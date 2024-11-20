War in Ukraine is in ‘one of the most dangerous periods’: Retired colonel

Retired Army colonel and Global Guardian CEO Dale Buckner is hopeful that a diplomatic solution can be reached next year.

November 20, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live