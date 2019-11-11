Transcript for Capitol Hill gears up for open impeachment hearings

Next though to the impeachment battle heating up on Capitol Hill. Gearing up for some of the most consequential hearings. In our recent history those all began on Wednesday 10 AM eastern time right here and ABC news live. Our senior national correspondent Terry Moran has this look at what to expect. And what's ahead. Democrats are lining up there witnesses now the American people hear from them public hearing public impeachment hearings and they're keeping an eye on the millions of Americans who tune in to watch. Those open hearings will be an opportunity for the American people. To. Evaluate the witnesses for themselves but also learned firsthand about the facts of the president's misconduct. Under the rules passed by the house last week those first rounds of public hearing starting Wednesday will be held by the House Intelligence Committee. To lay out the evidence democratic chairman Adam Schiff a former prosecutor is planning to keep it tight. Just a handful of witnesses in several hearings over the next few weeks and under the rules. Democrats can block any Republican subpoenas. Republicans including senator Lindsey Graham are railing at the process the whole process is a joke I'm not buying into ship. Brining a legitimate operation over there. During the Bill Clinton impeachment I was called upon to give you my judgment the only major witness was independent counsel Kenneth Starr in a prosecutor. This time people inside the drug administration will be called to testify and White House lawyers will be able to make their case and cross examine witnesses. Shifts committee will then write a report summarizing the evidence and turn it over to the Judiciary Committee under democratic chairman Jerry Nadler. And the Judiciary Committee will draft articles of impeachment those are the actual charges against trump abuse of power Democrats they will be at the top of the list. And they'll vote a solemn moment in the Richard Nixon impeachment some members struggled to control their emotions mr. rodino. Hi. Our thanks to care for that was bring in our investigative reporter Catherine Fuller she's been covering impeachment on Capitol Hill from the star Katherine thanks for cumin and. I'm mr. Cooper Terry left off there because we seem to be build lean towards an impeachment vote in the house and these public hearings this week will be critical. Component of those articles of impeachment but what will that vote. Actually mean what are what are house members are getting ready to vote. On a yeah and just a break this panel and this is is a significant new phase of their inquiry you'll see these three people testifying an open setting the Democrats of course. One the American people to decide for themselves as they enter this new phase but in terms of the vote what exactly is going to happen here so they will hold these open hearings over the next. Couple weeks we only have this week of witnesses coming in so far. And then what will happen is as Terry mentioned in this piece the a Judiciary Committee may hold some open hearings not with these witnesses but. But perhaps others and men. The intelligence committee and possibly other committees that are investigating the president. Will turn over their evidence to that Judiciary Committee the committee will then draft articles of impeachment based on their evidence. And then they will vote on that now befall our house will vote on these articles of impeachment. And need a two thirds vote to impeach the president but but impeaching the president doesn't mean he's voted out of office as you and I were talking about earlier this goes to a trial in the senate the Republican controlled senate. So while he could be impeached in the house this doesn't mean that his presidency is over the senate. Ultimately pass and some Democrats working very quickly to build their case that's at these hearings are all about to build public pressure. To get public opinion on their side in as you say. As they move towards this vote to impeach the president and initiate a trial perhaps sometime next year they really want the public on their side in there. Putting a lot in these 21 witnesses that we'll hear from on Wednesday George Kent and Bill Taylor who are these figures that we'll see. Right so who endorsed can't is is senior State Department official build Taylor he's. An ambassador. To Ukraine and it that the reason there are important these two is because. They have that knowledge of events surrounding this phone call now what will happen. Is Democrats will say with these two witnesses you see in red baron and of course the former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie anonymous is on. Friday Democrats will say look these witnesses were not. On that phone call. That really is at the heart of the inquiry but the reality is they've provided testament in at a coop they they've cooperated the witnesses. A whistle blower complaint. And not only that but what we blonde. A lot more about from these witnesses is. What the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was doing this back channel foreign policy through the State Department as it relates to Ukraine so. You mention Democrats they want the American public to decide for themselves Walt we'll see Republicans a trying to discredit these witnesses in their going to be working hard on that because at least part. From my sources the Republicans are gonna do serious part park this weekend Armas likely going to have these mock him. There could be some fireworks here here put out a list of Republican witnesses as well we will see which of those get approved by the Democrats since they have to do that pattern folders thank you very much UV. An important part of our coverage starting Wednesday 9 AM eastern time right here on ABC news live full coverage. Gavel to gavel of those historic impeachment hearings from the entire ABC news. Political team.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.