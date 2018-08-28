Transcript for The Briefing Room: Trump finally speaks about McCain

And welcome to prepare mind Devin Dwyer ABC news in Washington Catherine folders or White House producer in great to have our White House correspondent terror on there with us today. Lots of talk about today from the White House the Capitol Hill and to politics in Florida and Arizona big primary day. We'll get to all that very shortly Buckeyes won kick this off with a pretty remarkable reversal. By president from pretty unusual. And this controversy over honoring John McCain the president has that deep seeded. Dislike and frustration with the former Arizona senator. By caving to immense pressure from veterans groups overnight. Re lowering the flag and putting out quite a statement. Before Rio all weigh in let's take a listen to what the president said late last night at a dinner at the White House. Are hard. And prayers. Are going to the family Senator John McCain going to be a lot of activity over the next number of days and and we very much appreciate everything that Senator McCain has done for our country so. So even in his statement. That finally came out days later after McCain's he said despite our differences and then goes into the crease and you could tell. From the people that I spoke in the night of its tweet that he actually even struggle to put out the tweet sending condolences to family to let alone putting out a statement was going to be. A hard move for president trochmann in. McCain did say before he died that he didn't want trump at his funeral and that was something that White House officials hope we really stuck the president trumpet really bothered and so to see all of this coverage of John McCain being eulogize. And treated like a hero is something that I know it doesn't want and what why did he reverse. Courses is this is a president that never backs down we know he feels strongly about this and yet overnight he really major shift and I think watching that video of Jon Karl yesterday in the Oval Office ask him what eleven times and finally said why won't you say anything on John McCain I think. A lot of that coupled with as you mentioned the veterans groups and pressure is the second time he appears to have caved to veterans groups and I don't think it's quite a contrast you saw a balk at trump even yesterday and empowerment. Event praising McCain as a heroes and any style. Haven't heard from. And of course the flag now are at half staff through. John McCain's burial on Saturday at Annapolis. So for now I think. Like eight is passed us this town focusing. Pretty squarely on John McCain's legacy today in the senate. But want to get the take of Terry Moran or is senior correspondent out in Arizona he. Has been tracking the fallout from McCain's death Terry great to have you with us give us a sense of how this flag controversy is playing out their inner zone. Well look John McCain is one of the great Arizona's it was his adopted home state that he came to love. And they came to it to love it certainly politically what he wasn't ox supremely popular he had a tough race in 2016 but they did elect them six times. And on his passing I think. This substantial majority of arizonans. Feel respect. And lost. I think that that the fair minded ones also understand that he and president trump. We're bitter political enemy as you mentioned John McCain said I don't want that guy at my funeral. I was this went both ways and you'd hope that that perhaps you know one of them could rise above it but we've had things like this before in the past when. When president stated didn't like of the people I think that these are two guys who in a fight. Just weren't gonna yield and and it wasn't until the very end that that that president drop I think it was the veterans groups wraps when they think. Persuaded him that his own base a substantial number of them felt look let's let bygones be bygones of the president. In a lower the flags. I don't think it's that big of a deal here frankly I think people are focused as he sat on McCain's legacy. And on them saying goodbye to it to one of their their great. They're great leaders that this state has had. And we know Terry a lot of those memorials kick off officially tomorrow want to get to that in a second but. Politics are already taking over some of the conversation as well Arizona's you know. They're talking now about who could replace John McCain governor Doug Doocy has a chance after the funeral services to nominate. Someone to feel McCain C to twenty Tony what what are you hearing out there about some of the early buzz. About who could be his replacement. Was Cindy McCain has been mentioned she's a philanthropist. And and a woman of significant stature and her own right and was a partner to John McCain in this presidential runs and and other things however you product to moderate. This is a Republican Party that no longer is the John McCain Republican Party in Arizona it's that Donald Trump party. And governor do see is running for reelection himself he's gonna need those trump voters. Come fall. And he's got to be got pretty tough race on its hands and so it is expected that he's gonna look for someone. More conservative perhaps it will one of the former congressman who's. Who was after perhaps even former senator Jon Kyl is a kind of elder statesman. So he we'll have to thread that needle. Finding someone who conserved for a couple of years. Not alienate the truck based here and at the same time the you know fill the seat and in a way that he sees fit. Cindy McCain is one name but as this that Jon Kyl John Shattuck a former congressman. Congressman and others are being mentioned it's a tough choice for a governor does he helped make it probably next week. And of course we don't know whether John McCain himself left any sort of a message to the governor or through his family about who he'd like to see there are so be fascinating to see that play out Terry. And before we move out of the next topic wanted to get. Your sense of what's happening tomorrow on the ground we know your good to be covering that that the memorial activities which you kick off tomorrow morning with the church service. An actor at tomorrow is Arizona's fair while the beginning of Arizona's farewell. He will lie in state in the rotunda of the State Capitol here they've been stripping that up it's got to copper dome they shine that they've painted it. And a lot of people actually have come by. Even before he is that he is there. Just to lay flowers on the capitol grounds to express their emotion I think it's going to be an emotional day and you'll see a lot of Arizona V at this hundred degree heat. Pop file by his his casket to say farewell and it's Thursday. That there will be the Arizona funeral services. A service to commemorate and celebrate his legacy that's where Joseph Biden among others. Will speak and then on to Washington. So the next two days will be Arizona's chance to say goodbye to one of its favorite adopted son. And we look forward to your reporting in from there I'm two Wednesday and Thursday Terry thinks so much standby. For seconds meanwhile the president. After moving past this flight gate controversy guys it has negative Google search results on his mind this morning. Very early tweet from the president 5:30 this morning and I think tweeting about Google lets put it up on the screen. Are complaining this morning about weighted this search results for trump news he says those are only from the fake news media. There's a certain bias in the algorithm he alleges and rule. And terror he's asking the White House to look into this is a could be illegal rank what Google is still. This morning his economic advisor at Larry Kudlow said that they were gonna launch an investigation says. Backed up by their standards we'll see how far back as is funny New York Times reporter Maggie human mistreating. He was probably either printed this out we're shown by some else it's doesn't use a computer and in fact when my sources is that in fact. He's often present in things on I had any public a flat one I was pretty amusing. A sick PG media's conservative outlet had written about this but had to make its way to on the Catherine that the company firing back very quickly. With the republic of the president writes a company saying that there's no new. Political. Decisions that are involved in their out Cora comes in their search Everett algorithms but this also came. Last night from Lou Dobbs on Fox News Hugh. Brought up this particular study arms you can imagine that the president was probably getting a lot of that from their two who knows. But is also the first time pennies and fired off by an I'm Silicon Valley companies is product planner face but in his Oval Office or just moments ago. He said the same things I don't think we have that sound let's take. Within the president on Google just moments ago. I think what Google and what others are doing if you look at what's going on a Twitter if you look at what's going on FaceBook. I've had better be careful because here you can't do that people can't do that we have some things we have literally thousands and thousands of complaints coming in. And you just can't do that so I think that Google and Twitter and FaceBook. They're really treading on very very troubled territory. President really has these tech companies in his sights and they'll congress does to their back after the Labor Day recess and guys we've been. Following and other stars of the Russian or hacking story for a long time but those executive school FaceBook apple others expected on capitol hone just a couple of weeks I want to watch. There meanwhile us and news in the foreign policy front and North Korea today as well with a rare briefing by the Defense Secretary Jim Mattis only its third briefing today we also heard from the UN ambassador. Want to bring in our pentagon reporter we Martinez talk a little bit about some of the headlines and of that Louis. Some really fascinating stuff from Mattis who he had hold such a central place in. The administration on these foreign policy topic Syria Afghanistan. North Korea. Tell us what you heard today specifically with respect to some of those military exercises the US doubts over in the Koreas. That's right down in the big take away from this briefing today was about North Korea because at one point you got the Defense Secretary saying that. There have been no further suspensions plan for these military exercises with South Korea. Someone needs to listen to the nines face it sounds like that's the real news. But canyon gold deeper into the news conference and he's asked about a specifically and he says well we've not made a decision yet on whether these large exercise is taking place next year. Well in fact take place or not. And then once you figure out what he said. What that clarification and you realize that. The only thing that's really happening here is that Mattis is reinforcing. Or echoing what was said. Back in June when this exercise that was supposed to take place right now in August was suspended. He's he had 98 the news back then wise there's been a suspension of the exercise but no future decisions have been made but what we're really the take away here is that. By making these comments today what matters is actually doing in these putting forth the notion that. That this idea of suspending. Then the exercises is not open ended he called it a good faith measure that was offered up as a result and that's where we are right now. Let's take a listen Louis to the Defense Secretary in its own words service. As you know we took this step to suspend served for the largest exercises. As a good faith measure. Coming out of the Singapore summit. We have no plan to fist time. To suspend Eddie more exercise jurors. We will work very closely as I shared with the secretary of state. And what he needs done we will certainly due to reinforce his effort but at this time. There is no discussion about further suspensions. So some posturing from the military perhaps these are back on the table you UN a master Nikki Haley today saying perhaps the north Koreans have changed their mind. Louis it certainly looks like some of the tea leaves here are that these talks are going very well. Holiday can't lays the one last week right when president pretty much called off the. Sectors they Pompeo trip to Korea citing lack of progress. Towards that end I'm but I think we heard from out of the lot today. Let's see where the negotiations go before we make any decisions on the military front and that's really what the missing on line at this is a diplomatic track. He and that we hear it depending on and that support this but again it's interest in hero it Madison today because. It's gets generated a lot of confusion and in fact even amongst the Pentagon's. Owned news service they put up the story that said Mattis taking hard line are resuming military exercises and it had to pull that story now because. They needed to clarify an errant. Currently in Martinez at the Pentagon thanks so much Lee for your reporting and Terry you were just over North Korea. Not too long ago with the secretary of state it sounds like here with the with this we mentioned the cancellation of the strip and they saw the writing on the wall that that the north Koreans aren't yet ready to release shift on this issue. Exactly and to have the secretary of state travel halfway across the world again to knock at the deliverable which they really want does that documentation while their weapons and facilities. If he believes again without anything I mean that could turn into a political disaster for an I mean they Marty admitted. That they aren't at the plate that they thought that they brat and that they are not getting that technical operation from North Korea. By actor Pompeo to go to and to perhaps not seeking young the other thing about the north greens as being no guarantees. It would be another embarrassment for secretary of state and it makes sense that after their meeting they decided to step away from. That does seem like those talks are on the rocks fortune worth watching very closely in the days ahead meanwhile. On a different front today the president getting some news. On a crisis of a different kind it happened just about a year ago hurricane Maria striking by the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico with that devastation. There and today Catherine we got abusive an official government sponsored revised estimate of just how. How how how much loss of life there was because of this crisis the official estimate that with 64 right after it happened but today they came out with a need my dad and news just popping into our inbox for now is that governor of Puerto Rican has announced that he would issue an executive order to declare the island's at all following Maria as 2975. And has mentioned its holiday. The death toll was sixty fourths of that news coming. After this study but it but this definitely also raises questions about. A president Trump's previous comments on this he gave his administration I'm here is asked him to rate the administration's response to this one to ten. He said he would give it to ten and of course it's an adept was lower at the time so I definitely raises. Some questions that are with put this in some context for folks at home too that the number 122975. Lives lost because of hurricane Maria. Far exceeds the number dead from Hurricane Katrina in 2005 it was 18100 people. So this is a very significant. Disaster natural disaster loss of human life and the president had as you say previously sort of forced. Not in as you mentioned compared it to Katrina he said he you know it was tremendous there are hundreds and hundreds of people who died. Sixteen people verses thousands that's when he said out the time piling. Pardon another question for the White House they didn't hold a briefing today we hope they will tomorrow and take some of our questions. Meanwhile high on this busy Tuesday it is a primary day were seventy days out from the mid term elections they're calling its spring training primary date has voters. And he had baseball springs training states Arizona Florida going to the polls today let's go back to Terry Moran who's out there and Arizona Terry. You're watching one of the premier races of the night tonight the Arizona senate primary on the Republican side it is a hot one. In more ways than one with sheriff Joseph Kelley ward Martha mix Sally. What's your prediction tonight Terry. Well I I don't make predictions give them all we can. I don't like that but it barely looks like Martha makes Alley. Is in the drivers seat which probably means that just jinx their. But she as she as a strongly opposed to term congresswoman. From southern Arizona former fighter pilot air force colonel she's got a sterling resume she she presents herself very. With that hand or the frankness. That kind of flinty edged nature sometimes that I think arizonans like but. She's favored by the Washington establishment and so she's had a challenge here Joseph Arpaio. And adding more stairs they from. From Kelly wore to state legislature and then and that and that doctor here. In Phoenix and that is. She was running she ran against John McCain in his last in this last primary gets around. That's add Martha makes Alley has has pulled ahead in most polls. And what this race has said is that this really is but from Republicans say that's almost all states are now the Republican party's front party. So that all three of these candidates. Got as close as they could to president dropped they want no daylight no distance for Republican voters. Between them and president trump. Democrats think that gives them an opening their candidate actors in cinema is a very strong candidate as well and they are hoping. That that Republicans will run to part of the right for rapidly changing states this is them opening act. But November between. A guest Martha Mexicali and piston cinema it's going to be a barbers to be really good race. Yet trump as them on full display Terry and Florida two of the Republican gubernatorial primary Rhonda Santa thus far had. Congressman endorsed by president drop another race for watching tonight. But before we let you go. You know you're your student of politics and and a wise I in this country age you give us your sense of where McCain isn't is we're talking about trauma system. But so much conversation out there as well as a Jew who was gonna carry forth the mantle of John McCain in this political season. That's a great question and and I got to say Lindsey Graham said it best. He did you know over the maybe we all live with a little bit to John McCain in this and that's how McCain is and lives because it. It in my judgment McCain caps get captured and lived. And proclaimed in word and he. The main current of American politics which is a pragmatic optimism he always looked forward we can solve it we can do it. And our current darker and more divisive political climate I don't think it's sustainable. Who carries that Ford we'll see but I think every single person in this country it's our birthright it's our heritage. You kind of look inside after you fight on Twitter or whatever and you find. That same thing that McCain lived his life by I I think this this is just passing gives everybody a moment to reflect on that. As Lindsey Graham suggested software does McCain isn't go. I think it'll resurface. I don't know how but I think if he captured that main current of American politics that it really is still there. Terry Moran force in Arizona so wealth that is always Terry thank you so much and we know you're leading the charge tonight. On our life primary coverage ABC news. A live coverage here on ABC news live in the ABC news app abcnews.com. And on. All of these streaming devices you may own we will be up at 9 PM eastern time with updates there after reports from Terry wells have a team in Florida tonight. And of course our live coverage of the McCain memorials kicks off tomorrow in Arizona and continued through the rest of the week right here at ABC news five. For Catherine fall there's terror pulmonary on Devin Dwyer Washington export. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.