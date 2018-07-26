The Briefing Room: Trump Organization CFO called to testify

The politics team discusses the Trump Organization financier subpoenaed to testify in front of a NY grand jury, and if the families detained at the border will be reunited by the court ordered deadline.
18:00 | 07/26/18

