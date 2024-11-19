11-year-old student charged with stabbing 2 staff members at Philadelphia school

A student took a knife out of his bag in a classroom at Castor Gardens Middle School. Two aides sustained minor injuries on the arm and stomach while attempting to disarm him.

November 19, 2024

