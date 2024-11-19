Trump joins Elon Musk in Texas for SpaceX Starship launch

On Tuesday, SpaceX launched the most powerful super-heavy Starship rocket on its sixth test flight, but were forced to perform a splashdown after an issue with the booster.

November 19, 2024

