Transcript for Buttigieg says he’s ‘determined to earn every vote on the road ahead’

Okay. Running for president is an exercise in hope and it humility. And we have come down south filled with a vote. We have come here asking for your vote humble Latin knowledge. Net for so many that vote was one through struggle. Through blood and sweat through tears and for some within living memory. I am proud of the votes we are. And I'm determined to Koerner. Every vote on the road ahead. Want to salute all of our competitors and I congratulate vice president on his victory tonight in South Carolina. And I. A. Want to thank the voters in South Carolina. Especially black voters who showed that famous southern hospitality over the last year welcoming us. In to their homes and churches and neighborhoods and businesses. Ought to thank our entire team. Every supporter of this and yes everyone who has gone to repeat for America dot com. To help us come up would add thirteen million dollars. One of their garbage in campaign family and my amazing family especially Chastain who is stood with me from northern Indiana all. And at this moment. As of mounting epidemic threatens our communities and our economy we are seeing just how much it's going to map to have serious judgment. And a steady temperament. In the Oval Office. A. Not to mention they believe in science and evidence. The. So hard and now we know we cannot afford to get this wrong we cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump in this country.

