The Briefing Room: Top White House lawyer leaving administration

More
White House counsel Don McGahn expected to leave after SCOTUS vote, Trump says.
17:45 | 08/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Briefing Room: Top White House lawyer leaving administration

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57487232,"title":"The Briefing Room: Top White House lawyer leaving administration ","duration":"17:45","description":"White House counsel Don McGahn expected to leave after SCOTUS vote, Trump says.","url":"/Politics/video/briefing-room-top-white-house-lawyer-leaving-administration-57487232","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.