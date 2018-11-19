The Briefing Room: Trump talks Mueller probe, holidays underway at White House More Trump signals that he will not answer questions from the special counsel in person, Democrats vow to oppose Rep. Nancy Pelosi for speaker of the House and the White House is in the holiday spirit. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for The Briefing Room: Trump talks Mueller probe, holidays underway at White House This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Defense Secretary Mattis visits U.S.-Mexico border

