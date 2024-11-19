Trump picks Lutnick for commerce secretary job

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he has picked Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick as his secretary of the Department of Commerce.

November 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live