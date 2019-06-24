Buttigieg facing community outrage over police shooting

More
The presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, held a town hall over the weekend to hear from hundreds of residents who expressed anger and frustration over the shooting.
3:51 | 06/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Buttigieg facing community outrage over police shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:51","description":"The presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, held a town hall over the weekend to hear from hundreds of residents who expressed anger and frustration over the shooting.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63912487","title":"Buttigieg facing community outrage over police shooting","url":"/Politics/video/buttigieg-facing-community-outrage-police-shooting-63912487"}