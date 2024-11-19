Former acting DHS secretary on what to expect from Trump’s immigration agenda

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on President-elect Trump's priorities for the department and his plan for mass deportations.

November 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live