Transcript for The Briefing Room: Trump announces new trade deal with Mexico

And. We'll remember her mind Devin Dwyer ABC news Washington good money to you very busy Monday today remembering. Senator John McCain of course but also the president. Making it one of the news today I'm joined by Kathryn folders are White House is a recline political director a lot of politics talk about as well primary date coming up tomorrow. But why kick it off with a little bit trade news out of the White House this morning we know the president had been negotiating. New trade deal with Mexico and Canada him out Catherine you said. He's ready to do away with NAFTA in just do it do you. Ready to do women after the name has bad connotation is that he says and this is on the United States. Mexico trade agreement now of course. A letter has to go to congress which they say they will sell in congress don't have signed grant exactly still these to be ironed out in a letter to congress which is I'm supposed to go to congress. On Friday and then of course the ninety day clock starts it is still needs congressional approval but the White House is trying to do all of this before the new Mexican president is sworn in which. His December 1 down a bit of a time crunch airport Rick the president who came in promising big sweeping trade deals he was gonna. Up and he got out of TPP was an up and NAFTA. Do big deals. But all these countries is in actually yet to sign any new trade deal were revised deal and so today's sort of some movement there coming up an election season but also. An attempt to change subject. Yeah he's a lot more pared down tree deals and to erect new barriers and to actually build a new deal and that's where this becomes significant also seems clearly aimed at cabinet try to get them to the table very explicit we'll have the US president and asking president will saying let's get it to the table so far from a done deal because you don't have the Canadians involved in. And obviously there domestic pressures around in India its own election season in Mexico but it does seem like the president want to talk about some difference. The Mexican president wanted to do a tequila told. They're promising yet still you with a bigger. And I'm going to break but we'll maybe hold those all of those tequila and he gets done so order come on after of course. The big news though today's John McCain in this town everyone's talking about McCain's legacy and also the president's response to John McCain. I the president out in the public eye today a good bit and our John Carl was in the Oval Office let's take a listen to the president's response to John's questions about. Anderson president and all platonic me. Any thoughts on John McCain John Wright flap. Analyst living thanks everybody goes blank Mr. President any runs a legacy of John. Cleveland's. A. Thank you very much Mr. President. Mr. President the American. EJ is that due to lower the flags to half staff. Any reaction to The American Legion way. Any any actions that America isn't asking you put a proclamation about John McCain. What what would you say about John. Let's bring in Jon Karl now John you were in the room there with the president. 34 times today he was asked by our count eleven times. You know no surprise that the president. Isn't a big fan John McCain but were you surprised that he didn't say anything today and McCain. Well let me back up a little bit DeVon II came into the White House little after 6 o'clock this morning and and you would double take I was surprised to look up flag above the White House in the C there was no longer flying. At half staff the flag over the the Eisenhower Executive Office Building also no longer act at half staff and I. I I was just I was process mean there was a mistake maybe something it happened. But that was my first indication that this White House that want to do anything. Two explicitly honor the legacy of John McCain the flags have been lowered immediately after his death. But they were right back up you know about when he for 25 hours later. So wing. I went to the first one of those. Of those pool sprays in the Oval Office I was standing. I mean. Six feet maybe from the president. And you know why he always weight of protocol the White House you don't you don't ask your questions until the president is dawn with whatever he is doing. It's you know come on your way out and I. I have had you know he keeps it alone me when I came in the Oval Office I didn't ask my question and it waited for everything to be done I assumed fully that he would say. Something. Maybe something for the family of the McCain family as he did it is tweet over the weekend. But I think it was it's quite telling that not only did he say nothing but that I had. The opportunity today to be in the Oval Office with him on two different occasions and to be in the cabinet room. Room with him on on a third occasion. And very clearly asking him if there was anything at all that he would say about this. You know American hero is just died and it was very clear that it. The president simply did not want to say anything now maybe to evidences. You know in keeping with the old adage if you have nothing nice to say don't call. Her hand perhaps I just construct guys by. That the president's isolation on this one so many people around him telling and Conway counselor to the president. Was out thinking McCain for his service minutes after he passed the first lady of course is weight and even some of these conservative outlets bright part Drudge Report they are all. Wayne in the McCain's legacy but Rick the president only put out that tweet that looked like it had been scripted by may offer sympathies and that it illegally history. Here is not surprised that these two men clashed publicly the president for I think. Any more fire McCain's way to McCain ever fired back McCain was a pretty harsh critic of the president he was mocking his reason is couple weeks ago that the hospital where he went thumbs down on obamacare. So we know the personal history there but. What's remarkable about this moment in fitting with the McCain legacy is its only people put aside those personal differences to say celebrate the true American hero. President trump has not gone and he speaks very loudly by not speaking. And speaks as well by that flag that still flying very high over the White House and let's talk about the flight Catherine you were covering us this morning as well. By protocol by the letter of the law. A member of congress him who dies. Is doomed the honor of the flag lowered to half staff for a date. The day he dies so certainly the president and adhered to that the common practice as you know. It recently recent days recent months. That presidents usually go for it. Exactly and John Perez questioned the president saying nordic twice but he definitely. Breaks with precedent it usually means lowered. Until the Barrow of course governors across the country also. Coming out Barbara Bush and Barbara Bush program expanded. Exactly an image is I think we put up on the screen second or just striking you can even right there you see that flag is up. A full staff and then around the monument at half staff so there haven't been any changes on the -- despite don's questions the president. That's what John went. The things that we saw today as well out in Arizona was another extraordinary. Final moment from John McCain. In his own words Rick Davis who you know his former campaign manager read from a podium in Arizona. A letter that McCain wanted delivered the day after he had died let's take a little Berlin listen delivered of that. I lived and died a proud American. We are citizens of the world's. Greatest republic. A nation of ideals not blood and soil we argue and compete and sometimes even vilify each other in our raucous public debates. New news. But we have always had so much more in common with each other then in disagreement. If only we remember that and give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country. We will get through these challenging times we will come through them stronger than before we always do. Such an incredible mess since John and many people observing that it seemed to be yet a final review. Of president trump in many ways. Yes put in a McCain weigh in an optimistic way in a way that reflected. A belief in America it was it a theme he hits in his in his final memoir. His final book he wrote Mark Salter. Came out just a few months ago. McCain is very reflective in the opening chapters including chapter the book. About his about his own time and in is keen awareness. That he didn't have many days left. And you know that you that this is somebody who loves a fight he writes in the book it. His enjoyment of a fight if any fight. Was in adversely proportional to his chances of winning he loved tough fights he looked lost causes. And he did he did make many enemies along the way but what is. Striking is that it so many of those we clashed wit and hugely. Really. Really had tough battles I mean people and Mitch McConnell and you know some men many of his senate colleagues involved parties. Have put that aside recognizing. Human McCain's. A central role as. In American hero is somebody who even when you disagreed with them. Knew that what he was trying to do in McCain's words was to dedicate himself his life. To a cause greater than himself that's what he wanted to all of us to do. Us weather was very powerful statement that hit those themes. Again not directly directly hitting president trial but but there's obviously a message that. You before that's ago John spent so much time over the years at McCain some great photos have come out. If you two on the bus together on the campaign trail together. You know such great stories we've heard you share them here in the bureau but to tell tell us against. In a wait wait your observation is that McCain behind the scenes. I think. People always wonder what's order these people like when the cameras are off. And when what was your take away from that. The thing I think maybe didn't always come through in front of the cameras are pleaded behind the scenes just that we can be funny John McCain was really. You know you you could be the the bottom is jokes believe him he hit it. He could really. You know it literally come at you but but he was just he was history a true joy to be around almost all the time. Well to one. One story and it hit that's on the straight talk express of that that amazing flip phone and I somehow lost one way but what you know. You don't I was on the Boston all the time solely there I am probably talking I was with CNN at the time was probably calling him a story had a dual while he was any tactics like actively. Deputy privacy. He was always on the record I was always on the we are on the record. But but he after losing the South Carolina primary. Went to Michigan in this in 2000 gave the most incredible speech that I heard him here. Ever. Telling a story that he writes in his book for our fathers my father's. Up about about it fellow prisoner of war in Vietnam. Who had cobbled together with bits of string claw. In the prison camp I'm an American flag and finished the flag and they. And they did the pledge of allegiance to this to this month that this you know that this this kind of makeshift black. And the prison guards saw what they were doing. They took the flag and they ripped it off. Andy beats. The McCain's fellow POW. Viewed him savagely. Kicked him in the face kicked him you know it's just it's savage savagely beat him. In the courts laughed and me can we McCain tells the story he never. It never told this. Again his book but I'd never give it and it and he pulled a speech anyway. On the whole the whole auditorium is justice Viles tells the story about how. And Kate's fellow POW. Starts crawling around you can barely see through the blood in his eyes. He cobbled together that it's of the flag and he remake starts the process re making it. And an amazing story afterwards I got on the boss with him it was it was late and there's the fuel loss on the boss. And the issue of the confederate flag came which which he had. Later Kate can't keep him if you pander down in South Carolina he is an issue whether that are life flyover State Capitol and McCain. Had said even though he did not believe this he said that it. It's part heritage should be there. He came to regret that deeply that are lost in South Carolina anyway he told us for the first time. There the gates that he regretted. Pandering on that issue and that he was gonna meet right you're gonna make it right before the end you know by the into the campaign wouldn't lose. He was gonna correct the record on that. But here's that that. The funny part about McCain is that these are two views are very weighty issues this. Story about you know savage torturers and cruelty in the Hanoi. Hilton in Vietnam. And this incredibly weighty issue of what to do with the confederate flag flying over the State Capitol in South Carolina. And I asked McCain if we had this discussion with the reflects so. As senator have to ask you what that story what he never told that. Haven't heard you talk more. And he without missing a beat he said to me well know it when we get in South Carolina but the other it was the confederate flag it was but they're so it was if you. It's what I mean is that this you know. He was because very serious he took on big causes. Epic fights. But he. You use words he was somebody he loved it. Relished it while the battles and and I am referring John and its attempt that he was never afraid to of the state. Now he's in that's over in this yet I'm I I think he I think key. He loved. He loved his life he loved those battles we knew he was an imperfect human my friend Peter Baker that the greatest story. Oh. Of Obama and him and 43. Said that. McCain wasn't remarkable American politics because he was perfect but made remarkable that he knew what. Thank you so much for sharing that that amazing story Jon and for all your reporting we know you'll be on the story or we gets McCain is remembered. But there is on Capitol Hill now with the Naval Academy. And just before we let you go just some breaking news happening just right now while were. In the briefing room here at the White House flag is again the lowered to half staff. Perhaps a sign Rick that the the influence of the VFW has again for the second time in just as many weeks. Showed itself on this White House. We see veterans groups come out to say that this would be an appropriate way to honor Senator McCain in it's it's the cost them. When statesmen. People that have widespread respect. Oh passed away ten to have this honor bestowed upon them and clearly this Senator McCain may any objective standard would meet that standard. It's just that this White House was not on the ball on it. Franklin and as of images this morning I thought to stay I thought is that someone didn't get the message to a for the flag raiser is didn't get the medal. This was more than that for to take all day today for the statistical back to its appropriate place at half staff. And we never see this White House backed down and the VFW as you know. Also getting the president to reverse course on that very expensive military parade. Which is being canceled for November just a few weeks ago. Really something. Our thanks to John call for his reporting and you can follow all of our coverage of the McCain I'm memorials this week Karen ABC news live what extensive coverage beginning Wednesday in Arizona. Up through Saturday when there's going to be a national memorial service here Washington so there will be many more. Recollections in conversations to be had about McCain including today in the senate. Rick senate majority leader's going to. Kick off this process to renamed the senate building for McCain and you immense. This is what happened Richard Russell. The creek. San other democratic senator segregationist senator has this on are now the mean old senate office believe imagine this can be renamed. In my quick Mike with McCain's story guys' fest ordered law that everybody here's got a passport from were not pleasant a few years ago I I was booked for cable head. And I cited in my in four year old son along with me for the first time little nervous about about it but I told my pre coloring book in the hot chocolate. And I get there to the green room. And the only person in there is done no staff no nothing dirty run for president twice he was this you know huge political influence just stand there by himself. And I introduced into my son Jack and he immediately be the joking me with his all the time I'm I'm really glad you got your mother did. And I had to go Mike it was before John McCain's so for about twenty minutes in the green room my son Jack colored with John McCain. And when it came back they had. Color the whole thing I think it was I think it was a Pokemon book that came with Margaret Ingraham crayons and god and they were both drinking hot chocolate and and I just eucharist the lack of pretension around. That he was just a guy with a kid in the you know hanging out for for a little while was just in the apartment that was so much about him that he wasn't percent of their it was a presidential candidate was in this political views as. A guy hanging out with yet. Fantastic story we know he'll be missed he will certainly be missed in this town certainly missed an Arizona as well. Shift gears just a little bits talk about the politics of McCain's death there's. A big seat to fill which we will learn about after these memorial services are over meanwhile there is a big primary. In Arizona for any other US senate seat. Vacated by Jeff flake coming up this year a bunch of primaries are tomorrow night Rick give us the rundown we have three states voting tomorrow. Yup Florida and and in Arizona in addition to some run offs in Oklahoma and look we're talking a lot about the McCain legacy. It's really hard to find the McCain legacy in all honesty in these Republican primaries including in John McCain's home state of Arizona all three Republican candidates are trying to be the trumpet. None of them want the McCain legacy in fact one of the candidates at over the weekend that she thought that this that the McCain sickness itself was a plot to try to hurt her campaign. And it's at a set the public event that the last thing we need is another senator like John McCain so it's of really strange note in the midst of all of this. Including a Florida where John McCain has his candidate arts oriented. At present drought has its candidates almost certainly. To prevail you're not seen anyone at this moment at least in this odd week that were living in. I'll take that mantle of John McCain and say they're Gannett they're gonna bring it forward and in terms of bringing leadership of the senate so it's a reminder of what is lost this week in the voting that we're gonna see tomorrow. Also being hot button issues friendly immigration and border security gun control in the wake of and what happened in Jacksonville over the weekend as well. Yeah he's these are being diverse states Arizona and Florida at full of them went for president trumpet Peter that coalition both of them have. A large immigrant populations up for securities are very real issue particularly in Arizona. It is fascinating to see it play out this microcosm gun control another thing you know option that the news and Jacksonville Florida. From the stand your ground shooting with trade on Morton all the way through Parkland and on the pulse nightclub has really been beset by this you seen these issues play out we're going to be covering it. A tomorrow night starting 9 PM Tommy Ellis creating your right. Here at ABC news lie about your ABC news app on your phone on your iPad on apple TV roku. All the digital places we will be here Rick and company will be here of course a full coverage of abcnews.com and all the ABC news programs. Kicking off tomorrow night will be a big one. But we want to leave you today with are for John McCain in his own words we're collecting just about a year ago an October 27 team. But what hit his life has met here martian. I've had the good fortune to spend sixty years' service to this wondrous land. It's not been perfect service to be sure. And they were probably times when the country might have benefited little less might help. But I've tried to deserve the privilege is best I can. And I've been repaid a thousand times over. With the adventures with good company the satisfaction. Of serving something more important than myself. Of being a bit players. In the extraordinary story. Of America. And I am so grateful. And we are grateful to Senator John McCain as well thank you for watching us here at a briefing room. Will be back tomorrow. On ABC news live until then reclined captain folders and haven't wire we'll see you next.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.