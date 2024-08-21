California Sen. Laphonza Butler on Democratic base

Sen. Laphonza Butler sits down with ABC News Live to discuss the Harris-Walz ticket and her thoughts on what the future might hold for Democrats and voters.

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live