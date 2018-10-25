Transcript for The Briefing Room: Suspicious packages sent to politicians, one-on-one with HHS sec.

Everybody welcome to the briefing room on this Thursday on Devin Dwyer in Washington White House correspondent terror pulmonary justice reporter checked I think is here with us full team coverage right now this ongoing. A bomb plot story gets continued to escalate in unfold today as law enforcement officials are now. Looking poring over treasure trove of forensic evidence from now we've just learned ten. Ten bombs attempted bonds' alleged suspicious packages are scenes images images of them there are 3 more this morning found one it. Actor Robert can euros home in New York to more address to vice president Joseph Biden former vice president Joseph Biden. Authorities as you just saw in New York wrapping up a briefing I want to bring in our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Who was tracking that briefing Pierre give us your headlines from what we just heard. From law enforcement officials in New York City on what what new developments there are an investigation. But we just heard from the Postal Service that they've not. Uncovered any new devices in the last eight hours a cells so that's obviously good news. The bad news is that they cannot guarantee that there is still not more devices. More suspicious taxes is somehow in the pipeline. They're looking at that possibility and also the possibility that more could still be. Manufactured so law enforcement officials from around the country and multiple cases on both coasts. And in Florida as well aren't running down leads that the key is that they have these vice devices intact. They are being sent to the FBI laboratory down in Quantico. And the painstaking work of dissecting these devices and looking at each component. And trying to figure out where they were purchase and and and and backtracking from there to try to figure out who were constructed these devices and then the other thing I think is critical today is that. The Postal Service in seeing how. The devices that moved through the mail where they originated from that's going to be key to solving this case. Ask you about something that caught my year in a press conference a number of officials referred to. You know this he's still unclear motive individuals. Involved here he do you have any indication yet. Whether this is a group of people a single person what's the working theory you're hearing from your sources. But right now they they don't know if it's one personal more than one person typically in these kinds of cases it involves one person. I'm but until they can I get those critical clues in wrap this up they won't know for certain. Law enforcement officials are again it's taking every precaution. In this investigation I think they were emphasizing today. If they're treating these as all as lied devices. Potentially do dangerous devices and you know working overtime. Trying to figure out exactly what we're dealing with here and again. Whoever did this is still at large and that's the ongoing and in major concern. All right senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas we know you're working your sources on that we'll have much more coming up on world news tonight. Our thanks for that reporting pier and inject out to you have been all of this as well with some interest and expertise today. That I've heard from you about what the investigators are chronicle are actually doing they can learn. A lot from just looking at a wire two. They have ten devices here in so they can learn a tremendous amount. From exploiting these devices looking at the components looking at where they were wait where where there. Purchase a that you they can run down pipe and timers and wire and figure out where were these bought and and then look at store video things like that. They can also look at the devices themselves and examine them for forensic evidence like DNA so if the person so much is sneezed on the device while you're making it. That might be critical evidence. Then there's take at least the devices have tape leaves things like fingerprints oftentimes I mean he's size excited to take up. Stamps also have adhesive. This the ceiling I'm the envelopes that if that their saliva on that Reddy and her DNA markings. Those can be critical piece of evidence infinite in campaign trying to run this down. And it and we see as we're seeing some of these images that the return address on the packages was from Debbie Wasserman Schultz and it. And former democratic congressman from Florida we know that authorities said if they don't think she actually sent the packages. But what are we learning about how they were delivered do we know whether they were by career did they go through the Postal Service. It appears at least some of them were of the postal system where they from Florida well. Authorities are still legal to cagey about the the actual point of origin if they determine that are not. But we we know that somewhere in the post system we don't for instance. Package to Maxine Waters one of those was found. In a postal facility in. Los Angeles. The two other packages provided postal facilities in Delaware among those in Maryland and wow right at a middle addressed it to Joseph Biden the mail on one was but still post a speedy senator. For congressional mail my house mother Maxine Waters package so clearly they've had interaction with the postal system and in other. Eric holder's package actually never made it to him it was very routed back to Debbie Wasserman Schultz and that's why there was some confusion about whether she. Actually had a pack attracted to her. And the White House terror is watching all of this is investigation intensifies. Some are nervously they're not sure. You know they don't know any more than investigators do who is behind this I'm certainly the president has been implicated in this and that all the targets. Our people who have been critical of him. NC he's seen he has toned down his rhetoric but the White House is sort of taking a very cautious line about how to respond to this. You're right you're hearing men being very careful about it although I heard some and you spend this morning. Distancing the president from the attack saying. You know if the president is responsible for this attack then that's the same thing as saying that Bernie Sanders was responsible for the attack back. For that the shooting at the congressional. Baseball game where school east was was congress that's cleese for the injured. But didn't the findings. From the investigation. Could be politically damaging for the president if it appears that this person was a die hard Magid sand thinking that he's doing it on behalf of the president. Someone who had attended the rally is or or when it's just I felt he was intoxicating the presidents that mission. Because he's these people that where I sent packages where are on the presidency and democratic atlas essentially. It's an attack and a lot of these is estimated to be careful because I don't know politics and you know who you heard. Which we should talk about that at the top that you know they don't want to be involved the politics of this. The Maryland to this well. It it is really critical that they think I'm this individual or individuals that are responsible on this and they put a stop to it but. Law enforcement it's a general matter just doesn't like to be in the middle of the political wrestling match these wanna stop the cross. But inevitably we will get background information on this individual and that makes points to a political leaning which it. Appearance or were everybody seems to be anxiously waiting for that have mine with the certainly with the campaign backdrop. Of all of this in the Homeland Security officials Jack not only dealing with this. Situation around the country but also look at the southern border we're been the president's been talking about it it's now become a top issue in the campaign. And some news today that the president. First of all he tweet it to the caravan which has been amassed their working its way up ten. Through Mexico. But his Defense Secretary Jim Mattis also signaling he's expected to sign now in order to send active duty military. Some up to 800 during a 2000 troops to the to the border. I want to bring in are pentagon reporter Louis Martinez for would've been more on that first. Louis. Break down this headline force active duty military going down there's already Tony 100 National Guard there. And that's right that in the president earlier this year sent down 2000 national Guardsmen to provide support to the DHS mission along the border. But today what the president I guess depending on going to be acting on as the president's request to send active duty troops you've heard in for last week or so talk him out. Stunned sending the military is opposed to the guard down to the border. Com and by what he means by the military he means active duty troops now we know that there is a slot goes all the way back to after the civil war. That US troops active duty troops cannot participate in law enforcement duties. And that is still going to be the case so what are these US act teachers did you. They're going to be providing directly testicle support. Technical support and transportation support. But you the CBP Customs and Border Protection. On they're not going to be interacting with any migrants across the border they're not going to be carrying out any law enforcement duties. I'm they are there strictly to provide direct support KC BP thereby like freeing them up when it things that we Tyler heard about that today. Is gathering my going to be building tents. Essentially housing for the Customs and Border Protection personnel. They may be sent to the border long term. So this is something a secretary Mattis is expected to sign as early as today. I'm you brought up that number 800 to a thousand. That's one possibility all depends on how much Mattis agrees to you so it could be even higher. OK we stand by let's go to the other side of the border south of the border now. Were Marcus Moore is in the heat he up on Mexico that's where the caravan of migrants several thousand now have continued to work their way. Toward the US border Marcus thanks so much for for joining us. Give us the lay of the land today how many migrants are you with and where are they headed. But then it's going to be with you this afternoon we are here and then the city senator he could hit upon which is a town of about 50000 people and we've really seen they a flurry of activity here since this migrant care man that we been following now for several days has not come to a stop here this is where. Most of the migrants from Central America will be spending the rest of the day. Their plan was to get to this city and up and rest here before they continue farther to the north. And what we have seen is how our community not only here and he he upon but also from across Mexico. Has come together to help. These these migrant right now this is that group of a nurse as well how to. And nuns that have been treating the migrants their feet we have seen. Some. Incredibly disturbing images of people with serious foot injuries or with a guy with. A badly blistered foot he was being a scene there. And that DeVon very quickly I want to show you what else we see here in the city center. Hub he hit upon just so many people hundreds upon hundreds of men women and children are here finding whatever shade they can. And because incredibly hot here. Mom we're talking about temperatures approaching ninety degrees and I can't tell you. How humid it is out here and these are the conditions that they have been enduring at they have been marching now thousands of people from Central America. Through Mexico through the state of Chiapas where we are this afternoon. Hoping. DeVon to make it too many of them hoping to make it two the United States but this is what we see right now this is where most of the members of that caravan. Are resting right now and waiting. Until they continue on in the morning. And Marcus and I you've been hearing from many of them that they are determined to get there to get to the US do you get the sense that any. The folks there have been hearing. The president's rhetoric on this are they aware of the threats to send the military in. On the president's tweets and the like that he won't allow them to come in quite some. Glad DeVon they have been hearing that but it hasn't deterred them on I mean just look just look around. Com and you see neither of the men women and children who were here despite the of the threats that they've heard from president Bob and the White House. They have heard these things but they're not worried about if they are still they still say that they need to can't get away from the violence and the corruption in their native countries. And also they're looking for for opportunities that they think that they can find but in the United States but DeVon interestingly. I talked to one man from a homeless but purport to look past. Don't know who brings some wanna wanna get in the way their operation here but there was one gentleman from mobile that's cool said that he really isn't trying to make it to the US he would prefer to stay here. In Mexico he feels like he has a future here in Mexico although he would like to make it. Farther north and I thought that was very interesting because the assumption is that most of the the thousands of people here want to get to the US and then DeVon you asked about the rhetoric. There was a group of young men from Hulu as who we met along the highway here just outside a PPQ upon. After the president has described many of you as as rapists and and and criminals. All they stopped me mid sentence and said no that is not the case we are merely looking for are for safety. And we are looking for opportunity and that is why Devin we see them along the streets and highways of this region. Trying to catch a ride north. All right our Marcus Moore down there and he upon Mexico with the migrant caravan as they work their way Marcus terrific reporting great to have you think he's so much. And guys earlier this is seems like a sort of is one of president trumps former advisors here as you've been hearing. Has called this a political gift to him he loves seeing these images. To sort of excite his base in what we've really seen in the past week a good effort fear mongering here. Right and you've heard all sorts of theories floated. He claims that attack and terrorists or originating from the Middle East for coming through the bore evidence of that and then admitted later there is no proof that. I am so you know he'd obviously trying to politically capitalize on a crisis on the border. Let's not forget that there are still 2000 National Guard down there from when he sent them over the summer. I'm ands. East needs. Military. Servicemen are coming down there. Just offering logistical support so it may seem like a grand movement in a strategic political move but it's not. Now I think this movie before alluded to it's it's putting a soldier. In a desk so that customs agent can go in the fifth. And let's put that to Louis before that your government in the Martinez at the Pentagon Louis we heard earlier in the week from our team at the border in California. That officials there were worried about having too many cooks in the kitchen too many people. Bob who are used to do providing border security too many troops and logistical support folks if you will. Is there a sense here that this actually could be helpful to have active duty troops there now practically speaking. You know one of the things I was listening to tack talk about their is that. And to Jack going product that but he terrorist members being filling out desk so that that he BP can live move forward. I wanted to things that effort now from several officials today. Is that this is designed to be a visible effort. I'm designed so that this is they want to be seen helping CBP. They how do you help them logistically what you can move those trucks you can see it. Let's misstating might move personnel. Closer to the border. And I think there might be some significance in in Howell the would ministry she's portraying this. That they want those tracks to be seen as US military trucks that are transporting. Additional personnel to the border anyone in v.s showing off that. They are US military personnel construction teams that are building these tense areas for CBP personnel so I think that that's one slight difference this time around. And I think there's also the language right I think. When the president over the last week or so when he's been talking about guard personnel. Being there since April he hasn't been tallying their effectiveness. But I think he's always glad he's rally he always talks about proponent how big proponent used for the US military. By sending active duty troops there he might be cunning to create the perception. I'm that the active duty troops are doing more than one big archer I've already been doing when in fact in May be just more of the same but in a more. Visible fashion and an invited to set a little personal look to a market is talking earlier. You know I. And a kind of struck by the fact of how Honduras is getting such play here you know my I am under in my family is on aaron's. And when I was drying out nobody knew where this country lies on the went out here in the United States and now I'm just fascinated that everybody can practice about this country. And relate off their tongue. It's really a fascinating and easy to see how this small country in Central America Hank has become a flash point. For what's going on in this mid term election. And a reminder that so many of our communities our country are in this ABC news all interwoven with find immigrants and immigrant histories. And I think this sometimes that gets lost in the debate and we thank you very much for that poignant note appreciate that and your reporting. You guys this doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon. A different president terror not only talking murder immigration but he starting to seize health care. As a hot topic. He had a big announcement today at the Health and Human Services Department about drug prices something that he's tried to seize on his Democrats have been going on offense and is in the campaign. That's because and Republicans aren't calling while on health care that is something that my sources from internal polls in the White House and external polls show. That the Democrats just hold better on health care our poll show that is also president come in. You know a last minute move it obviously trying to make an appeal to voters that might be on offense showing that he's taking some decisive action. And that decisive action today was a trip to HHS where he announced that the department is now introducing a new regulation which. Will require that drugs administered by doctors at doctors' offices since that cancer medicines. Now be had their prices paid to what is paid overseas by inner foreign countries. Right now the United States pays almost double what many foreign countries play for those same drugs to the president introducing an announcing a new regulation. And we asked health and human services secretary Alex is our just how it's gonna work and what it means for you people. We demand to get the benefit. Of the discounts that pharma companies are voluntarily giving. To economically comparable countries. Within our Medicare program for these infusion drugs that are some of the highest cost drugs in America. For patients and Medicare this'll save seventeen billion dollars over five years and patients' will save. The re point four billion dollars out of pocket over five years from these changes. And how soon do you expect this to take a fact and does it only apply to people who are on Medicare.

