The Briefing Room: Trump reluctant to break Saudi ties over missing journalist

More
President Trump says he's "not giving cover" to Saudi Arabia over handling of missing journalist; Congressional candidate responds to attack ad calling him a "security risk."
25:48 | 10/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Briefing Room: Trump reluctant to break Saudi ties over missing journalist

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58569530,"title":"The Briefing Room: Trump reluctant to break Saudi ties over missing journalist","duration":"25:48","description":"President Trump says he's \"not giving cover\" to Saudi Arabia over handling of missing journalist; Congressional candidate responds to attack ad calling him a \"security risk.\"","url":"/Politics/video/briefing-room-trump-reluctant-break-saudi-ties-missing-58569530","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.