California Gov. Newsom to appoint Laphonza Butler to fill Sen. Feinstein's seat

Butler was previously an adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign in 2020, and before that a labor leader.

October 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live