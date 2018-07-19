The Briefing Room: White House walks back more Trump comments

More
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump rejects Putin's proposal he called "incredible."
13:20 | 07/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Briefing Room: White House walks back more Trump comments

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56698668,"title":"The Briefing Room: White House walks back more Trump comments","duration":"13:20","description":"Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump rejects Putin's proposal he called \"incredible.\"","url":"/Politics/video/briefing-room-white-house-walks-back-trump-comments-56698668","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.