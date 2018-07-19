Now Playing: President Trump, Putin meet in Finland

Now Playing: Trump walks back summit comments

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: White House walks back more Trump comments

Now Playing: Judge Jeanine Pirro on whether she talked with Trump about Supreme Court pick

Now Playing: Time cover merges Trump and Putin

Now Playing: Trump tweets 'Fake News Media' is 'real enemy of the people'

Now Playing: Did Sarah Sanders clarify Trump's remarks?

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Sanders denies Trump believes Russia not targeting U.S.

Now Playing: Trump passes up opportunity to call Putin a liar

Now Playing: Trump says he warned Putin not to meddle in U.S. elections

Now Playing: Sanders clarifies Trump's statement on whether Russia still a threat

Now Playing: $3.9B contract confirmed for 2 Air Force One replacements: W.H.

Now Playing: Inside the White House: Trump intelligence comments fallout

Now Playing: White House: Trump didn't say Russia isn't targeting the US

Now Playing: WH disputes Trump's 'no' answer to question on Russia threat

Now Playing: Trump answers 'no' when asked if Russia still targeting the US

Now Playing: Powerhouse Politics: Cal Ripken Jr. at the All-Star Game

Now Playing: Mueller requests immunity for witnesses in Paul Manafort trial

Now Playing: Trump walks back Russia summit comments