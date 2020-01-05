Transcript for Canada bans assault weapons

Last week 22 Canadians were killed in the deadliest Rampage in our country's history. You were nurses and teachers. Correctional officers and RC MP officers. They were someone's child someone's best friend. Someone's part. Their family's. Deserve more than thoughts and prayers. Comedians. Deserve more than thoughts and prayers. Today we are closing the market for military grade assault weapons in camp. We are banning 15100. Models and variants of these firearms. By way of regulations. These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only. To kill the largest number of people. In the shortest amount of time. Series no use. In no place. For such weapons in Canada.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.