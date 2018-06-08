Transcript for Broadway stars, Rosie O'Donnell protest at the White House

So I called his friend and I isn't really nasty ring. OK. Yeah. I set my clock back on they can we get a bunch of Broadway still to come down saying something inspirational. Britney yeah. I think that it's not especially since housing gained. Tell us that got together president does present some musicians and even. His decided to let me say it. The solo. Because I'm not listening and just songs and we have some of the regulars drama that broke just every night we're gonna come up and plot in between. And we hope to give you a nice little shallow and remind you that your voice is important is whether it's here in Washington DC you are in the town where you live. Let your voice be heard. That we I didn't awake and we are welk. I like to remind everybody here. About patriot young woman energy plan is that reality winner. The only person is serving time. For telling about Russian acting. She's been risen. And it's a story that mainstream media. Not covered. She's a whistle blower as she did it deserves our attention and the story are respected reality winner is not a made a name that is her parents' name. And look who's in the White House. And look who's in jail. Let's hope that they swapped places very soon.

