Transcript for The Briefing Room: US set to reimpose all Iran sanctions under nuclear deal

And. Hey welcome to the repair mind Devin Dwyer on this busy Friday four days before the election great to have you with us. Great to have Martha Raddatz with us are seeing are keeping up for a correspondent just official on the White House unit is here. And we have full team coverage on the on the campaign trail and south of the border today. Is immigration is front and center. As we head into the home stretch of the campaign in fact the president. Just a few minutes ago on his way out the door to two campaign rallies tonight. Talking again about fear of undocumented immigrants in his word and invasion. That he sees headed this way. Much of that rhetoric over cranked. Compared to the facts we are inside that caravan right now are Marcus Moore is there are about 900 miles south of the US border with the caravan of migrants. And Marcus want to bring you in now for the latest on that group there and it'll remind us again who these people are the president says they're young men they're dangerous. There are thugs hordes of dangerous people but what are you seeing there. While DeVon there are certainly the president is right there are young people here a lot of young man who we have seen. But that they don't have to meet appear to be dangerous in fact I've talked with a number of them who have been a part of this caravan since the beginning since it started. On October 13. And I what you deal quickly Atlanta where we are right now we're in the site you'll love that I cruise which is a town about seven hours from the Mexico Guatemala border and this is what we see here in this town where there are literally hundreds. Of migrants who have been lining the highways here we've also seen a number of people who have climbed onto the back of a pickup trucks and eighteen wheelers. A continuing to go to go north now the reason I we are here. Is because the original caravan that we've been following for weeks now this is split up into really two groups. And 088 includes one group that his father hit in the other and it actually shall appear in Chicago that probably six. Which was opened just a short time ago. To give the migrants some shelter from the rain and has been raining here today certainly of that has brought the temperature down. But they're still exposed to the elements in back to your original question DeVon how we talk about who we see. I mean you could just look around are just behind me here and you can clearly see that there are our young either young children who are here is also teenagers and and and men and women it really isn't a diverse group and I ask the director of the civil protection agency here in sight you lump. If they've had any problems. Had has there been violence has their but have there been a crime to reported. And the director told me absolutely not and that so far everything has been keyed low which is what he's that in Spanish everything's been fine and he hopes it it stays that way. And certainly that's what we have seen so far here DeVon. In Veracruz state. Yes are the poorest people we know fleeing violence and poverty in Honduras are making their way up Marcus. And that's a heck of a long walk how far are they going each day what's what's your latest estimate on now how long it would take them to even reach the United States and fort. You know DeVon if there are on foot it and it won't take. Another few weeks to even get close to the exit to the US Mexico border so all we have seen is that a number of people available been a part of this caravan they've actually hops onto. Two vehicles and to trucks and so they've been able to cover a lot of ground. Each day when I was here last week. They world they started out and popular which is city right along the border we get out of the way here Jimmy stempel to peninsula. It was the city were very close to the border. At a one day they were able to make it to the the next town and so we're talking about covering ninety kilometers. Or so. If you're able to hitch a ride on one of the trucks but if you walking off. There's not a lot you can not not not a lot of ground that you can cover so all right now we're here in cellular. Com yeah. The thinking is that perhaps there will go to another town. That's farther north by about ten more minutes or so that's my car. But again last week Devean we were we were in the midst of this journey. We're talking about brutal heat temperatures well into the ninety's. And people walking with their children and their relatives it was absolutely unbearable. And they would trying to leave in the morning when it would be cooler and easier for them to traverse. On this journey but now. It is noticeably cooler I can tell you and and certainly that. My perhaps mean that they could get a little bit farther along on this journey but. As you mentioned. Still about a thousand miles from the US Mexico border. All right Marcus Moore for us and Mexico. Following those migrants many of them asylum seekers thank you so much for your reporting. Marcus and as the election and now gets close to the president. Really ramping up the fear of the sense of fear of those people as you just saw their Marcus and weeks away Martha. I'm why didn't he say he and he said the president saying that this is a perilous situation he's hockey story send in the troops in the border. Talking 151000. Troops. Down there and wouldn't. Let's take it any mind let's remind everybody again there that's how many troops we have. In Afghanistan hiding the Taliban probably won't go up to 151000. But who knows I think the bigger question is exactly what they can do we are sending active duty. Military. Service members down to the border. They can't do law enforcement duties. Our law they can't process come a taught us so they can't arrest. They can't roundup people they can't have anything to do with that so what the Pentagon is saying they're doing is helping to set up. Tense and not for the migrants. But for the Border Patrol so will they be hanging out those tests tense in the heat will they be passing out water. But you've got all these active duty military who are. Act act I know well how many deployments. These service members make again and again and again and again bright orange wave from their families they are and use military. Actually service members and and the guard if if they're going to active duty. Are basically trained to key a the military police. Our have a more of a police and beauty when there in the military but we are sending vat many active duty military know some of them are military police some of them are engineers. That this is not in normal thing. And there is literate in it's different from piece to me there is no mention. They don't have the mission OK so the idea is if you're listening for president or that there is an invasion across border invasion and that's what they're there to confront. But historically. We see that this is not what happens. These these caravans in the past they go to ports of entry in they wait. An eyewitness. I happen which happened many times before and in fact the president's cup of tea and in that with the president's comments about if they throw rocks in their have been skirmishes with some with some of these caravans since yesterday and isn't it did little ride to New Hampshire which had been scourge is down the road yes yes can't wait wait wait wait a year or so to your point just and so they come to the border and whether they unity exactly throwing rocks at US forces who are back from Brett. The border but to try to days at rocks if they're applying for asylum because they're there is I I got the scenarios are very confusing. It's taken out in attendance started touring marked it by saying something like if they turn Iraq's we'll see that as a god idea and the US forces. Ken practice self defense and mean anytime anywhere they are they can practice he sedimentary rocks as bullets is if they were shooting units but and we in the US forces don't carry rocks were pressured him on fire back so it isn't just disproportionate which it should not ever being. But it it's also accidents waiting to happen in only 97 southern. Submarine the president tried to walk that back a little that's a dead heat and set and we're not gonna shoot we're not gonna buy them or not you'll want. And on now talk Tom it's almost like you know don't don't keep saying those things we're not gonna shoot them. But again if you're in a position where in your head you have somebody saying something like that and they can't practice up tents and I've seen in 97 there was rain. Who is helping with surveillance active duty there is a goat herder I believe it was coming crossing across the probably thought it was in the middle of nowhere I think he was firing a rifle or whatever the Marines thought they were under fire on an aunt and gunfire and higher ground it's. It's Brett good writing in the fleeing before we move on it didn't want troops that he says is TT your very point Martha Martin Dempsey who you know well former chairman of the joint chiefs it's yet staff tweeted. Late yesterday about this situation we think didn't address it specifically never names and that's always a kind of there unless or until it says our men and women in uniform better trained better equipped. Better read so they meet any threat with confidence but a wasteful deployment of over stretch soldiers and Marines. Will be made much worse if they use disproportional force to the threat they face. They won't he's expressing confidence in and they tend to my dad's also send. He's slowly came wasteful GAAP results in waste exactly saying it's a wasteful deployment team to Justin's point what when he is the exact mission and why you need the US military. If they can't. If they can't make arrests if they can't. Do law enforcement duties so you've got the US military which is. As general Dempsey who knows a thing or two about deployment says. But the Q what are they gonna do there but I I think that's his own gentle be careful about their guys because there is room for accident I have faith in you but be careful. And getting mixed messages from revered one of their own and of course the commander in chief just a little while ago weighing in on this again on the South Lawn as he headed out our Karen Travers was there she joins us from the White House Karen. Are pretty contentious president this afternoon doubling down on the rhetoric and also pointing his finger at you when you asked him a pretty tough question Tulsa back. Quite literally DeVon asked the president about the new poll from ABC news in the Washington Post which found that. Half of Americans say the president is encouraging politically motivated violence with his speech I presented that stabbed to the president was starting to ask him a question threatening into rock. This is what he had to say. Arrogant thing you're encouraging politically motivated violent with the way you see Doug you know what you are creating violence. I hear what you. You are created do at all so a lot of the reporters are creating violence by not writing that vote. The fake nose is creating bio. Earlier this week avenue remembers air standards with pushed in the contentious exchange of our colleague Jon Karl about the president blaming the media for the violence recently here in this country and senators said the president's not placing any blame she said the president condemns that shooting at Pittsburgh last week that the media is the one that very quickly pointed the finger at him and jumped on him but as you heard the president say right there. DeVon he'd send UU the media and is trying to make a distinction between what the president says his fake news. And all news but the president in tweets in the past has referred buying aimed average television network in his view as they media. And Karen also seeming you can read into some of the comments today the president sort of laying the ground work. For the potential loss of control the House of Representatives Democrats. Seemed poised in the latest forecast to take over the house the president said. He thinks this violence in the mid book the bomber the Florida bomber also the shooting in Pittsburgh. The media's coverage of both of those things he sees those as potentially disrupting. Republicans' momentum. And then he's an act and that's that's what he's claiming it right. Thank you said that at a rally at that essentially that they had some wind at their back in all of this recent controversy and violence had put a stop to that a lot of questions today about the president's closing argument what he's going to be saying on the campaign trail over the next couple of days and whether or not he can work with Democrats if they do you take control of the house. Devin we might be seeing a at bringing back a reprise of the check in Nancy and president Trump's show when he cut that deal with them last year and he certainly isn't ruling out working with them and that might be his new realities starting in January. All right Karen Travers at the White House thank you so much for joining us Karen of freer reporting there on the south plummet the president I want to bring in our legal analysts now keep shock to unpack. All of these claims by the president a little bit further the president in dropping hints that he has a number of executive orders coming on everything from asylum to birthright citizenship. Kate A you've studied these things there's a lot of blowback from members of his own party and of course from Democrats that these are not legal. Well and you know DeVon I think the blow that he's actually been surprisingly bipartisan I think that largely I think. The president does a lot of controversial things but I have rarely seen such as the three unified response to a presidential proposal as I have to be. Birthright citizenship proposal this week so. Left and right legal scholars of all stripes have been pretty unanimous in explaining that the president does not have the power under the constitution. To undo the principle of birthright citizenship it is clearly granted by the fourteenth amendment which provides an anyone born in the United States is a citizen of the United States and not only the constitution there's a statute that essentially. Repeats the same language so even if by some stretch and were possible to make the change the president described he would need to be done by congress and not by the president and again. It's been a pretty unanimous reaction so maybe it's good politics to make this point but the law is. Pretty squarely against ever actually pursuing a proposal like that. Kate in the president's proposals have been just that proposals he has not yet signed her unveiled any of these things and it does seem to be a good bit of politics here. But as you know a number of civil rights groups have already lined up promising to challenge in court any of these moves if they actually come to fruition writing ACLU. I was out just today saying they are ready to fight back. Absolutely so you know I I think that. Many of these proposals I would be very surprised ever to seek converted into an executive order so. Typically the president would consult the Department of Justice his own White House Counsel's Office. Before actually issuing an executive order like this. In a few times that he is issued orders without real for a legal bedding inside the administration like the first couple of generations of the travel ban. Those have been swiftly invalidated by the courts and I'm confident that some an executive order that purported to undo birthright citizenship. Would swiftly encounter the same kind of legal obstacles to be challenged immediately. And it would likely be invalidated immediately and I think that's for about some of the other proposals the president has flooded this week as well. All right always great to have Kate shot in the briefing room for your analysis Kate thank you so much thanks to Martha Raddatz as well who had to. Had to take off moving on another big headline today in the world of foreign policy the president making good and has promised to get rid of the Iran deal and reimpose sanctions those take place on Monday. In fact take a look the president tweeted just a little while ago that. But it would gain of thrown asks later sanctions are coming the president Sweden if you can can see there in the lower left that's a picture of Donald Trump looks like a movie poster just looks just like the gamut from these are sanctions on or are you know at least he's the most biting saying they're very few out there in the oil isn't big ones these oil sanctions this is effectively what. Will really this really solidifies. The you know that the the president pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal. Bomb. It's hits. Iran were hurts the most with oil although I will say it's important to note they granted eight waivers. Two mostly Asian countries. So they can still buy Iranian oil. But I nevertheless this these are designed to hit Iranians hard and he seems to think that he can bring them back to the table. And he was sanctions that brought them to the table in the first place he thinks he can do. Stricter ones to make what he says would be a better deal that remains to basic. You know we will see what the blowback is to that announcement today also HBO just as a footnote here didn't like the president's usage game of terms they tweeted back that the president. Saying. Have that having a little riff on back to IDC trademark misuse and on track he if he hadn't seen the show. Object that is one of the tribes in the show ammo are okay I TV interview search around social medial feed the other indictments are coming there's a lot of trolling Callahan a lot of playfulness today okay. Movie not obviously four days away from the big mid term election on Tuesday and are our friends at 538 are tracking the latest they'd kept us honest all the way. With the forecasts in the brains behind the operation Nate Silver joins us now from New York Nate great to have you with us. Tom is so give us your top lines on the four latest forecasts in the house and the senate. A lot of conventional wisdom out there that the house is going for Democrats the senate will stay with Republicans. Break that down for us. Yeah I guess accordingly we are in line with the conventional wisdom. We have Democrats with about an 80% chance of taking the house. Rebels of the GOP with about 85% chance keeping the senate. And you see most of birds more and more in fact get around the time of the Kavanagh confirmation begin to see democratic incumbents have a lot of trouble in key senate seats like North Dakota. Meanwhile though the house playing field looks pretty bad for the GOP. They're not out of the running it's a large number of seats in play if they won every toss up race they would still win. But there are now a lot of signs of of momentum really either way but not favorable moment for the GOP in particular and that. House and yet both of these forecasts that you have made are not 100%. Negative fifteen Britain bound both sides has about a 15% likelihood that the other side wins that's a good that's it. A good bit of of uncertainty I'd say what is the biggest in terms of breaking down the model. What's the biggest factor of uncertainty when you when you put together for care. It's suffer one thing it's just because this race is fought on a district by district and state by state level. As people have to vote. In a 120 ref the competitive districts in the house in ten or twelve states in the senate to be competitive. You know to some it said the data tells a fairly consistent but not perfectly so story so we have seen. In the house Democrats raising tons and tons and tons of money and they are out advertising Republicans 21 in lot of districts effected that remains to be seen. The downside case the GOP is that all of a sudden. Incumbents who are not used to having close race are now getting out advertise. In front with the campaigns and close their race is poorly on the upside is that may be the president motivates you can turn to be a bit higher but you know. It's a bit cliche. But odd turn out is very important here we're gonna see a very high turnout. Does that mean that only Democrats turn out or that both parties to not that would affect when he went up at the bottom and near the low end of the range for Democrats gains in the house. An -- it's it's just to hear the I'm curious your take the immigration rhetoric from the president is obviously off the charts. What is your sense about the impact this is having is this a working strategy is there any way to track that. I mean our sense is that it hasn't had that much an effect either way in our forecast has been Mary flat. Look voters have a lot to think about this election cycle ethnic about the president thing about the economy which is a positive. For the president. They think about immigration haven't got Russia and a lot of things and so we have not seen. Much of a shift we saw some. Turbulence in the forecast if you will around the time here of the Kavanagh nomination process. But we haven't seen much affect recently maybe the presence already has declined. By a point or two. In some polls which is not great for him. But still I think voters have been locked into their decisions for a long tying there are not a ton of undecided voters and I think. I think you know the last campaign. Won't necessarily be game changer either way. All right it's over 538 thank you so much need for your forecast a you'll have the latest up to the minute. Down to the wire 538 Jack com. And now on the ABC news website as well they take so much cool thank you. All right where the campaign blitz is well underway with the president. Hitting the trail abrupt President Obama out on the trail as well today's us to day of dueling presidents out there. Let's go to out West Virginia now where America bride standing by awaiting president trump with a pretty feisty crowd. There behind you pretty big crowd to their merit give us give us yours you give us some color from on the ground there what's the mood West Virginia. All right Mary McGraw and Naia exciting. Campaign trail setting there the music is blaring and we will check reckon with you later Mary thank you so much the president. His remarks are coming up within the hour was and Jack and I think and media little rebellious and directed I'm sure if it. We'll have the president's remarks here to ABC's live coming up meanwhile President Obama is mentioned is out on the trail today as well he's and then in Florida. Just a little while ago wrapping up the stump speech we all which we also carried here for Andrew gill and he's the democratic candidate for governor Bill Nelson democratic senator in Florida. Here's a little bit of what President Obama had to say trolling president talked Nicholas. A president doesn't get to decide. On his own moves an American citizen. And how the constitution of the United States work. The bill right. And democracy works. All right taking President Obama taking am president trump in and the birthright citizenship. Hot topic among others Justin but I've been surprised by is that president trump. He hasn't gone back swinging at his predecessor. As much as you might expect. Well yeah he he hasn't really addressed a much at all. Bomb although DeVon there are still four days left and Mike five rallies. At least if I have that right refresh a rallies. Over the EU would on Sunday and Monday along I think it is so mom. I think he's got another deep inside and something else is coming we saw maybe a little flash of that today he was talking about the budget the positive jobs report. Mom some think he makes he could see to his inventions yeah. An economy beyond fire the economy is on fire and then beyond that no by the way 250000. Jobs. Adam last month unemployment staying at a fifty year low three point 7% certainly did think that rather run off good thing for all of us good thing for the country and Republicans are hoping. That carries them across all right we'll take you so much for watching this here in the briefing room today. A we will have full coverage on its on election night next Tuesday's special coverage starting at 4:30 PM eastern time with the big vote. Continuing on through 2 way and eastern time my colleague Dan Harris will be hosting I would be entire political team. You'll be there are itself as well we'll be carrying you through the way all the friends at 538 will have their analysis throughout the night as well. It sold tell them we'll see you next time just official on Devin Dwyer. Have a great weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.