Transcript for Buttigieg discusses feud with Warren

I'm way Johnson in Concord, New Hampshire reporting for ABC news lives. Just moments ago we spoke with mayor Pete Boone or judges running for president as a Democrat. We discuss a wide variety of topics including his escalating back and forth with senator Elizabeth Warren. Impeachment. And at new criticism from members of the LG BTQ community. Mayor be judged like to first ask you about one of your rivals how would you characterize this ongoing feud between you and senator Warren. I don't know if I'd call it a feud what I would say is that we have real policy differences. In she believes that it's okay to kick people off their private plans for health care I believe people should have the choice and we can still deliver health care to every American. Without forcing a anybody. I have to ask you about impeachment. Do you think the house should move forward with articles of impeachment with a more narrow focus on Ukraine alone. Or broaden it out something a wider that also includes elements from the Moeller probe. A leader today house because side of that they have to weigh the evidence that they've heard in hearing after hearing. And develop strategy on how best to make the case what I will say is that. We're not debating whether there has been impeachable conduct the only debate we're having is how much of it deserves to make it into the resolution and that shows you just how much of them. Abundance of wrongdoing. Has been associated with this administration in his short time. Office I have to ask you something on a more personal level you've been criticized recently for some of your volunteer work. With the Salvation Army. An organization that some say has a history of discrimination against people in the LG BTQ community. How do you respond to those attacks. Raising money to help poor people it is something that I believe we can all be on board we have that's a worthy purpose. Salvation Army does have some problematic history when it comes to recognition and support of LG BTQ quality I see them take steps in the right direction which is encouraging. I hope that at the end of the day. We can focus on moving everything forward. And not sure what bothered him. You news still in the polls continue to struggle with. Black voters and minority voters what do you think continues to be your problem with black and minority voters well we are seeing our support grow. When we have the opportunity to share what's on my plans and what's in my heart but the reality is that in particular for black voters. There is a sense of having sometimes been taken for granted. By Democrats and when you're new on the scene you have to work a lot harder to make sure that you are demonstrating. Your seriousness in your commitment on dealing with issues of quality. Beirut judged appreciate it thanks good to see again thank you today here New Hampshire both mayor. Posting dueling events then later this weekend. Former vice president Joseph Biden will be back in the granite state the host of events with his new key endorsement and close friend former secretary of state John Kerry. I'm whit Johnson and conquer New Hampshire you're watching ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.