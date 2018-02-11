-
Now Playing: First wave of US sanctions on Iran snap back into place
-
Now Playing: Pompeo outlines demands for a new treaty with Iran
-
Now Playing: Trump blames Obama for family separations at border
-
Now Playing: Transgender Vermont gov candidate says Trump 'wants to eradicate my community'
-
Now Playing: President Trump ramps up immigration rhetoric on campaign trail
-
Now Playing: Who is Kyrsten Sinema?
-
Now Playing: Trump tells reporter: 'You're creating violence by your question'
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: US set to reimpose all Iran sanctions under nuclear deal
-
Now Playing: President Trump says US troops 'don't have to fire' at migrants throwing rocks
-
Now Playing: Obama lays out midterm stakes in Miami, calls out Trump on caravan
-
Now Playing: Trump set to deploy up to 15,000 troops to border
-
Now Playing: Oprah Winfrey to campaign for Stacey Abrams in Georgia
-
Now Playing: Tariffs already affecting whiskey industry
-
Now Playing: President Trump calls caravan migrants 'dangerous'
-
Now Playing: Oprah Winfrey campaigns for Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia's governor's race
-
Now Playing: Who is Beto O'Rourke?
-
Now Playing: Who is Sharice Davids?
-
Now Playing: Trump ad with Mexican cop-killer is 'blatant racist fear mongering,' experts say
-
Now Playing: President Trump announces new policy for asylum seekers
-
Now Playing: Mark Ruffalo and Billy Ray Cyrus talk about voting rights