to permanently be and the housing of immigrants are migrants. At military bases but is something the president's moving forward on as part of that executive order. And the president. Tweeting today sort of on related note but doll salt when he connection the second. About eighty a debunked story that was out there right wing media in the last couple days. It in a fringe character in Iranian politics. He claimed that president Obama's part of the Iranian nuclear deal granted citizenship to some 2500 Iranians not true. No evidence of this whatsoever but the president jumps on this. Making this case again it's about borders about says it's about Iran but it's also about borders and about their arguments over citizenship. Yeah I think in the end of the day you have to remember that this was a bread and butter issue the president during the campaigns mean every single rally and someone almost went to everything. The app on the witness were talking about here Elton John anymore but can't hum you know every single rally was built the wall he knows that this is the issue for his peace and. That's why am honestly think as we talked about a couple weeks ago when we were in the fight for that. Oh he really did not want to step into that he didn't want to step into daka. He knows that this is a very delicate line once he gets into this fight it's very hard to get out on skis the process. And he said it galvanizes his base whereas it doesn't galvanize democratic voters. Lights at the same level that it galvanizes his base so unless democratic voters get. Really invested in this which we've seen protests over the weekend that thousands of people coming across the country to protest lessons and with the signs keeping families together at Sutter. It won't bring them to the polls at least hasn't yet when you have this hash tag abolish ice. That something that makes even more likely for his voters to get behind had to go pills because it's not I go way am. Dangerous ground for Democrat and you wanna be for open borders is a vandal vandalism incidents perpetrated against the Republican Party up Nebraska but just yesterday that that this apologize hash tag. I'm you out guys wouldn't be Tuesday without Scott Pruitt headlines and when being here and Deborah have me do everyday we call on the embattled EPA administrator we've long since lost count of the stories out there he was confronted head and ultimately it is the bonnet are the trump administration official confronted. Angrily although it kind of in a measured way at this particular at the theater to attract the anti explain what please resign mr. Pruitt he seemed to control himself in terms of his. Response but now a new story about efforts John that this recruiting gazed into try to secure a job 200000 dollar a year job for his wife. Having official. Officials that work for him conducting more personal business. The magnitude I I'd never seen it like. I lost count after chick for land mattress in the trump hotel and we we have so many things that you're not always never did sign on the application process. But no way should use combed through all of the allegations here they're being leveled against him and things city's staff had him and we're doing on his back as. And we've if they didn't do lead to retribution. That he would take out on them I mean. He's really insane that he is actually still in his job I mean many people were on the president. I've just given up they've said they're convinced the president's number and anything about it I think we sort little bit a daylight about a month ago when president do that. Marathon. On Pebble Beach when he talked now it's he would not happy with what he was doing so. You know me EP possibly book for the moment remember his retirement the things that work for the president's base Scott Parikh is deregulating. Now ask the Donald Trump wanted when he was a candidate that's but he wants president. And I think producing before aren't openly argue Rick say at. It starts and ends with what Donald. So one I was looking at company ongoing investigation we do have a number I was thirteen ongoing and. Resignation doesn't even include the only guy on a fourteen. The local that it and as I mentioned is that you all know we're we're easing into the fourth of July the presidency as a pretty of his a couple of days though he's going to be in West Virginia tonight. An event for for for US troops malign a company that. A trip over to Walter Reed just today tomorrow he'll be at the White House and join the fireworks and festivities again with the troops wrapped himself in the flag. Pretty literally in the coming days. Yeah and then I mean he's back on the campaign trail again on Thursday I mean this is a president as we've talked about you know we never expected him to sit quietly for this summer especially going into the mid terms but. You know. I have been stunned by literally now or up to three to four campaign events a week he is out there on the weekends I think you're gonna see your point on the fall where were really going to be a multi stop days where he will just crisscross and remember. He likes that that is peak energy that he feeds off that is the affirmation those of the people that are out there are supporting him is based. Any time he considers a crowd of 101000 people waiting outside. He will do it. And Thursday a big one because he's though he gets a poet John tester that that bedevil them in the running deaths an affair with the weeks ago months whenever or get into all of that let's Robert tomorrow will be fun. I'm barbecued at the White House and fire Orix. In July the fourth everybody all right that does it for this edition an ABC news like for Johnson teaching answering a Marshal on reclined we'll be back here next time ratings in his life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.