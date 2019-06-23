Transcript for Buttigieg addresses police shooting in South Bend town hall

We were actually on track as a city. To have less shootings last year and last year had less shootings in the year before. I don't know if that's true anymore. Certainly not true as of this moment. We can't bring that number down. Without all of us doing something about and I know this is part. We're bringing together people who care about safety. And justice. And believe that we can and must have both. Polish are very briefly the process that is going on there will be more to discuss as the questions come in. That there is one process for reviewing whether any laws were broken on Sunday. That is in the hands of the metro homicide unit. That another process will take place. That is for whether any discipline of any officers called for. That will be in the hands of the department. And will then go to the board safety. I've heard the community express. Two things about the process that I just want to make weird red waiver administration's. The first is a desire for. An outside look at what is taking place here by the US Department of Justice. I recognize that request I respected. I will send a letter to the Department of Justice civil rights division expressing that the city agrees. Mike cannot promise that they will act on it.

