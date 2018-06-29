Transcript for The Briefing Room: Trump mulls Supreme Court pick ahead of weekend trip

Yeah. Hi there welcome ABC news live on ABC news political director Rick Klein joined here in Washington drew my Catherine folders and we've got Jordan Phelps. I queued up at the White House Andy a somber and to a very busy news week with these shooting yesterday in Annapolis capital gazette. A newspapers he tells continue to come in about that shooting we heard for the first time. Just this afternoon from president trump. Talking about the tragic events in an op Los Angeles. I'd like to address the horrific shooting that took place yesterday and it. Capital gazette newsroom. In Annapolis. Mound this attack shocked the conscious of our nation and filled. Our hearts with the grief. Journalists like all Americans. Should be free from the fear of being violently attacked. While doing their job. To the families. Of the victims there are no words to express our sorrow for your loss. Horrible horrible event horrible thing happened. When you're suffering we pledge. Our internal support the suffering is so great. I've seen some of the people. So great. My government will not rest until we have done everything in our power to reduce violent crime. And to protect. Innocent life. President trump weighing in today didn't say anything yesterday about the shooting but you don't hear often from him a defense of journalists during the Vietnam. You know you've done in insulating and via tweet yesterday this was the first time we heard from him on camera. And not usually a defensive journalists but today. Obviously saying that his administration was going to do everything in their power to stop violence obviously it's going to bring up. This gun control a conversation and in legislation again. In the White House and questions from reporters to the president may well say that. During his presidency he's had to address these mass shootings five times so far. From the White House this was a different event but again and mentioned that of the top of the sentiment. And Jordan felt joining us over the White House and you were there for that event we we know that the president has not declared that journalists are enemy of the people. In the past he has at times encouraged or the CB jokingly according to him. Encouraged. Episodes outbursts against journalists at indeed in some of his rallies. It a much more somber tone from the president today I think rightfully. Average he did just the right town honest today and the second night hurt him. I say that when it came tonight from he was oddest times on the campaign trail when we as the media work back there in pain and his supporters were chanting S down and the president was sort of encouraging that the hate hearing it wasn't that point obviously. A condemning violence against suspect he certainly has added to this kind of heated rhetoric and between his supporters and me at. Abbott the president they're hitting. And very strong town trying alliance saying that I his administration isn't going to stand for violence against anybody. I sedate bang hitting that's just as any administration shied. I think that's I think that's about right and and and Catherine of the other be headline. Well among the big headlines of the week that the vacancy on the Supreme Court. I have Democrats as a recovering if strategy already hearing this the only thing as much as highlighting different aspects of off the record. What are we picking up from the White House I'm things in terms of the process this list is already narrowed from the 25. It's learning erred from that point I mean you can see that they have RD there are getting the ball rolling here yet that this week that senators over the White House. Last night for dinner to talk about this issue and it's something that he says that he will accuse in the in the next couple weeks and we knew it we there's. Five front runners now so it's to be determined when he is meeting with these people if the dozen amendments this weekend but from Alice of 25. Five and he wants us to move very fast. And Jordan felt that the White House is telling us the process is already beyond the president is already. I've begun reviewing these you know some of the candidates for miss Catherine mentioned he's got a bad bits are weekend possibility I suppose that will. How will have won at least one of those finalists up pop up there for up for maybe some golf of Narnia. Yet definitely ending we do expect the president to eventually sit down with these people and and we know that he wants to move forward with this process quickly this White House obviously. Is anxious to get this ball rolling in to tide us all up at fort that make terms. At but of course the real question is kind of what kind of qualities as the president went to look for and replacing it actually sent during the campaign it was going to you. Look for pro life judges. I'm an of course that is pretty contentious considering that passes Kenney was always a swing vote on that court so it really shifts that power on that court ports that. Conservative side if that's in fact what he does so that they questioned really. It is the president going to pick someone hit what looked to overturn Roe vs. Wade that is that they question. That's going to be where the battle lines are drawn and now we should note that one of one of that the key votes on this potentially Republican senator Susan tells me on this week it's weakened a lot of people looking to her for this. Jordan we know you have to run as the president is set to to leave for the for the weekend thanks for being with us. So outlets let's move to immigration this is the big story last week he continues to be a major crisis on the board are still some 2000 kids. Separated from their parents as a result of this administration's policy. Take a look at this this is some remarkable video that our colleague Geneva sans shot today it Dulles airport just outside of Washington. A woman that had not seen her her kid in about a month reunited Barrett Collison and Geneva had a chance to ask her some questions about that what this ordeals been like. She missed him very much talking and she knew that he ordinance there isn't that was my I'm going to tell them. He said decrying he would want to leave. They difficulties. Fecal more homeland goma flailing. Anything you want Coughlin. I was very happy as very emotionally for the ticket and take one more minute we'll have been able to be here with him. Just a tiny window into the unspeakable. Ordeal that has gone through with so many families as they've been separated this is not over. This is not ever that's remarkable video you know after nearly a month apart you see that reunion but your right not a not a right I used on over 2000. Children who are separated from their parents. Who knows when when they will be reunited again the administration says that. At reunification is obviously that the top priority but does still. Refused to acknowledge that the reason they're separated and first place is because of this zero tolerance policy announcement his attorney general beginning. And congress is officially gone through the fourth of July week they won't be back until the week after next without having acted on reunification grant broader immigration although that's still. All on the wishlists for the White House. Oh want to I want it. Turn on this topic to another thing we're seeing really wrong line which is this abolish ice camp you know this is a really interesting one Katherine because it didn't. Didn't seem to register much on the national radar screen until Tuesday night right Alexandria a top U court Cortez wins the that the democratic primary in Queens New York. And he uses this is a rallying cry and since then we are seeing members of congress struck a sign onto this as well. And even today a senator senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York so its increasingly becoming an issue. That's up eager then bigger than politics. Absolutely especially over the past week as you mention she made at a central. Part of her her campaign that you see in Gillibrand sign on and it gaining a political scene contact Capitol Hill but it's question of you know. Where's the political calculus you know behind this president does that come to fruition is this is a some and I can actually happen. Yeah and in aid to the I think he becomes a question of Democrats going rank too far on this as well because the question of when he replaced wit and is this. Does this mean open borders that's something the Republicans in saint sometime Democrats won open borders. Abolish ice or sounds like that on its face you know that's not calling for. Absolutely and it does on my parents face and I think we need. It you know it's it's becoming more of a political issue now on capitol having had children speaking out in more and more democratic senators I think you're right it's still a matter of what's what's the solution and way to get from here we abolished is completely. And as mentioned the president off to bed minster for for the weekend he's got some fourth of July plans some campaigning next week congress won't be around but it. Going to be a lot of action in there in around the White House in the coming days. A lot of action and not on the White House you congress isn't in session you obviously have. The Supreme Court vacancy coming up which she well obviously being in meeting with people on talking about but. Ulcer a lot of the speculation in the west wing over his staff changes and you know we've been talking about general Kelley and a lot lately according to sources we've talked to the president has. That didn't talking you know he's we opt a little bit the conversation. Not talking about as possible replacements what that's vice president pence is current chief of staff. Nick airs army moving easily handle one of speculation. Around that as well there was an amend the White House saying we return to spot general Kelley in. Didn't know we if we Simon. So you're right there's there's a lot of buzz. In the next week. The big week where we saw I think those of the effects of trump ism. Almost everywhere must answer the White House that. It hit a falafel stride an awful lot of these things any democratic base act is based that is. Equally engaged for the fight right for a long hot summer. Crap falters thank you so much that's it for today we actor next time it ABC not ABC news live on ABC news political director recline.

