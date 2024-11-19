Suspect in Manhattan stabbing spree appears in court on murder charges

Ramon Rivera, 51, is accused of killing three people in an stabbing spree in Manhattan. He appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday. He confessed to the murders during questioning, police said.

November 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live