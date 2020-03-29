Now Playing: California orders residents to stay inside amid coronavirus outbreak

Now Playing: Gov. Gavin Newsom: California is most ‘diverse’ and ‘un-Trump state in America’

Now Playing: 'He's a guy that does this by instinct': ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on Trump

Now Playing: Unemployment rate 'is very likely to climb much higher in the coming weeks': Jarvis

Now Playing: ‘Watching your businesses disappear so quickly is horrifying’: NC business owner

Now Playing: 'We have to stop cheating' on COVID-19 prevention measures: Tom Bossert

Now Playing: When surge comes, 'I don't know where we're going to put these people': ER doctor

Now Playing: Kudlow says one-third of the whole economy covered by new assistance package

Now Playing: La. trajectory will 'overwhelm our capacity to deliver health care' by April: Edwards

Now Playing: 'Stay home, stay home, stay home': NJ governor's plea to residents

Now Playing: Some governors criticize President Trump's response to outbreak

Now Playing: The House passes $2 trillion package to help Americans

Now Playing: Back and forth between Trump and states in the battle over coronavirus

Now Playing: Trump signs $2 trillion relief bill

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 27, 2020

Now Playing: Federal authorities warn of an increase in Asian American hate crimes

Now Playing: Trump approves $2 trillion stimulus to help Americans

Now Playing: ‘I want them to be appreciative’: Trump to governors