Transcript for Buttigieg says he discussed 'agenda for black America' during lunch with Al Sharpton

Doctor numbered issues. Affect our communities. Also. Windows were left here that's very important part of my hand saying something that focuses on homeowners. Criminal justice. In the contest through our democracy. Is accessible to every. Particular. Thank you racial disparities we see from an access hypocrisy. In an accident news prosperous life for those inequities that. Value conversation. Also. Value. Sustained about how. Each of us it's our identities. As a way of solidarity with others and other.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.